Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Sixty Six - A Proven System for Success
Joining the show today is Matt Woodcock, director of franchise development for Fibrenew. Listen to gain insight and information about his franchise and franchising in general. Episode Highlights: How Matt got into franchising Exit strategies from a corporate perspective vs franchise ownership How franchises are a proven businesses About Fibrenew - what they do and who their customers are What Fibrenew looks for in an owner How to find customers and how Fibrenew supports owners in their marketing efforts