Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Sixty Two - In Their Words
Hear directly from Francoach client, Taylor Hodges, who discovered the wonderful world of franchise ownership through this very podcast! Now, at 27 years old, he is a business owner. In this episode, he shares what led him to consider franchise ownership, how he navigated the process with the Francoach team, and what franchise he chose and why. Episode Highlights: His experience from finding the podcast to becoming a franchise owner What it's like being a younger person getting into franchise ownership The support systems in place for owners The importance of finding the right match for you About the Office Mart franchise Taylor's advice for someone considering franchise ownership Links and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 New Franchising 101 podcast website http://franchising101.net/ Episode 43 - A Little Know Funding Strategy for Franchises http://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-forty-three-a-little-known-funding-strategy-for-franchises/