Habits & Hustle
Episode 22: Lisa Bilyeu – Marriage, Partnership, and Business Success
Lisa Bilyeu is the Co-Founder and President of Impact Theory and Women of Impact, as well as the Co-Founder of Quest Nutrition. In this episode, Lisa shares with us the decision-making process that she and her husband, Tom Bilyeu, have used to help them create their very successful businesses. We discuss Lisa’s conscious transformation from housewife to entrepreneur, sacrifice, and the health struggles she has faced along the way. Youtube Link to This Episodehttps://www.questnutrition.com/https://impacttheory.com/