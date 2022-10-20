Franchising 101 - Episode Twenty One - What is the "get out of bed test"?

Franchising 101 - Episode Ninety Seven - Making the Decision … Without Making a Decision!

What if we told you that you will not have to make a decision during the franchise vetting and selection process? In other words, after you complete the FranCoach process you will be making a big decision without actually making a decision. Would you believe it? This week we are talking about that pivotal moment in the franchise journey and when you are choosing which franchise to own …. without actually having to make a decision! Yes, it is possible and, yes, we are going to explain what we mean! Listen to this week’s episode of Franchising 101, where it is our goal to help educate you on all things franchising. Episode Highlights: 0:00 - Intro 3:01 - The beginning of the process and 3 crucial first steps before you even get introduced to franchisors 5:13 - The discover process steps and learning about the different potential franchises 7:55 How FranCoach supports you through this process 8:58 - What happens at the end of the process and why you won’t need to make a decision 11:56 - Closing and how to get in touch with FranCoach Links and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ The FranCoach Process YouTube playlist https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4vI6YTLAiqQfF8YT0Qi80YEsgHZZvqYf “In Their Words” YouTube playlist https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4vI6YTLAiqSAN8tEzKJ8FtEAm-ZPCJiX Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow. If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds and it really makes a difference in getting our message out to more people who can use it. Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.net Interested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.net Follow FranCoach: Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4U Facebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/ YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG31hWoecEONdScIJOsQ