Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Sixty One - Why You Shouldn’t Be Afraid of Marketing
Do you feel like marketing is a four letter word? Joining this week’s podcast is marketing guru, Liane Caruso. Listen as she demystifies what marketing within a franchise system looks like and tells you exactly what you need to know as a franchise owner. Episode Highlights: How to make marketing less intimidating Things franchise owners can do to market their business even if they have no marketing experience What it means to “become your brand” Local marketing and micro influencing Building your marketing team Marketing advice for people interested in becoming a franchise owner in the future Links and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 New Franchising 101 podcast website http://franchising101.net/ Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow. If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds and it really makes a difference in getting our message out to more people who can use it. Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.net Interested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.net Follow FranCoach: Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4U Facebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/ YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG31hWoecEONdScIJOsQ