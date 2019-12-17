Episode 42: Alli Webb (Founder of Drybar) and Brittany Driscoll (CEO of Squeeze Massage)
In today’s episode, we have Alli Webb, Founder of Drybar and Brittany Driscoll, CEO of Squeeze Massage. Brittany was Head of Marketing at Drybar and now they've started a new venture in Squeeze. Alli discusses how she attributes a lot of her success to being able to fit the right pieces around her. Both women reveal some of the habits that have been game-changers for them. Brittany loves to journal and wake up between 5-6 am. Alli is a huge believer in Transcendental Meditation. If you’re looking for some inspiration behind starting your own business tune in to this episode!
Episode 41: Kelly Noonan – Holistic Medicine Advocate, Writer, Producer of Netflix Documentary, HEAL
Kelly Noonan is a producer and actress, known for Netflix’s Heal. The documentary is a scientific and spiritual journey dissecting how thoughts, beliefs, and emotions have a huge impact on our health and ability to heal. Her passion for this started when she was an actress eager to try all different methods to help her achieve lifelong goals like winning an Oscar, so she turned her focus on manifestation.Kelly quickly learned that what she really loved was this form of holistic health. She discusses her daily habits, the power of the Placebo effect vs. the Nocebo effect, and so much more valuable, unique information. Youtube Link to This EpisodeHEAL Website Kelly’s Instagram
Episode 40: Alan Stein Jr. – Performance Coach, Keynote Speaker, Author
Alan Stein Jr. is a performance coach that teaches proven strategies to improve organizational performance, create effective leadership, and increases team cohesion and collaboration. He spent 15+ years working with the highest-performing athletes on the planet (including NBA superstar Kevin Durant). Alan breaks down the importance of self-awareness, surrounding yourself with a complementary team, how to have the power over your fears, and much more. You won’t want to miss this episode!Youtube Link to This EpisodeAlan’s WebsiteAlan’s New Book: Raise Your Game - https://raiseyourgamebook.com/
Episode 39: Rob Fried – CEO Of ChromaDex
Rob Fried was the former head of production at Columbia Pictures who switched gears and is now the CEO of Chromadex, an integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. In today’s episode, he talks about his back and forth successes in the film industry, but how his passion for the research behind anti-aging kept pulling at him. Fried’s diverse experiences in different fields make this episode super insightful and unique. He educates us on some of the latest research in anti-aging while integrating tidbits about his path to success as a film producer, screenwriter, studio executive.Youtube Link to This EpisodeChromadex
Episode 38: Emily McDowell – Writer, Illustrator, and Founder of Emily McDowell & Friends
Emily McDowell is a writer, illustrator, speaker, teacher, and founder of Emily McDowell & Friends. After spending a decade working in advertising, she founded Emily McDowell Studio, a company that creates greeting cards that speak to the human condition with honesty, humor, and heart. Emily talks about how she started off on Etsy hitting sales of over $500,000 in her first year. She also discusses what her greatest motivator is and what the most important attribute to being an entrepreneur is…constant problem-solving. Youtube Link to This EpisodeEmily’s WebsiteEmily’s Instagram
Episode 37: Sharon Chuter – Founder of UOMA Beauty – Running One of The Fastest Beauty Brands
Sharon Chuter is the founder, CEO, and creative director of UOMA Beauty, an inclusive cosmetics line inspired by and infused with Afro heritage. Sharon grew up in a poor part of Nigeria and worked her way up the corporate latter (at L’Oreal) until taking the leap with her own venture. In this episode, she talks bout the importance of messaging in a brand, seeing the big picture vs. caring about “getting the bag”, and how she blasts music and dances every morning. Youtube Video to This EpisodeSharon’s InstagramUOMA Beauty
Episode 36: Drew Hanlen – The NBA’S Best Performance Coach & CEO of Pure Sweat Basketball
Drew Hanlen is an NBA Skills Coach & Consultant that counts NBA stars Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, Jordan Clarkson, RJ Barrett, and countless others as full-time clients. He's the CEO of Pure Sweat basketball and is only 30 years young! The story of how he's become an NBA favorite in the one-on-one training world is remarkable and his obsession with efficiency and craft is inspiring. He also talks about his unconventional way of getting paid from his clients. Youtube Video of This EpisodeDrew's Instagram
Gabrielle Reece, a world-renowned athlete, New York Times bestselling author, wife, mother joins us on today’s episode. She is a champion on and off the court, and one that inspires many through her intense passion and dedication to health and fitness. Gabby is also Nike’s first female athlete to design a shoe, and Nike’s first-ever female cross-training spokesperson. Gabby really delves into her pursuit of constant self-improvement. She discusses the importance of doubling down on who are you are versus trying to find another person’s mold, how she continues to work on habits that make her uncomfortable, and much more!Youtube Link to This EpisodeGabrielle’s InstagramGabby’s Website
Episode 34: Lydia Fenet – Managing Director and Global Director of Strategic Partnerships at Christie’s
Lydia Fenet serves as the Managing Director and Global Director of Strategic Partnerships at Christie’s, where she’s raised more than half a billion dollars for nonprofits globally. Fenet gets into how she’s able to balance her position at Christie’s, speaking to corporations on “Selling”, all while raising family. She gives insight into how important she believes conversation is during the art of selling. Lydia shares some awesome nuggets about what sets her apart from other auctioneers and how certain unique techniques helped her own the stage. Youtube Link to This EpisodeHer Book: The Most Powerful Woman In The Room Is YouLydia’s Instagram
Episode 33: Strauss Zelnick – ZMC Founder, Former CEO of BMG and Fox
Strauss Zelnick is the founder of Zelnick Media Capital. Zelnick is best known as the chairman and chief executive of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., a video-game publisher responsible for blockbuster franchises such as Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K and Red Dead Redemption.He joins us on the Habits and Hustle podcast to discuss his story, leadership, the importance of listening with empathy, and much more. Youtube Link to This EpisodeStrauss Zelnick
Episode 32: Eric Standop – Professional Face Reader
Eric Standop is a Face Reading and Facial Diagnostics Expert. He left his high powered job in the entertainment business over 15 years ago to master face reading as an ancient art form, as well as a cutting-edge diagnostic tool for modern facial analysis and face recognition.
He joins us on Episode 32 of Habits and Hustle! Eric shares his knowledge on the difference between personality and character. He talks about the benefits of massaging your lips, how people with dimples generally are not leaders, why rubbing your nose is a sign of stress, and so much more!Youtube Link to This EpisodeEricstandop.com
Episode 31: Joe Gorga – The Real Housewives, Commitment to Family, and Real Estate Development
Our guest today, Joe Gorga, has been on the Real Housewives for nine seasons. He shares with us some of the behind-the-scenes goods as well as some of the stresses and struggles of starring in a reality show, while also grinding to build his successful real estate business. He talks marriage, family, and his new book The Gorga Guide to Success. Listen in and find out Joe’s tips on the hustle, the grind, and never saying “I can’t”.Youtube Link to This EpisodeJoe Gorga
Episode 30: Emily Morse – Sex With Emily, Sexpert, Myths Around Sex, & “Cheeseburger, Fries, & a Side of Orgasm”
This episode features Emily Morse, more commonly known as Sex With Emily. Emily is a sexpert and hosts the popular podcast “Sex With Emily”, which has been around for over a decade. She debunks many of the myths around sex, talks about the correlation between boredom and libido, and shares with us the most asked sex questions. Emily also chats foreplay, masturbation, and confidence, as well as the health benefits of healthy sex. Youtube Link to This Episodehttp://sexwithemily.com/
Episode 29: Denyelle Bruno – CEO of Tender Greens, Believing in a Brand…and Also Karaoke
Denyelle Bruno is a successful executive and the current CEO of Tender Greens. In this episode, she talks about her career trajectory from Apple to Peet’s Coffee & Tea to Tender Greens, and how she credits her particular style of leadership for her successes. Denyelle shares with us the importance of branding, believing in your brand, and her love of karaoke. Youtube Link to This Episode
Denyelle Bruno https://www.tendergreens.com/
Autumn Calabrese is a trainer and fitness program creator. Six years ago, Autumn joined up with Beachbody and has created many successful fitness programs, including the 21Day Fix and 80 Day Obsession. In this episode, Autumn shares her story from an independent trainer to becoming one of the main faces of Beachbody. She talks about how she creates her programs, and why they are so successful. Youtube Link to This EpisodeAutumn Calabrese WebsiteAutumn Calabrese IG
Episode 27: Travis Deslaurier – Social Media Strategic Growth, Finding Your Niche, and Branding
Travis Deslaurier, known professionally as Trav Beach Boy, is an entrepreneur and successful social media influencer. Travis talks with us about the importance of branding, marketing, and finding your niche to find success in the social media world. He shares how he saw what was happening in the early days of social media and became strategic about his own approach -- and how he has capitalized on that success to build his dream career. Travis also talks about the significant amount of time and energy it takes to be successful in social media and the turbulence of the social media industry.Youtube Link to This EpisodeTravis Deslaurier
Episode 26: Ben Newman – Performance Coach, Lighting That Fire Within You, Living Intentionally, 30-Day Challenges
Ben Newman is a highly regarded Performance Coach, International Speaker and Best-Selling Author, whose clients include Fortune 500 companies and professional athletes. Ben serves as a Mental Conditioning Coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. In this episode, he shares how dealing with his mother’s passing created a fire within him to grow. His views on intentional living and showing up in any circumstance is something anyone in any position can learn from. He talks about how he went from a successful financial advisor to an international speaker. Ben also tells us the reason why he wakes up at 2:44 am every day. Today’s episode is special for people looking to shift their mindset!Download Ben's Book For FreeYoutube Link To This EpisodeBen's InstagramBen Newman's Website
Episode 25: Raif Derrazi – HIV/AIDS Education, Bodybuilding, and Evolving Out of a Victim Mindset
Raif Derrazi is an HIV+ bodybuilder and an HIV/AIDS activist. In this episode, he shares the story of his diagnosis, his rock bottom, and his incredible journey of changing his life to one of gratitude and positivity. Raif is on a mission to educate us all on how far healthcare has come in managing HIV/AIDS and to undo the stigma our society has on the disease and the communities living with HIV/AIDS.
Youtube Link To This EpisodeRaif's TwitterRaif's Instagram
Episode 24: Jen Esquer – Body Conversation, Breath Work, and Taking Ownership of Your Health
Jen Esquer, otherwise known as Doc Jen Fit, is a Doctor of Physical Therapy and educator. She talks about her programs, The Mobility Method and The Optimal Body, as well as her belief that we can change the limitations that are put on us by external forces. Doc Jen Fit explains how we can change our body conversation to really thrive, and gives us actionable ways to lessen inflammation in our bodies. We talk about inflammation, gene expression, and the incredible benefits of breathwork. Youtube Link To This Episode@docjenfit@themobilitymethod@theoptimalbody
Episode 23: David Meltzer – Unconscious Competencies, Losing Everything, and Family Banks
David Meltzer is an Executive Business Coach and the CEO of Sports 1 Marketing. In this episode, we discuss David’s journey from growing up poor to building extreme financial success, then losing it all and doing it all over with lessons learned. David also shares how he runs his coaching business and the importance and strategies of wealth maintenance. Youtube Link To This EpisodeDavid Meltzer’s Website
Episode 22: Lisa Bilyeu – Marriage, Partnership, and Business Success
Lisa Bilyeu is the Co-Founder and President of Impact Theory and Women of Impact, as well as the Co-Founder of Quest Nutrition. In this episode, Lisa shares with us the decision-making process that she and her husband, Tom Bilyeu, have used to help them create their very successful businesses. We discuss Lisa’s conscious transformation from housewife to entrepreneur, sacrifice, and the health struggles she has faced along the way. Youtube Link to This Episodehttps://www.questnutrition.com/https://impacttheory.com/
Episode 21: Jerry West – NBA legend, Greatest NBA Executive of All Time – Competitive Mindset and Dreaming
The list for Jerry West goes on and on. He's literally NBA Logo. He's undeniably the greatest NBA Executive of all time. The Laker legend is responsible for trading for Kobe Bryant, signing Shaquille O'Neal, he's was a big part of assembling the Golden State Warriors Dynasty, and most recently he worked his magic again by trading for superstar Paul George and signing Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to the LA Clippers. In this episode, Jerry opens up about his tough childhood and the struggles he encountered growing up in rural West Virginia, how he found basketball and even his superstitions. We talk about the importance of a competitive mindset and the power of being a dreamer. The Youtube Link to this Episode
Episode 20: Andy & Michael – Founders of Whole Life Challenge – Health, Wellness, & the Importance of Mobility
Andy Petranek and Michael Stanwyck are the founders of Whole Life Challenge. We talk in this episode about the difference between “being fit” and “being healthy”, and how Andy and Michael went from the fitness-focused world to creating a total wellness program. They talk in detail about the Seven Daily Habits that are the foundation of the Whole Life Challenge, and how everyone has the ability to improve their own health and wellness. Youtube Link to EpisodeWhole Life Challenge
Episode 19: Katelyn Ohashi & Coach Val – Choices, Winning, & Giving Back to Your Community
Our guests on this episode are Katelyn Ohashi and former UCLA gymnastics coach, Val Kondos. Katelyn is a former UCLA gymnast, whose perfect score floor routine went viral earlier this year, and Coach Val is considered one of the most winningest college gymnastic coaches of all time. They talk with us about their successes, what’s more important than winning, and giving back to the community. Katelyn Ohashi’s Viral 10.0 Floor Routine
Episode 18: Just Jared – Celebrity Writer – Why Second Place Is The First Loser
Jared Eng is the founder and CEO of Just Jared, which is one of the biggest sites for celebrity and entertainment news. Jared chats with us about his upbringing, how he started in the business, and how his hustle helped him become so successful in his field. We talk staying true to yourself, doing your own thing, and having a strong sense of morals. Youtube Link to This EpisodeJust Jared’s Website
Episode 17: Natasha Case – Founder of Coolhaus – Finding Your Passion, Being Scrappy, & Smart Marketing
Natasha Case is the founder and owner of Coolhaus ice cream. We talk in this episode about Natasha’s evolution from architect to ice cream maven, and how she and her partner, Freya, built Coolhaus from one literally broken down ice cream truck to being in over 7,500 grocery stores worldwide. Natasha also talks about the importance of building a marketable brand with proper packaging, finding your customers, and the excitement of owning a women-run business.
Episode 16: Dr. Chris Donaghue – Sex Positivity, Being an Advocate, and Being Real
Dr. Chris Donaghue is a licensed sex therapist, one of only 500 in the world. He joins us to discuss Sex Positivity! Dr. Donaghue identifies with gender fluidity and considers himself sexually fluid. Doesn't pigeonhole his attraction to specific genders. Has dated men, women, transgender, and was even in a "throuple" (relationship involving three people). He gives us his take on dating apps like Hinge, Bumble, and Tinder.
Episode 15: Justin Peck – Professional Racecar Driver – Bipolar Disorder, The Flow State, and Working Out Your Mind
Justin Peck is a professional off-road racer and author with an incredible story. We get very deep in this episode about mental illness and his experience with bipolar disorder and opiate addiction. We also talk about his book, what racing life is like, how he stays present, the routines that help him cope with his emotional challenges, healing from injuries and the importance of listening to our bodies.Trigger warning: If hearing about suicide and other topics related to mental illness and addiction will upset you, skip this episode.
Episode 14: Jess Suchan – Health and Wellness Coach – Building Wellness, Balance, and Intention in Your Life
Are you eating too much sugar? Yo-yo dieting? Do you want to improve your relationship with food? Then this episode with Health Coach Jessica Suchan is for you. We talk about her experience with orthorexia, which is an eating disorder, accountability, her signature sugar cleanse, exercise, how to have a sensible approach to food, why deprivation isn’t necessary and her own alternative to meditation.
Episode 13: Samantha Daniels – Corporate Attorney Turned Professional Matchmaker
Are you looking for love? Matchmaker Samantha Daniels joins us today to talk about how she pivoted from corporate lawyer to matchmaker. We gives us her unique perspective on dating apps, her company Samantha’s Table, the 85% rule, what it means when you’re dating more than one person at once, what you need to do to find “the one,” how #metoo has changed dating, her upcoming online course, being in an equal partnership and how mindset affects everything. If you’re not single, you will still benefit from listening to this episode because Samantha shares many tidbits that can be applied to a variety of relationships.
