Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Sixty - A Look Inside the Home Service Industry
Looking for a low overhead, low investment, and easy to scale business? The Home Service industry might be for you! Learn about this industry within the franchise industry and get a peak at one of our franchise partners in this week's episode. Episode Highlights: How our guest and franchisor got started in franchising About the Home Service industry and all it encompasses The franchise owner's role and how it supports the overall business model What the industry has seen over the years and what can be expected in the next 5-10 years About the Handyman Connection franchise and the upcoming FranCoach webinar