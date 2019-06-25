Habits & Hustle
Episode 12: Brian Cain – Mental Performance Coach – The Ten Pillars of Mental Performance Mastery
Metal performance coach and creator of the 10 Pillars of Mental Performance Mastery System, Brian Cain shares the benefits of coaching and his best tips and life hacks.After defining what mental performance coaching is, he talks about how he went from working with kids to Fortune 500 executives as well as athletes in the NFL, NHL, UFC, PGA, and MLB. He also speaks to the power of self-talk, stoicism, affirmations, books, meditation, the benefits of eating the same thing every day, how fitness and focus are connected, the concept of control, and how losing weight changed his life.