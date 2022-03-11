Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Eighteen - Funding Options Review
This week on Franchising 101, FranCoach Founder & CEO, Tim Parmeter, answers another frequently asked question about becoming a franchise owner: What are my different funding options? Listen in as he reviews the commons funding sources and strategies and the pros and cons of each. Episode Highlights: 0:00 - Intro 2:02 - Who is FranCoach? 2:37 - Funding basics 3:51 - SBA (Small Business Administration) loans 10:13 - ROBS (Rollover for Business Start Ups) 13:11 - Additional options and considerations 19:10 - How to get in touch with FranCoach Links and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Visit Entreprenuer.com for a wealth of information for people just like you! https://www.entrepreneur.com/ More Franchising FAQs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8m-DLe_BYQ&list=PL4vI6YTLAiqRFI9r9sEMVTBwEFWClyVQU Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow. If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds and it really makes a difference in getting our message out to more people who can use it. Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.net Interested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.net Follow FranCoach: Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4U Facebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/ YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG