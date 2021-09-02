Episode 102: Jason Feldman – Co-Founder & CEO at Vault Health
Jason Feldman is the Co-Founder & CEO at Vault Health which is currently one of the largest Covid testing companies in America. Coming from Amazon’s video department with a pursuit in the health field from a young age,
Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits, and mindsets of extraordinary people. Our team then synthesizes that information for listeners to take ACTION with free, fillable PDFs.
Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
Welcome to The Playbook, hosted by entrepreneur, CEO, author and keynote speaker David Meltzer. On the podcast you’ll find a mix of interviews, Q&A, , fireside chats, keynotes and exclusive conversations with the most influential CEO’s, sports icons, and successful entrepreneurs who share their personal and professional play-by-play of the “what”, “why”, and “how” to achieve anything you set your mind to.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.
Episode 102: Jason Feldman – Co-Founder & CEO at Vault Health
Jason Feldman is the Co-Founder & CEO at Vault Health which is currently one of the largest Covid testing companies in America. Coming from Amazon’s video department with a pursuit in the health field from a young age,
Episode 101: Nick Taranto – Founder of HOP WTR, Co-Founded Plated (Acquired by Albertsons), Serial Founder.
Nick Taranto is the Founder of HOP WTR, Co-Founded Plated (Acquired by Albertsons), and is a Serial Founder. From his childhood taking candy kids didn’t want from Halloween and trying to resell it, to selling a business in his 20s for over 100 million ...
Episode 100: Charles Koch (Billionaire, Philanthropist) and Brian Hooks (CEO of Stand Together)
Charles Koch is a Billionaire Businessman, CEO of Koch Industries, and Philanthropist. Brian Hooks is his writing partner and Chairman & CEO of Stand Together. These two document their time together and expand on the several year journey of writing the...
Episode 99: Tony Robbins – #1 Life & Business Strategist, #1 NYT Best-Selling Author, and Philanthropist
Tony Robbins is the #1 Life & Business Strategist, #1 NYT Best-Selling Author, and Philanthropist. In this quick, spit-fire episode, Jen picks at what makes Tony, truly, the best at what he does. Through his mastery of form and tried-and-true experienc...
Wondery: Business Movers
In Wondery’s newest series, Business Movers, host Lindsay Graham dives deep into the inner workings of some of the most successful companies of all time. From the origin stories of their famed leaders to the million dollar idea that catapulted them to ...
Episode 98: Matthew McConaughey – Renowned Actor, Producer, Author of Greenlights
Matthew McConaughey is an Actor, Producer, and Author. That’s right, author Matthew McConaughey. In this episode, he and Jen discuss his book Greenlights and delve into his own personal outlooks and strategies throughout his life.
Episode 97: Jay Shetty – Former Monk, Purpose Coach, NYT Bestselling Author
Jay Shetty is a Former Monk, Purpose Coach, and NYT Bestselling Author. After joining a Monastery at a young age, seeking wisdom and purpose Jay Shetty found meaning through bringing what he learned to those around him.
Episode 96: Jessica Yellin – Former Chief White House Correspondent for CNN, News Not Noise Founder
Jessica Yellin is the Former Chief White House Correspondent for CNN, and Founder of News Not Noise. Starting by finding, reporting, and recording her own news stories just to get work, to working for CNN and becoming Chief White House Correspondent,
Episode 95: Dr. Craig Koniver – Founder of Koniver Wellness, Performance Medicine Expert
Dr. Craig Koniver is the founder of Koniver Wellness and has been practicing Performance Medicine for over 18 years. Dr. Koniver was fed up with the disease-based model of modern medicine and instead has focused his energy on optimizing people’s health...
Episode 94: Ozan Varol – Rocket Scientist Turned Law Professor & Bestselling Author
Ozan Varol is literally a Rocket Scientist turn Law Professor (at Lewis & Clark Law School) and is the author of the bestselling book Think Like a Rocket Scientist. Ozan discusses how conventional wisdom has stunted our growth and he delves into the sp...
Episode 94: Ozan Varol – Rocket Scientist Turned Law Professor & Bestselling Author (1)
Ozan Varol is literally a Rocket Scientist turn Law Professor (at Lewis & Clark Law School) and is the author of the bestselling book Think Like a Rocket Scientist. Ozan discusses how conventional wisdom has stunted our growth and he delves into the sp...
Episode 93: Dr. Nicole LePera – The Holistic Psychologist, Self-Healer, and Author
Dr. Nicole LePera is The Holistic Psychologist, a Self-Healer, and Author. Tracing back through her own experiences as an individual, with partners, and through other relationships, Dr. LePera brings refreshing,
Episode 92: Kathy Caprino – Career Coach, and Educator on the Advancement of Women in Business
Kathy Caprino is a Career Coach and Educator on the Advancement of Women in Business. A certified LinkedIn influencer, Kathy guides us through the ins-and-outs of building up yourself, your profile, and your confidence to rise to the greatest employmen...
Episode 91: Andrew Dudum – Founder & CEO at “Hims & Hers”, Cofounder of the Venture-Builder, “Atomic”
Andrew Dudum is the Founder & CEO at “Hims & Hers”, Cofounder of the Venture-Builder, “Atomic.” Building a wildly successful company, reimagining and redefining the medical sector, Andrew has time and time again shown his strength in founding businesse...
Episode 90: Dr. Breus – The Sleep Doctor, Clinical Psychologist, Clinical Advisory Board Member of The Dr. Oz Show
Dr. Breus is The Sleep Doctor, a Clinical Psychologist, and a Clinical Advisory Board Member of The Dr. Oz Show. We all know sleep is important. We all also know it’s one of the most overlooked aspects of health, fitness, mental fortitude, etc.
Episode 89: Ally Brooke – American Singer, Former Member of Fifth Harmony, and Author
Ally Brooke is an American Singer, Former Member of Fifth Harmony, and Author. Raised by parents without a lot of financial stability, singing, and performing at 9 years old, traveling back forth from Texas and LA for opportunities at 12,
Episode 89: Ally Brooke – American Singer, Former Member of Fifth Harmony, Author
Ally Brooke is an American Singer, Former Member of Fifth Harmony, and Author. Raised by parents without a lot of financial stability, singing, and performing at 9 years old, traveling back forth from Texas and LA for opportunities at 12,
Episode 88: Ramit Sethi – Personal Finance Advisor, NYT Best Selling Author, Co-Founder of GrowthLab.com
Ramit Sethi is known as one of the biggest names in personal finance in America. He is the author of the 2009 New York Times Best Seller, I Will Teach You to Be Rich and founder of GrowthLab.com, and owner and a co-founder of PBworks,
Episode 87: Vishen Lakhiani – Founder of Mind Valley, 2x NY Times Best-Selling Author
Vishen Lakhiani is the Founder of Mindvalley, 2x NY Times Best-Selling Author. After making the tough decision to leave the U.S. and start a company from scratch in Malaysia, Vishen adapted to the teachings and new world around him approaching his comp...
Episode 86: Josh Clemente – Founder of Levels, Metabolic Fitness Company to Maximize Diet & Exercise
Josh Clemente is the Founder of Levels, Metabolic Fitness Company to Maximize Diet & Exercise. After working for Elon Musk at SpaceX straight out of school, it’s clear Josh is a person insistent on questioning taking things how they are and, instead,
Episode 85: Alexandra Carter – Negotiation Trainer, Director of the Mediation at Columbia Law School, & WSJ Bestselling Author
Alexandra Carter is a Negotiation Trainer, Director of the Mediation at Columbia Law School, and WSJ Bestselling Author. Jen and Alexandra cover the key parts of her negotiation style and training, bouncing from one section to another from her new book...
Episode 84: Ethan Mollick – Professor at Wharton School of Penn and Author of “The Unicorn’s Shadow”
Ethan Mollick is a Professor at Wharton School of Penn and Author of “The Unicorn’s Shadow.” This episode is like the “everything you know to know about business spark notes.” Ethan does a summary course rundown of every beginner’s necessities in entre...
Episode 83: Ryan Holiday – Stoicism Expert, 3x NYT Best Selling Author, Media Strategist
Ryan Holiday is a Stoicism Expert, 3x NYT Best Selling Author, and Media Strategist. Taking the sometimes difficult world of philosophy and approaching it with the story, and accessibility, Ryan assigns practicality to the teachings and the mantras of ...
Episode 82: Tero Isokauppila – Founder of Four Sigmatic, Foodpreneur, and Author of Healing Mushrooms
Tero Isokauppila is the Founder of Four Sigmatic, a Foodpreneur, and Author of Healing Mushrooms. Here’s a list of some of the things Tero mentions can be replaced by some kind of mushroom: coffee, face masks, animal protein, BREATHING EXERCISES,
Episode 81: Evy Poumpouras – Former Secret Service Agent, Host on Bravo TV’s Spy Games, Author of Becoming Bulletproof
Evy Poumpouras is a Former Secret Service Agent, Host on Bravo TV's Spy Games, and Author of Becoming Bulletproof. When someone casually mentions the necessity for preparing your mind and body to take a bullet you know it’s gonna be a good episode.
Episode 80: Christopher Voss – Former FBI Hostage Negotiator, Best Selling Author, and Businessman
Chris Voss is a Former FBI Hostage Negotiator, Best Selling Author, and Businessman. A career of high-stakes interaction has opened Voss up to the nuance of human nature, and through a very scientific approach,
Episode 79: Opal Tometi – Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter, Human Rights Activist, Writer, & Community Organizer
Opal Tometi is a Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter, a Human Rights Activist, Writer, & Community Organizer. Through her work, she has fought for justice and the deserved attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, immigration, and basic human rights.
Episode 78: Wim Hof – Extreme Athlete, The Iceman, and Scientific Pioneer
Wim Hof is an Extreme Athlete, The Iceman, and a Scientific Pioneer. Throughout his entire life, Wim has been meeting challenges deemed impossible for the human mind and body. Taking Jen through his breathing exercise, discussing the need for stress,
Episode 77: Dr. Daniel Amen – 12x NY Times Bestselling Author, Psychiatrist, & Founder of Amen Clinics
Dr. Daniel Amen is a 12x NY Times Bestselling Author, Psychiatrist, & Founder of Amen Clinics. Too often mental healthcare attempts to medicate as a solution to a problem they don’t seem to understand. Dr. Amen seeks to adjust that style of thinking by...
Episode 76: Dr. Paul Saladino – Bestselling Author of The Carnivore Code, Board-Certified Physician Nutrition Specialist
Dr. Paul Saladino is the Bestselling Author of The Carnivore Code and a Board-Certified Physician Nutrition Specialist. After over a decade of experimenting with different diets, Dr. Saladino has stumbled into an animal-product-only diet for the past c...
Episode 102: Jason Feldman – Co-Founder & CEO at Vault Health
Jason Feldman is the Co-Founder & CEO at Vault Health which is currently one of the largest Covid testing companies in America. Coming from Amazon’s video department with a pursuit in the health field from a young age,