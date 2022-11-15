Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Nineteen - Veteran Founded Franchise Conceptualized, Designed, and Operated from Afghanistan
Today on Franchising 101 we have three very special guests who are all veterans and FranCoach partners. After realizing that they had something totally different, with an amazing tech platform, open space basically everywhere in the country, and fantastic opportunity for scalability they knew they had to make it a franchise. Listen in as they share the incredible story of how they conceptualized, designed, and operated their business from Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan and what makes their business such an exciting new franchise. We at FranCoach would also like to humbly thank all of our veterans for your service. Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! https://francoach.net/ Episode Highlights: 0:00 - Intro 1:33 - Interview begins 2:21 - Why auto detailing? 7:22 - How the company was founded from Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan 16:07 - Tech-enabled with a mobile app 20:43 - What they look for in an owner and the semi-absentee option 25:58 - Becoming a new emerging franchise 31:25 - The benefits of franchising in the service industry 36:30 - Closing and how to get in touch with FranCoach Links and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Grizzly Auto Detailing website https://grizzlyautodetailing.com/ Visit Entreprenuer.com for a wealth of information for people just like you! https://www.entrepreneur.com/ Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow. https://francoach.net/ If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds and it really makes a difference in getting our message out to more people who can use it. Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.net Interested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.net Follow FranCoach: Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4U Facebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/ YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG31hWoecEONdScIJOsQ