Episode 68: Sal Di Stefano – Host of Mind pump Podcast and Fitlosopher
Sal Di Stefano is one of the Hosts of Mind Pump Podcast, and a Full Fledged Fitlosopher. With decades of fitness, health, and training experience locked in his obsessive nature he showcases the need for “knowing your sh**” Instagram models,
Episode 67: Episode 67: Erika Nardini – CEO of Barstool Sports
Episode 66: Episode 66: Karena and Katrina – Best-Selling Authors and Founders of Tone It Up
Episode 65: Episode 65: Gus Wenner – President & COO of Rolling Stone
Episode 64: Episode 64: Cindy Eckert – CEO of The Pink Ceiling, Sold 2 Pharmaceutical Companies for $1.5B
Episode 63: Episode 63: Jo Frost – The Supernanny, Global Parenting Expert, and Author
Episode 62: Episode 62: Heidi Powell – Fitness Expert from ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss, Author, & Entrepreneur
Episode 61: Episode 61: Ryan Lochte – American Competitive Swimmer and 12-Time Olympic Medalist
Episode 60: Episode 60: Dr. Darshan Shah – Surgeon and Health & Wellness Expert on the Latest with COVID-19
Episode 59: Episode 59: Michael Beckwith – New Thought Minister, Founder of the Agape International Spiritual Center
Episode 58: Episode 58: Denise Austin – Renowned Fitness Expert, Author, and Columnist
Episode 57: Episode 57: Dr. BJ Fogg – World-Renowned Behavior Scientist and Best Selling Author of “Tiny Habits”
Episode 56: Episode 56: Phil Catudal – Hollywood Celebrity Trainer, Author of “Just Your Type”, and Cancer survivor
Episode 55: Episode 55: Max Lugavere – TV Personality, Health & Science Journalist, Host of The Genius Life Podcast
Episode 54: Episode 54: Dr. Oz – TV Personality, Cardiothoracic Surgeon and 8x-Best Selling Author
Episode 53: Episode 53: Dr. Christian Gonzalez – Naturopathic Doctor, Breast Cancer Expert, and Helping Your Body Heal Itself
Episode 52: Episode 52: Dr. Andrew Hill – Founder of Peak Brain Institute, Top Peak Performance Coach
Episode 51: Episode 51: Coach Dana Cavalea – Former NY Yankees Director of Strength & Conditioning
Episode 50: Episode 50: Gary Vaynerchuk – CEO of Vaynermedia, Social Media Expert, Entrepreneurial Rockstar
Episode 49: Episode 49: Chester Elton – Bestselling Author, Organizational Culture, and Teamwork Expert
Episode 48: Episode 48: Shaun Neff – Founder of Neff Headwears, Advisor, and Investor
Episode 47: Episode 47: Bedros Keuilian – Founder of Fit Body Bootcamp, Best-Selling Author
Episode 46: Episode 46: Cash Warren – Film Producer, Entrepreneur (Pair of Thieves Clothing)
Episode 45: Episode 45: Robert Greene – Critically Acclaimed Author – Known For Books on Strategy, Power, and Seduction
Episode 44: Episode 44: TJ Dillashaw – 2x Bantamweight UFC Champion
Episode 43: Episode 43: Yahya Bakkar – Family Man, Speaking Coach and Online Business Consultant
Episode 42: Episode 42: Alli Webb (Founder of Drybar) and Brittany Driscoll (CEO of Squeeze Massage)
Episode 41: Episode 41: Kelly Noonan – Holistic Medicine Advocate, Writer, Producer of Netflix Documentary, HEAL
Episode 40: Episode 40: Alan Stein Jr. – Performance Coach, Keynote Speaker, Author
Episode 39: Episode 39: Rob Fried – CEO Of ChromaDex

