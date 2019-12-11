Podcast / Habits & Hustle
Habits & Hustle
Habits & Hustle
Episode 37: Sharon Chuter – Founder of UOMA Beauty – Running One of The Fastest Beauty Brands
Sharon Chuter is the founder, CEO, and creative director of UOMA Beauty, an inclusive cosmetics line inspired by and infused with Afro heritage. Sharon grew up in a poor part of Nigeria and worked her way up the corporate latter (at L’Oreal) until taking the leap with her own venture. In this episode, she talks bout the importance of messaging in a brand, seeing the big picture vs. caring about “getting the bag”, and how she blasts music and dances every morning. Youtube Video to This EpisodeSharon’s InstagramUOMA Beauty
Episode 37: Episode 37: Sharon Chuter – Founder of UOMA Beauty – Running One of The Fastest Beauty Brands
