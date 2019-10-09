Episode 18: Just Jared – Celebrity Writer – Why Second Place Is The First Loser

Jared Eng is the founder and CEO of Just Jared, which is one of the biggest sites for celebrity and entertainment news. Jared chats with us about his upbringing, how he started in the business, and how his hustle helped him become so successful in his field. We talk staying true to yourself, doing your own thing, and having a strong sense of morals. Youtube Link to This EpisodeJust Jared’s Website