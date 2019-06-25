



Habits & Hustle

Episode 4: Cathy Heller – Creating Great Podcast Content, Why She Quit Her Successful Career, and The Importance of Being Vulnerable

Today we have Cathy Heller of the Don’t Quit Your Day Job podcast on the show. We talk about why Cathy quit her day job as a successful singer and songwriter to host what ultimately became one of the top downloaded shows of 2018. Cathy shares about the importance of being vulnerable, her own “Keanu Moment” and so much more.If you’re considering starting a podcast, take notes on this episode. She reveals the secrets of creating great content and the challenges she’s had while building her own show.