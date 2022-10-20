Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Fifty - Celebrating 50 Episodes
Today we are celebrating our 50th episode of the Franchising 101 podcast. Thank you for helping get this far! We are so happy to be able to provide you with resources to help you on your journey to franchise ownership. Listen to this special episode to hear how FranCoach came to be, what lifestyle means from a business owner's perspective, and what is on the the horizon and coming soon to the podcast.