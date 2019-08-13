Habits & Hustle
Episode 24: Jen Esquer – Body Conversation, Breath Work, and Taking Ownership of Your Health
Jen Esquer, otherwise known as Doc Jen Fit, is a Doctor of Physical Therapy and educator. She talks about her programs, The Mobility Method and The Optimal Body, as well as her belief that we can change the limitations that are put on us by external forces. Doc Jen Fit explains how we can change our body conversation to really thrive, and gives us actionable ways to lessen inflammation in our bodies. We talk about inflammation, gene expression, and the incredible benefits of breathwork.