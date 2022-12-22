Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Twenty Four - Introducing FranCoach’s Katie Lepper
This week on Franchising 101, we are very happy to introduce to you an integral member of the FranCoach team, Katie Lepper. Some of you may have already spoken with Katie as you are going through the FranCoach process. And if not, we certainly hope you do soon! Katie's passion for people and for franchising is infectious and her genuine warmth and caring nature really makes her a fantastic coach. In their conversation FranCoach founder and CEO Tim Parmter talks with Katie about how and why she became interested in franchising and working for FranCoach as well as some of the things she absolutely loves about the industry and her best advice for those who are interested in franchising themselves.