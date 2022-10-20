Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Fifty Three - What Comes with the Territory
How do you know what area you have to operate a new franchise and whether it is a good territory or not? On today’s episode, Francoach’s Tim Parmeter is answering a listener question about franchise territories. What is territory and how it works for franchise owners How territory differs if your business is a retail/brick and mortar or non-retail business Where to actively market and seek out customers Real world examples of a franchise territory and how it relates to the business model How Francoach helps you determine whether it is a good territory or not About territory and competition Links and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 The Get Out of Bed Test http://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-twenty-one-what-is-the-get-out-of-bed-test/ New Franchising 101 podcast website http://franchising101.net/ Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free a nd we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow. If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds and it really makes a difference in getting our message out to more people who can use it. Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.net Interested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.net Follow FranCoach: Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4U Facebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/ YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG31hWoecEONdScIJOsQ