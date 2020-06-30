Episode 70: Kerri Walsh Jennings – Professional Beach Volleyball Player, Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist

Kerri Walsh Jennings is a Professional Beach Volleyball Player and Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist. Showing what it takes to “have it all” balancing work, life, love, and play while reaching the highest possible peaks an athlete can achieve.
Episode 69: Eric Byrnes – 11-Year MLB Outfielder, 11x Ironman Triathlete, and Entrepreneur
Eric Byrnes is an 11-Year MLB Outfielder, 11x Ironman Triathlete, and Entrepreneur. Funnily he isn’t one for labels but is defined by what you do. Still, it’s hard to ignore his laundry list of accomplishments.
Episode 68: Sal Di Stefano – Host of Mind pump Podcast and Fitlosopher
Sal Di Stefano is one of the Hosts of Mind Pump Podcast, and a Full Fledged Fitlosopher. With decades of fitness, health, and training experience locked in his obsessive nature he showcases the need for “knowing your sh**” Instagram models,
Episode 67: Erika Nardini – CEO of Barstool Sports
Erika Nardini is the CEO of Barstool Sports. “That’s not how it’s done,” seems to be their lifeblood. Arguing against predetermined limitations by proving you can make it happen if you just want it bad enough. Don’t know a thing about the radio?
Episode 66: Karena and Katrina – Best-Selling Authors and Founders of Tone It Up
Karena and Katrina are Wellness Entrepreneurs, Best-Selling Authors, and Founders of Tone It Up. Want to know how to grow a brand? Easy. Actually care. Jen and “The Girls” discuss the organic kinship in their success,
Episode 65: Gus Wenner – President & COO of Rolling Stone
Gus Wenner is the President & COO of Rolling Stone. How does a brand that is known predominately as a magazine not only maintain but thrive in our digital age where traditional media feels on the way out? Gus and Jen discuss favorite podcasts,
Episode 64: Cindy Eckert – CEO of The Pink Ceiling, Sold 2 Pharmaceutical Companies for $1.5B
Cindy Eckert is CEO of The Pink Ceiling and has Sold 2 Pharmaceutical Companies for $1.5B. Not just a savvy businesswoman, but a driven champion for women’s power and the reclamation of their bodily autonomy,
Episode 63: Jo Frost – The Supernanny, Global Parenting Expert, and Author
Joanne Frost is a TV personality from Supernanny UK, Global Parenting Expert, and best selling author. This the perfect episode for all parents during COVID-19. As coronavirus has families all cooped in, she discusses the parental challenges that have ...
Heidi Powell is a Fitness and Transformation Expert from ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss, an author, and an Entrepreneur! She talks bout the importance of speaking kindly to yourself, overcoming eating disorders and dysmorphia,
Episode 61: Ryan Lochte – American Competitive Swimmer and 12-Time Olympic Medalist
Ryan Lochte is an American competitive swimmer and 12-time Olympic medalist. He is the second-most decorated swimmer in Olympic history measured by the total number of medals. In today’s episode, he talks about how he prepares mentally and physically f...
Episode 60: Dr. Darshan Shah – Surgeon and Health & Wellness Expert on the Latest with COVID-19
Dr. Darshan Shah joins us for the second time on Habits and Hustle to discuss what he’s been hearing in the medical industry on the latest regarding the Coronavirus. The media has been flooding us with content,
Episode 59: Michael Beckwith – New Thought Minister, Founder of the Agape International Spiritual Center
Michael Beckwith is a New Thought Minister, an author, and the Founder of the Agape International Spiritual Center. He joins us on today’s episode of Habits and Hustle to discuss how he started out as a drug dealer in the 70s before hearing the call of...
Denise Austin is a renowned fitness instructor, author, and columnist, and a former member of the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports. Denise shares some incredible hustle stories of how she jumpstarted her career after making 35 phone c...
Episode 57: Dr. BJ Fogg – World-Renowned Behavior Scientist and Best Selling Author of “Tiny Habits”
Dr. BJ Fogg is a world-renowned Behavior Scientist at Stanford University. He wrote the best-selling book, “Tiny Habits” base don his 20 years of research. This book was a breakthrough in the behavior change (habit) world. Dr.
Episode 56: Phil Catudal – Hollywood Celebrity Trainer, Author of “Just Your Type”, and Cancer survivor
Phil Catadul is a food and language loving, serial entrepreneur. He is a Cancer survivor, a top MBA degree Honor’s graduate, and a NASM-CPT Hollywood Celebrity Trainer. He’s the author of Just Your Type, a book that helps anyone create an individualize...
Episode 55: Max Lugavere – TV Personality, Health & Science Journalist, Host of The Genius Life Podcast
Max Lugavere is TV Personality, Health & Science Journalist, and Host of The Genius Life Podcast. He discusses the hardship of growing up with a mother who was diagnosed with dementia and cancer at a young age. Max also goes into his first book,
Episode 54: Dr. Oz – TV Personality, Cardiothoracic Surgeon and 8x-Best Selling Author
Dr. Oz television personality, cardiothoracic surgeon and 8x-best selling author. His career catapulted in 2004, as he became a regular guest on the Oprah Winfrey Show. This led to his current hit show, The Dr. Oz Show. In today’s episode, Dr.
Episode 53: Dr. Christian Gonzalez – Naturopathic Doctor, Breast Cancer Expert, and Helping Your Body Heal Itself
Dr. Christian Gonzalez is a licensed Naturopathic Doctor and a Breast Cancer Expert. Dr. Gonzalez is also the host of a popular podcast called Heal Thy Self. In today’s episode he talks about the advantages of taking a Dutch Test (an extensive hormone ...
Episode 52: Dr. Andrew Hill – Founder of Peak Brain Institute, Top Peak Performance Coach
Dr. Andrew Hill, the Founder of Peak Brain Institute, is a top peak performance coach in the country. He holds a Ph.D. in Cognitive Neuroscience from UCLA's Department of Psychology and continuous to do research on attention and cognitive performance.
Episode 51: Coach Dana Cavalea – Former NY Yankees Director of Strength & Conditioning
Coach Dana Cavalea is the former Director of Strength & Conditioning and Performance for the New York Yankees. The same year they won the World Series (2009) he won the Nolan Ryan Award given to the top Strength & Performance Coach in Major League Base...
Episode 50: Gary Vaynerchuk – CEO of Vaynermedia, Social Media Expert, Entrepreneurial Rockstar
For our 50th Episode, we had to get someone special! Gary Vaynerchuk is the CEO of Vaynermedia, a Social Media expert, and a successful angel investor. He’s basically been an entrepreneur right out the womb. Before becoming an Internet personality,
Chester Elton is a best-selling author, teamwork organizational culture expert, and the co-founder of The Culture Works, a global training company. Chester gives us incredible insight into how to lead with gratitude.
Episode 48: Shaun Neff – Founder of Neff Headwears, Advisor, and Investor
Shaun Neff is an Entrepreneur, Advisor, Investor, and the founder of Neff Headwear. Shaun, known as a brand whisperer, is praised for specializing in placing his product in the right place at the right time. In this episode,
Episode 47: Bedros Keuilian – Founder of Fit Body Bootcamp, Best-Selling Author
Bedros Keuilian is the founder and CEO of Fit Body Boot Camp, one of the nation’s fastest-growing franchises. He is also a best-selling author, speaker and business consultant. He joins us today to discuss how he started from just subleasing 1 small gy...
Episode 46: Cash Warren – Film Producer, Entrepreneur (Pair of Thieves Clothing)
Cash Warren is a film producer known for his work on Fantastic Four (where he met his wife, Jessica Alba), Taxi and Crips and Bloods: Made in America. He’s also been very successful in the business world with his clothing line, Pair of Thieves.
Episode 45: Robert Greene – Critically Acclaimed Author – Known For Books on Strategy, Power, and Seduction
Robert Greene is an American author known for his books on strategy, power, and seduction. He the man behind the international bestsellers: The 48 Laws of Power, The Art of Seduction, The 33 Strategies of War, The 50th Law (with rapper 50 Cent),
TJ Dillashaw is a 2x Bantamweight Champion in the UFC. In this episode, he talks about his training rituals, what helped him get over the hump to be a champion, and he opens up about the mistake he made which led to a 2-year suspension he’s serving!
Episode 43: Yahya Bakkar – Family Man, Speaking Coach and Online Business Consultant
Yahya Bakkar is an Expert Speaking Coach that specializes in helping his clients craft their message, story-tell powerfully, and build a profitable personal-brand business! He has a magnetic energy about him demands your attention!
Episode 42: Alli Webb (Founder of Drybar) and Brittany Driscoll (CEO of Squeeze Massage)
In today’s episode, we have Alli Webb, Founder of Drybar and Brittany Driscoll, CEO of Squeeze Massage. Brittany was Head of Marketing at Drybar and now they've started a new venture in Squeeze. Alli discusses how she attributes a lot of her success to...
Episode 41: Kelly Noonan – Holistic Medicine Advocate, Writer, Producer of Netflix Documentary, HEAL
Kelly Noonan is a producer and actress, known for Netflix’s Heal. The documentary is a scientific and spiritual journey dissecting how thoughts, beliefs, and emotions have a huge impact on our health and ability to heal.
