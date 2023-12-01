Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Twenty Seven - Built with the Franchisee in Mind
Today on the Franchising 101 podcast we are talking with one of our 600+ franchise partners about their brand which is an emerging franchise with an amazing concept and lots of opportunity in the very lucrative home services industry. This franchise was created with growth and the franchisee in mind. Listen in! Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! https://francoach.net/ Episode Highlights: 0:00 - Intro 1:21 - Interview begins 2:32 - About Wallaby Windows founder, Scott Marr and how he got into franchising 8:35 - About the franchise, Wallaby Windows 11:03 - The business model and owner role 14:04 - Working with subcontractors 20:04 - Infrastructure in place and growth as a part of it 24:05 - What is needed in terms of off and equipment to get started 27:32 - Flexible ownership options 31:56 - Built with the franchisee in mind 33:22 - Marketing and support in place for owners to be successful 36:25 - Closing and how to get in touch with FranCoach Links and resources mentioned in this episode: Wallaby Windows Website - https://wallabywindows.com/ Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Visit Entreprenuer.com for a wealth of information for people just like you! https://www.entrepreneur.com/ Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow. https://francoach.net/ If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds and it really makes a difference in getting our message out to more people who can use it. Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.net Interested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.net Follow FranCoach: Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4U Facebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/ YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG31hWoecEONdScIJOsQ