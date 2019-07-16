Habits & Hustle
Episode 20: Andy & Michael – Founders of Whole Life Challenge – Health, Wellness, & the Importance of Mobility
Andy Petranek and Michael Stanwyck are the founders of Whole Life Challenge. We talk in this episode about the difference between “being fit” and “being healthy”, and how Andy and Michael went from the fitness-focused world to creating a total wellness program. They talk in detail about the Seven Daily Habits that are the foundation of the Whole Life Challenge, and how everyone has the ability to improve their own health and wellness. Youtube Link to EpisodeWhole Life Challenge