Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Fifty Six - In Their Words
Hear directly from Francoach client, Scott Kogut, who was actively looking for a new corporate position when he reached out to the Francoach team. Just a few short months later, he is now a franchise owner. In this episode, he shares what led him to consider franchise ownership, how he navigated the process with the Francoach team, and what franchise he chose and why. Scott’s background in corporate financial services world What the job market in his industry looked like during the pandemic in 2020-21 His selection process experience and how he overcame his initial cynicism How he chose his location and why he decided to relocate to open his franchise His “meet the team” experience Scott’s advice for someone considering franchise ownership Information about funding options Links and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 New Franchising 101 podcast website http://franchising101.net/ Episode Forty Three - A Little Known Funding Strategy for Franchises https://anchor.fm/franchising101/episodes/Franchising-101---Episode-Forty-Three---A-Little-Known-Funding-Strategy-for-Franchises-eveccm Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow. If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds and it really makes a difference in getting our message out to more people who can use it. Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.net Interested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.net Follow FranCoach: Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4U Facebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/ YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG31hWoecEONdScIJOsQ