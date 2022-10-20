Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Sixty Four - Franchisor Spotlight featuring Handyman Connection
This month's Franchisor Spotlight features Francoach partner, Handyman Connection. Listen to learn about their wide range of services for new customers and repeat business, the low investment and overhead expense, and the incredible support they provide to their franchisees. Episode Highlights: The types of services and products available to customers of Handyman Connection Basics of the Handyman Connection business model How they find customers and about their marketing team and resources The role of the owner Specific things that make Handyman Connection unique and successful The process and huge level of support in place for finding craftsman The initial investment for owners and what it includes Links and resources mentioned in this episode: Episode 60 - A Look Inside the Home Service Industry http://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-sixty-a-look-inside-the-home-service-industry/ Ep 55 - The Face of the Business. Is it you? http://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-fifty-five-the-face-of-the-business-is-it-you/ Ep 61 - Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Marketing http://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-sixty-one-why-you-shouldnt-be-afraid-of-marketing/ Episode 58 - Got Labor Issues? Here is What to Do About It http://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-fifty-eight-got-labor-issues-here-is-what-to-do-about-it/