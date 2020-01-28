Episode 48: Shaun Neff – Founder of Neff Headwears, Advisor, and Investor

Episode 45: Robert Greene – Critically Acclaimed Author – Known For Books on Strategy, Power, and Seduction

Robert Greene is an American author known for his books on strategy, power, and seduction. He the man behind the international bestsellers: The 48 Laws of Power, The Art of Seduction, The 33 Strategies of War, The 50th Law (with rapper 50 Cent), Mastery, and The Laws of Human Nature. In today’s episode, he talks about narcism, the immense power in admitting and owning your flaws, and ebbs and flows of life when he was starting up his career. He’s known as one of the greatest writers of our generation and surprisingly, he mentions that he had up to 80 jobs before becoming an author! Today’s episode is extra special which is why it's 90 amazing minutes. Youtube Link to This EpisodeRobert Greene’s Latest Book: The Laws of Human NatureRobert Greene’s Website