Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Fifty Four - In Their Words
Hear directly from Francoach client, Chris Dexter, who is now a franchise owner about what led him to consider franchise ownership, how he navigated the process with the Francoach team, what franchise he chose and why, and how it's going so far. Chris' background and why he started looking at becoming a franchise owner His experience with the franchise selection process What lead him to Senior Helpers and the specific things that stood out about this franchise How he knew he was going in the right direction What it's like for him now as a new Senior Helpers owner Links and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 The Get Out of Bed Test http://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-twenty-one-what-is-the-get-out-of-bed-test/ New Franchising 101 podcast website http://franchising101.net/