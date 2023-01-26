Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Twenty Nine - Finding Purpose in a High Growth Industry
Today on the Franchising 101 podcast we are talking with one of our 600+ franchise partners about their brand which is in a booming industry, is recession resistant, and has an uncommon scaling opportunity for owners. In addition to all of that, this business is making a huge impact in communities. Listen in to learn more! Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! https://francoach.net/ Episode Highlights: 0:00 - Intro 1:18 - Interview begins 2:14 - How guests, Dan Durne, Director of Franchise Development and Robb Winiecki, Area Representative got into franchising 5:35 - About the franchise, Assisting Hands Home Care 7:28 - The business model 10:51 - What they look for in an owner 12:48 - Addressing concerns and validation process 15:45 - giving back to the community 16:50 - Financials and opportunity 20:20 - The unique Area Representative model and benefits 26:19 - The wonderful culture of Assisting Hands 33:14 - Final thoughts and how to get in touch with FranCoach Links and resources mentioned in this episode: Assisting Hands Website - https://assistinghands.com/ Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Visit Entreprenuer.com for a wealth of information for people just like you! https://www.entrepreneur.com/