



Habits & Hustle

Episode 73: Wallo 267 – Serving 20 years in prison to Speaker, Activist, Marketer, and Connector

Wallo 267 went from Serving 20 years in prison to be a Speaker, Activist, Marketer, and Connector. Navigating prison at 17, creating his “Book of Life” by asking new convicts to explain the outside world so he wouldn’t be lost when he got out,