Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Twenty Two - Building a Nationwide Brand
Today on the Franchising 101 podcast we are talking with another one of our 600+ franchise partners about their brand which is an exciting and emerging home service brand that caters to both residential and commercial customers and has undeniable branding. Episode Highlights: 0:00 - Intro 1:19 - Interview begins 2:38 - About Willie and how he got into franchising and Dumpster Dudez 7:57 - Services and customers 11:00 - What they look for in an owner 13:44 - Marketing support and approach 20:11 - Startup equipment package 24:11 - The nature of the dumpster business 27:14 - The team and culture 32:26 - Closing and how to get in touch with FranCoach