Franchising 101 - Episode Fifty One - Franchisor Spotlight featuring Assisting Hands Home Care
Can you grow a big business and make a difference in your community? This month's Franchisor Spotlight features Assisting Hands Home Care. Listen to learn about their quality offerings, unique scaling potential, multiple revenue streams, and what they look for in a franchisee. What they do, services they offer, and their target customers The business model and organizational structure a franchisee can expect What they look for in an owner About their competition and what sets them apart About their territories and support they offer their owners Basic financial requirements for looking at Assisting Hands