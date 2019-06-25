Habits & Hustle
Episode 17: Natasha Case – Founder of Coolhaus – Finding Your Passion, Being Scrappy, & Smart Marketing
Natasha Case is the founder and owner of Coolhaus ice cream. We talk in this episode about Natasha’s evolution from architect to ice cream maven, and how she and her partner, Freya, built Coolhaus from one literally broken down ice cream truck to being in over 7,500 grocery stores worldwide. Natasha also talks about the importance of building a marketable brand with proper packaging, finding your customers, and the excitement of owning a women-run business.