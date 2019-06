Habits & Hustle

Episode 2: Dr. Breus, The Sleep Doctor – The 8-Hour Sleeping Myth, Sleeping With The TV On, and More

Today we are joined by Dr. Michael Breus. He’s a sleep expert who often appears on the Dr. Oz Show. This episode will open your eyes about sleeping. He talks about why eight hours is a myth, why it’s okay to fall asleep with the television on, sleeping with pets, how sleep is like diet and exercise, nap hacks, blue light, why men always fall asleep after sex and more.