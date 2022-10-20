



Franchising 101 Podcast

Franchising 101 - Episode Sixty Three - Get To vs. Got To

Are things you've GOT to do taking away from things you would LIKE to do? Do you want more control over your time and how you're spending it? In this week's episode we will discuss the difference between got to and get to and how franchise ownership fits in. Episode Highlights: The profound difference between "got to" and "get to" What "got to vs. get to" means for Francoach clients and the work we do here at Francoach How this applies to business owners vs. having a corporate job/working for someone else Switching from "got to" to "get to" The "Get Out of Bed Test" Upcoming Francoach content and how to get in touch with our team Links and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 New Franchising 101 podcast website http://franchising101.net/ Episode 21 - The Get Out of Bed Test http://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-twenty-one-what-is-the-get-out-of-bed-test/