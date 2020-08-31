Episode 79: Opal Tometi – Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter, Human Rights Activist, Writer, & Community Organizer
Opal Tometi is a Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter, a Human Rights Activist, Writer, & Community Organizer. Through her work, she has fought for justice and the deserved attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, immigration, and basic human rights.
Welcome to The Playbook, hosted by entrepreneur, CEO, author and keynote speaker David Meltzer. On the podcast you’ll find a mix of interviews, Q&A, , fireside chats, keynotes and exclusive conversations with the most influential CEO’s, sports icons, and successful entrepreneurs who share their personal and professional play-by-play of the “what”, “why”, and “how” to achieve anything you set your mind to.
Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits, and mindsets of extraordinary people. Our team then synthesizes that information for listeners to take ACTION with free, fillable PDFs.
Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success. Tuchman a successful entrepreneur helps listeners to understand that challenges they face in business can ultimately become their successes just like the extraordinary guests of HSH.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.
Episode 79: Opal Tometi – Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter, Human Rights Activist, Writer, & Community Organizer
Opal Tometi is a Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter, a Human Rights Activist, Writer, & Community Organizer. Through her work, she has fought for justice and the deserved attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, immigration, and basic human rights.
Episode 78: Wim Hof – Extreme Athlete, The Iceman, and Scientific Pioneer
Wim Hof is an Extreme Athlete, The Iceman, and a Scientific Pioneer. Throughout his entire life, Wim has been meeting challenges deemed impossible for the human mind and body. Taking Jen through his breathing exercise, discussing the need for stress,
Episode 77: Dr. Daniel Amen – 12x NY Times Bestselling Author, Psychiatrist, & Founder of Amen Clinics
Dr. Daniel Amen is a 12x NY Times Bestselling Author, Psychiatrist, & Founder of Amen Clinics. Too often mental healthcare attempts to medicate as a solution to a problem they don’t seem to understand. Dr. Amen seeks to adjust that style of thinking by...
Episode 76: Dr. Paul Saladino – Bestselling Author of The Carnivore Code, Board-Certified Physician Nutrition Specialist
Dr. Paul Saladino is the Bestselling Author of The Carnivore Code and a Board-Certified Physician Nutrition Specialist. After over a decade of experimenting with different diets, Dr. Saladino has stumbled into an animal-product-only diet for the past c...
Episode 75: Dr. Ramani Durvasula – Narcissism Expert, Clinical Psychologist, and Professor of Psychology
Dr. Ramani Durvasula is a Narcissism Expert, Clinical Psychologist, and Professor of Psychology. What it means to be a narcissist, the different types of narcissistic behavior, how to spot those relationships in your own life,
Episode 74: Gretchen Rubin – 3x Best Seller Author on Habits, Happiness, and Human Nature & Host of Happier Podcast
Gretchen Rubin is a 3x Best Seller Author on Habits, Happiness, and Human Nature & Host of Happier Podcast. She sits down with Jen in this episode to challenge our notion of what habits are and how useful they really can be.
Episode 73: Wallo 267 – Serving 20 years in prison to Speaker, Activist, Marketer, and Connector
Wallo 267 went from Serving 20 years in prison to be a Speaker, Activist, Marketer, and Connector. Navigating prison at 17, creating his “Book of Life” by asking new convicts to explain the outside world so he wouldn’t be lost when he got out,
Episode 72: Dr. Mindy Pelz – Founder of Reset Academy, Best Selling Author, and Fasting Enthusiast
Dr. Mindy Pelz is the Founder of Reset Academy, Best Selling Author, and Fasting Enthusiast. If you have ever been interested in or wanted to try any type of fasting (intermittent or otherwise) Dr. Mindy Pelz has the research, the knowledge,
Episode 71: Jesse Itzler – Co-founder of Marquis Jet, Founder of The 100 Mile Group & Minority-Owner of the Atlanta Hawks
Jesse Itzler is the Co-founder of Marquis Jet, Founder of The 100 Mile Group & Minority-Owner of the Atlanta Hawks. Jesse’s here to challenge the conventional wisdom of what it takes to be spontaneous. Surprisingly? Routine. 24-hour running marathons,
Kerri Walsh Jennings is a Professional Beach Volleyball Player and Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist. Showing what it takes to “have it all” balancing work, life, love, and play while reaching the highest possible peaks an athlete can achieve.
Episode 69: Eric Byrnes – 11-Year MLB Outfielder, 11x Ironman Triathlete, and Entrepreneur
Eric Byrnes is an 11-Year MLB Outfielder, 11x Ironman Triathlete, and Entrepreneur. Funnily he isn’t one for labels but is defined by what you do. Still, it’s hard to ignore his laundry list of accomplishments.
Episode 68: Sal Di Stefano – Host of Mind pump Podcast and Fitlosopher
Sal Di Stefano is one of the Hosts of Mind Pump Podcast, and a Full Fledged Fitlosopher. With decades of fitness, health, and training experience locked in his obsessive nature he showcases the need for “knowing your sh**” Instagram models,
Episode 67: Erika Nardini – CEO of Barstool Sports
Erika Nardini is the CEO of Barstool Sports. “That’s not how it’s done,” seems to be their lifeblood. Arguing against predetermined limitations by proving you can make it happen if you just want it bad enough. Don’t know a thing about the radio?
Episode 66: Karena and Katrina – Best-Selling Authors and Founders of Tone It Up
Karena and Katrina are Wellness Entrepreneurs, Best-Selling Authors, and Founders of Tone It Up. Want to know how to grow a brand? Easy. Actually care. Jen and “The Girls” discuss the organic kinship in their success,
Episode 65: Gus Wenner – President & COO of Rolling Stone
Gus Wenner is the President & COO of Rolling Stone. How does a brand that is known predominately as a magazine not only maintain but thrive in our digital age where traditional media feels on the way out? Gus and Jen discuss favorite podcasts,
Episode 64: Cindy Eckert – CEO of The Pink Ceiling, Sold 2 Pharmaceutical Companies for $1.5B
Cindy Eckert is CEO of The Pink Ceiling and has Sold 2 Pharmaceutical Companies for $1.5B. Not just a savvy businesswoman, but a driven champion for women’s power and the reclamation of their bodily autonomy,
Episode 63: Jo Frost – The Supernanny, Global Parenting Expert, and Author
Joanne Frost is a TV personality from Supernanny UK, Global Parenting Expert, and best selling author. This the perfect episode for all parents during COVID-19. As coronavirus has families all cooped in, she discusses the parental challenges that have ...
Heidi Powell is a Fitness and Transformation Expert from ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss, an author, and an Entrepreneur! She talks bout the importance of speaking kindly to yourself, overcoming eating disorders and dysmorphia,
Episode 61: Ryan Lochte – American Competitive Swimmer and 12-Time Olympic Medalist
Ryan Lochte is an American competitive swimmer and 12-time Olympic medalist. He is the second-most decorated swimmer in Olympic history measured by the total number of medals. In today’s episode, he talks about how he prepares mentally and physically f...
Episode 60: Dr. Darshan Shah – Surgeon and Health & Wellness Expert on the Latest with COVID-19
Dr. Darshan Shah joins us for the second time on Habits and Hustle to discuss what he’s been hearing in the medical industry on the latest regarding the Coronavirus. The media has been flooding us with content,
Episode 59: Michael Beckwith – New Thought Minister, Founder of the Agape International Spiritual Center
Michael Beckwith is a New Thought Minister, an author, and the Founder of the Agape International Spiritual Center. He joins us on today’s episode of Habits and Hustle to discuss how he started out as a drug dealer in the 70s before hearing the call of...
Denise Austin is a renowned fitness instructor, author, and columnist, and a former member of the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports. Denise shares some incredible hustle stories of how she jumpstarted her career after making 35 phone c...
Episode 57: Dr. BJ Fogg – World-Renowned Behavior Scientist and Best Selling Author of “Tiny Habits”
Dr. BJ Fogg is a world-renowned Behavior Scientist at Stanford University. He wrote the best-selling book, “Tiny Habits” base don his 20 years of research. This book was a breakthrough in the behavior change (habit) world. Dr.
Episode 56: Phil Catudal – Hollywood Celebrity Trainer, Author of “Just Your Type”, and Cancer survivor
Phil Catadul is a food and language loving, serial entrepreneur. He is a Cancer survivor, a top MBA degree Honor’s graduate, and a NASM-CPT Hollywood Celebrity Trainer. He’s the author of Just Your Type, a book that helps anyone create an individualize...
Episode 55: Max Lugavere – TV Personality, Health & Science Journalist, Host of The Genius Life Podcast
Max Lugavere is TV Personality, Health & Science Journalist, and Host of The Genius Life Podcast. He discusses the hardship of growing up with a mother who was diagnosed with dementia and cancer at a young age. Max also goes into his first book,
Episode 54: Dr. Oz – TV Personality, Cardiothoracic Surgeon and 8x-Best Selling Author
Dr. Oz television personality, cardiothoracic surgeon and 8x-best selling author. His career catapulted in 2004, as he became a regular guest on the Oprah Winfrey Show. This led to his current hit show, The Dr. Oz Show. In today’s episode, Dr.
Episode 53: Dr. Christian Gonzalez – Naturopathic Doctor, Breast Cancer Expert, and Helping Your Body Heal Itself
Dr. Christian Gonzalez is a licensed Naturopathic Doctor and a Breast Cancer Expert. Dr. Gonzalez is also the host of a popular podcast called Heal Thy Self. In today’s episode he talks about the advantages of taking a Dutch Test (an extensive hormone ...
Episode 52: Dr. Andrew Hill – Founder of Peak Brain Institute, Top Peak Performance Coach
Dr. Andrew Hill, the Founder of Peak Brain Institute, is a top peak performance coach in the country. He holds a Ph.D. in Cognitive Neuroscience from UCLA's Department of Psychology and continuous to do research on attention and cognitive performance.
Episode 51: Coach Dana Cavalea – Former NY Yankees Director of Strength & Conditioning
Coach Dana Cavalea is the former Director of Strength & Conditioning and Performance for the New York Yankees. The same year they won the World Series (2009) he won the Nolan Ryan Award given to the top Strength & Performance Coach in Major League Base...
Episode 50: Gary Vaynerchuk – CEO of Vaynermedia, Social Media Expert, Entrepreneurial Rockstar
For our 50th Episode, we had to get someone special! Gary Vaynerchuk is the CEO of Vaynermedia, a Social Media expert, and a successful angel investor. He’s basically been an entrepreneur right out the womb. Before becoming an Internet personality,
Episode 79: Opal Tometi – Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter, Human Rights Activist, Writer, & Community Organizer
Opal Tometi is a Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter, a Human Rights Activist, Writer, & Community Organizer. Through her work, she has fought for justice and the deserved attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, immigration, and basic human rights.