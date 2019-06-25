Habits & Hustle
Episode 3: Dennis Rodman, The 5X NBA Champion – Workout Routines, His Daily Bet With Michael Jordan, Self-Love, & Kim Jong-un
This podcast was recorded live at Westfield Century City Mall with the one and only Dennis Rodman. I’m still wowed. This was really a once-in-a-lifetime experience. He was completely open and we covered a lot of ground including what it was like to grow up in poverty in Dallas, TX and then essentially get “adopted” by the Rich Family at 18 in Oklahoma. While he led a very disciplined life as a professional basketball player, he did it while being himself entirely. He’s an unapologetic bad boy with a ton of hustle.Rodman shared some great stories about playing with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. He also spilled the tea about his relationships with Madonna and former wife Carmen Electra. And of course…Kim Jong-Un. He talks about North Korea and his relationship with Kim. Thank you so much again to my new friend, Dennis Rodman for coming on the show.