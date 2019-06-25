Habits & Hustle
Episode 9: Darshan Shah – Surgeon and Health & Wellness Expert – Dishes the Goods on Longevity
Dr. Darshan Shah joins us today for an eye-opening discussion on the latest health and wellness trends. He talks about becoming a surgeon at age 21, his first business ventures, starting Next Health and his podcast, Forefront. Darshan isn't just full of information. He's experienced his own wellness journey. Despite being a doctor, Darshan wasn’t always so healthy. The stress took a toll on his body and at one point he was obese and pre-diabetic. We also deep dive into health hacks and trends including journaling, mushroom tea, MCT Oil, breakfast, hormone health, sleep, exercise, leaky gut, retraining your brain, habit stacking, the importance of self-care, infrared saunas, intermittent fasting, brain health, preventative medicine and so much more.