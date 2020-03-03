Episode 53: Dr. Christian Gonzalez – Naturopathic Doctor, Breast Cancer Expert, and Helping Your Body Heal Itself
Dr. Christian Gonzalez is a licensed Naturopathic Doctor and a Breast Cancer Expert. Dr. Gonzalez is also the host of a popular podcast called Heal Thy Self. In today’s episode he talks about the advantages of taking a Dutch Test (an extensive hormone ...
How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success. Tuchman a successful entrepreneur helps listeners to understand that challenges they face in business can ultimately become their successes just like the extraordinary guests of HSH.
Welcome to The Playbook, hosted by entrepreneur, CEO, author and keynote speaker David Meltzer. On the podcast you’ll find a mix of interviews, Q&A, , fireside chats, keynotes and exclusive conversations with the most influential CEO’s, sports icons, and successful entrepreneurs who share their personal and professional play-by-play of the “what”, “why”, and “how” to achieve anything you set your mind to.
Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits, and mindsets of extraordinary people. Our team then synthesizes that information for listeners to take ACTION with free, fillable PDFs.
Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.
Episode 52: Dr. Andrew Hill – Founder of Peak Brain Institute, Top Peak Performance Coach
Dr. Andrew Hill, the Founder of Peak Brain Institute, is a top peak performance coach in the country. He holds a Ph.D. in Cognitive Neuroscience from UCLA's Department of Psychology and continuous to do research on attention and cognitive performance.
Episode 51: Coach Dana Cavalea – Former NY Yankees Director of Strength & Conditioning
Coach Dana Cavalea is the former Director of Strength & Conditioning and Performance for the New York Yankees. The same year they won the World Series (2009) he won the Nolan Ryan Award given to the top Strength & Performance Coach in Major League Base...
Episode 50: Gary Vaynerchuk – CEO of Vaynermedia, Social Media Expert, Entrepreneurial Rockstar
For our 50th Episode, we had to get someone special! Gary Vaynerchuk is the CEO of Vaynermedia, a Social Media expert, and a successful angel investor. He’s basically been an entrepreneur right out the womb. Before becoming an Internet personality,
Chester Elton is a best-selling author, teamwork organizational culture expert, and the co-founder of The Culture Works, a global training company. Chester gives us incredible insight into how to lead with gratitude.
Episode 48: Shaun Neff – Founder of Neff Headwears, Advisor, and Investor
Shaun Neff is an Entrepreneur, Advisor, Investor, and the founder of Neff Headwear. Shaun, known as a brand whisperer, is praised for specializing in placing his product in the right place at the right time. In this episode,
Episode 47: Bedros Keuilian – Founder of Fit Body Bootcamp, Best-Selling Author
Bedros Keuilian is the founder and CEO of Fit Body Boot Camp, one of the nation’s fastest-growing franchises. He is also a best-selling author, speaker and business consultant. He joins us today to discuss how he started from just subleasing 1 small gy...
Episode 46: Cash Warren – Film Producer, Entrepreneur (Pair of Thieves Clothing)
Cash Warren is a film producer known for his work on Fantastic Four (where he met his wife, Jessica Alba), Taxi and Crips and Bloods: Made in America. He’s also been very successful in the business world with his clothing line, Pair of Thieves.
Episode 45: Robert Greene – Critically Acclaimed Author – Known For Books on Strategy, Power, and Seduction
Robert Greene is an American author known for his books on strategy, power, and seduction. He the man behind the international bestsellers: The 48 Laws of Power, The Art of Seduction, The 33 Strategies of War, The 50th Law (with rapper 50 Cent),
TJ Dillashaw is a 2x Bantamweight Champion in the UFC. In this episode, he talks about his training rituals, what helped him get over the hump to be a champion, and he opens up about the mistake he made which led to a 2-year suspension he’s serving!
Episode 43: Yahya Bakkar – Family Man, Speaking Coach and Online Business Consultant
Yahya Bakkar is an Expert Speaking Coach that specializes in helping his clients craft their message, story-tell powerfully, and build a profitable personal-brand business! He has a magnetic energy about him demands your attention!
Episode 42: Alli Webb (Founder of Drybar) and Brittany Driscoll (CEO of Squeeze Massage)
In today’s episode, we have Alli Webb, Founder of Drybar and Brittany Driscoll, CEO of Squeeze Massage. Brittany was Head of Marketing at Drybar and now they've started a new venture in Squeeze. Alli discusses how she attributes a lot of her success to...
Episode 41: Kelly Noonan – Holistic Medicine Advocate, Writer, Producer of Netflix Documentary, HEAL
Kelly Noonan is a producer and actress, known for Netflix’s Heal. The documentary is a scientific and spiritual journey dissecting how thoughts, beliefs, and emotions have a huge impact on our health and ability to heal.
Episode 40: Alan Stein Jr. – Performance Coach, Keynote Speaker, Author
Alan Stein Jr. is a performance coach that teaches proven strategies to improve organizational performance, create effective leadership, and increases team cohesion and collaboration. He spent 15+ years working with the highest-performing athletes on t...
Episode 39: Rob Fried – CEO Of ChromaDex
Rob Fried was the former head of production at Columbia Pictures who switched gears and is now the CEO of Chromadex, an integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. In today’s episode,
Episode 38: Emily McDowell – Writer, Illustrator, and Founder of Emily McDowell & Friends
Emily McDowell is a writer, illustrator, speaker, teacher, and founder of Emily McDowell & Friends. After spending a decade working in advertising, she founded Emily McDowell Studio, a company that creates greeting cards that speak to the human conditi...
Episode 37: Sharon Chuter – Founder of UOMA Beauty – Running One of The Fastest Beauty Brands
Sharon Chuter is the founder, CEO, and creative director of UOMA Beauty, an inclusive cosmetics line inspired by and infused with Afro heritage. Sharon grew up in a poor part of Nigeria and worked her way up the corporate latter (at L’Oreal) until taki...
Episode 36: Drew Hanlen – The NBA’S Best Performance Coach & CEO of Pure Sweat Basketball
Drew Hanlen is an NBA Skills Coach & Consultant that counts NBA stars Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, Jordan Clarkson, RJ Barrett, and countless others as full-time clients. He's the CEO of Pure Sweat basketball and is only 30 years young!
Gabrielle Reece, a world-renowned athlete, New York Times bestselling author, wife, mother joins us on today’s episode. She is a champion on and off the court, and one that inspires many through her intense passion and dedication to health and fitness....
Episode 34: Lydia Fenet – Managing Director and Global Director of Strategic Partnerships at Christie’s
Lydia Fenet serves as the Managing Director and Global Director of Strategic Partnerships at Christie’s, where she’s raised more than half a billion dollars for nonprofits globally. Fenet gets into how she’s able to balance her position at Christie’s,
Episode 33: Strauss Zelnick – ZMC Founder, Former CEO of BMG and Fox
Strauss Zelnick is the founder of Zelnick Media Capital. Zelnick is best known as the chairman and chief executive of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., a video-game publisher responsible for blockbuster franchises such as Grand Theft Auto,
Episode 32: Eric Standop – Professional Face Reader
Eric Standop is a Face Reading and Facial Diagnostics Expert. He left his high powered job in the entertainment business over 15 years ago to master face reading as an ancient art form, as well as a cutting-edge diagnostic tool for modern facial analys...
Episode 31: Joe Gorga – The Real Housewives, Commitment to Family, and Real Estate Development
Our guest today, Joe Gorga, has been on the Real Housewives for nine seasons. He shares with us some of the behind-the-scenes goods as well as some of the stresses and struggles of starring in a reality show,
Episode 30: Emily Morse – Sex With Emily, Sexpert, Myths Around Sex, & “Cheeseburger, Fries, & a Side of Orgasm”
This episode features Emily Morse, more commonly known as Sex With Emily. Emily is a sexpert and hosts the popular podcast “Sex With Emily”, which has been around for over a decade. She debunks many of the myths around sex,
Episode 29: Denyelle Bruno – CEO of Tender Greens, Believing in a Brand…and Also Karaoke
Denyelle Bruno is a successful executive and the current CEO of Tender Greens. In this episode, she talks about her career trajectory from Apple to Peet’s Coffee & Tea to Tender Greens, and how she credits her particular style of leadership for her suc...
Autumn Calabrese is a trainer and fitness program creator. Six years ago, Autumn joined up with Beachbody and has created many successful fitness programs, including the 21Day Fix and 80 Day Obsession. In this episode,
Episode 27: Travis Deslaurier – Social Media Strategic Growth, Finding Your Niche, and Branding
Travis Deslaurier, known professionally as Trav Beach Boy, is an entrepreneur and successful social media influencer. Travis talks with us about the importance of branding, marketing, and finding your niche to find success in the social media world.
Episode 26: Ben Newman – Performance Coach, Lighting That Fire Within You, Living Intentionally, 30-Day Challenges
Ben Newman is a highly regarded Performance Coach, International Speaker and Best-Selling Author, whose clients include Fortune 500 companies and professional athletes. Ben serves as a Mental Conditioning Coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide football tea...
Episode 25: Raif Derrazi – HIV/AIDS Education, Bodybuilding, and Evolving Out of a Victim Mindset
Raif Derrazi is an HIV+ bodybuilder and an HIV/AIDS activist. In this episode, he shares the story of his diagnosis, his rock bottom, and his incredible journey of changing his life to one of gratitude and positivity.
Episode 24: Jen Esquer – Body Conversation, Breath Work, and Taking Ownership of Your Health
Jen Esquer, otherwise known as Doc Jen Fit, is a Doctor of Physical Therapy and educator. She talks about her programs, The Mobility Method and The Optimal Body, as well as her belief that we can change the limitations that are put on us by external fo...
