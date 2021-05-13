Habits and Hustle Re-Release! Episode 74: Gretchen Rubin – 3x Best Selling Author on Habits, Happiness, and Human Nature & Host of the Happier Podcast
Once in a while, we re-publish some of our best episodes so that new listeners see what our podcast is all about! Gretchen Rubin is a 3x Best Seller Author on Habits and the Host of Happier Podcast. She sits down with Jen in this episode to challenge our notion of what habits are and how useful they really can be. From her work “The Four Tendencies” and “The Happiness Project” along with a full career now in studying human nature Gretchen is well qualified to tell you maybe “you just are what you are and you have to find something that works for you, specifically.” Expressing the importance of the individual, the importance of envy, and the importance of achieving “happier” instead of seeking “happiness” Gretchen takes you out of your own head to see how and who you are. We know you’ll appreciate this episode! If you’ve already listened, it never hurts to remind and reboot! Youtube Link to This EpisodeGretchen's WebsiteGretchen's Instagram
Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits, and mindsets of extraordinary people. Our team then synthesizes that information for listeners to take ACTION with free, fillable PDFs.
Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.
Habits and Hustle Re-Release! Episode 74: Gretchen Rubin – 3x Best Selling Author on Habits, Happiness, and Human Nature & Host of the Happier Podcast
Once in a while, we re-publish some of our best episodes so that new listeners see what our podcast is all about! Gretchen Rubin is a 3x Best Seller Author on Habits and the Host of Happier Podcast. She sits down with Jen in this episode to challenge our notion of what habits are and how useful they really can be. From her work “The Four Tendencies” and “The Happiness Project” along with a full career now in studying human nature Gretchen is well qualified to tell you maybe “you just are what you are and you have to find something that works for you, specifically.” Expressing the importance of the individual, the importance of envy, and the importance of achieving “happier” instead of seeking “happiness” Gretchen takes you out of your own head to see how and who you are. We know you’ll appreciate this episode! If you’ve already listened, it never hurts to remind and reboot! Youtube Link to This EpisodeGretchen's WebsiteGretchen's Instagram
Episode 115: Darin Olien – Co-Host of Down to Earth with Zac Efron, NYT Best Selling Author, & Green Tech Entrepreneur
Darin Olien is the Co-Host of Down to Earth with Zac Efron, NYT Best Selling Author, and Green Tech Entrepreneur. Hunting for superfoods, discovering new powerful nuts, doing deep breathing exercises for hours at a time, and living in a yurt only scratches the surface of Darin’s life. There may not be a more dedicated person to the cross-section of personal health, longevity, green business modeling, and environmental safety. His Netflix show with Zac Efron wasn’t a fluke. He’s spent most of his life in pursuit of more natural and safer ways for people to live and consume and he’s attempting to spread and share that knowledge with as many people as possible. Every topic Jen and Darin tackled could’ve been its own episode, but if you’re interested in even the first thing about knowing the foods you eat and where they come from, how you personally impact the world around you and how to better that, how to filter and vortex your water to its absolute most positive and hydrating form, and so much more? You’re gonna want to check this one out.Youtube Link to This Episode Darin’s InstagramDarin’s Website
Episode 115: Darin Olien – Co-Host of Down to Earth with Zac Efron, NYT Best Selling Author, and Green Tech Entrepreneur
Darin Olien is the Co-Host of Down to Earth with Zac Efron, NYT Best Selling Author, and Green Tech Entrepreneur. Hunting for superfoods, discovering new powerful nuts, doing deep breathing exercises for hours at a time, and living in a yurt only scratches the surface of Darin’s life. There may not be a more dedicated person to the cross-section of personal health, longevity, green business modeling, and environmental safety. His Netflix show with Zac Efron wasn’t a fluke. He’s spent most of his life in pursuit of more natural and safer ways for people to live and consume and he’s attempting to spread and share that knowledge with as many people as possible. Every topic Jen and Darin tackled could’ve been its own episode, but if you’re interested in even the first thing about knowing the foods you eat and where they come from, how you personally impact the world around you and how to better that, how to filter and vortex your water to its absolute most positive and hydrating form, and so much more? You’re gonna want to check this one out.Youtube Link to This Episode Darin’s InstagramDarin’s Website
Episode 114: Tim Ballard – Founder of Operation Underground Railroad Rescue, Former CIA, and Special Agent
Tim Ballard is the Founder of Operation Underground Railroad Rescue, Former CIA, Form Special Agent. Listen to his incredible stories about literally going undercover in outrageously dangerous situations to save women and children from human trafficking all around the world. The subject is a difficult but necessary one and Tim and Jen take us gracefully through the importance of every individual for assistance, self-protection, and looking out for others. Tim also delivers on what to look out for yourself, keeping your attention on your children especially with online games, and absolutely from the computer reliance in the pandemic. As Tim says there’s no hope if we don’t do something, and we all have to do something. It’s a tough subject, we know, but if you’re gonna listen to an episode make it this one.Youtube Link to This EpisodeTim's InstagramOUR Rescue Site
Episode 113: Saul Blinkoff – Disney Director, Dreamworks Producer, and Podcast Host “Life Of Awesome!”
Saul Blinkoff is a Disney Director, Dreamworks Producer, and Podcast Host “Life Of Awesome!” Filled to the brim with stories and wisdom Saul takes us through his “success as a failure” and delivers some of the best and most inspiring anecdotes you may ever hear. Finding comfort in the uncomfortable, the preference of pain in the moment to the pain of regret, and how nobody just wakes up great, are all pieces of Saul’s story and all accompanied by a thrilling retelling from his life. Eager to hear from someone who grinded their way into working at Disney? Needing that one story and the honest bluntness that comes with it to get you after your own success? Don’t miss this one.Youtube Link to This Episode Saul's Website/Podcast Saul's Instagram
Episode 112: Dave Asprey – Biohacking Expert, Founder of Bulletproof, 4x NYT Bestseller
Dave Asprey is a Biohacking Expert, Founder of Bulletproof, 4x NYT Bestseller. Genuinely the father of Biohacking, like, he’s in the dictionary for the term, Dave guides us through and explains his lifestyle and the science behind what he does and how he does it. The results are there. He spends less time working out than you and still stays in shape, is nearly 50, and has the eyes and brain of a 20-year-old, and he eats when he needs to and doesn’t get hungry. It’s tricks, but not a trick on you. A trick on your brain, and he’s not hiding how to do it. You’ve just gotta listen to this episode.Youtube Link to This EpisodeDave’s InstagramDave’s Website
Episode 111: Jillian Michaels – Fitness Authority, Businesswoman, and 8x NY Best Selling Author
Jillian Michaels is a Fitness Authority, Businesswoman, 8x NY Best Selling Author, and TV Personality. As a staple in the fitness community, Jillian is not afraid to take a stance on the facts regarding health. Jillian takes swings at keto, the ideas around weight and health, and the PC framings that may be potential harms in people’s lives. From her own fitness DVDs to her now incredibly successful app, Jillian tries to bring health, fitness, and wellness in a professional, informative, accessible way to as many people as possible. This episode dives a few layers deeper on the overused saying, "find your “why,” but from a refreshing perspective. She’s a wealth of information, and stronghold of opinions, and a hard-working, longstanding part of the fitness world. You don’t want to miss what she has to say.Youtube Link to This EpisodeJillian's InstagramJillian's Website
Episode 110: Sarah Jakes Roberts – Bestselling Author, Businesswoman, and Modern Woman of Faith
Sarah Jakes Roberts is a Bestselling Author, Businesswoman, and Modern Woman of Faith. From being raised by worship leaders and having a baby as a teen to speaking to a crowd of 18,000 at 24 years old and sharing her truth, to traveling worldwide speaking to 30,000 people, even to now reaching as many people as she can virtually Sarah has a powerful way with words and immense wisdom from a large life lived for such a young person. Though her message is based in essence on her faith, she breaches the gap into secular easily and speaks to the human condition ensuring anyone can find worthwhile meaning in her words regardless of religion. As a successful leader, businesswoman, and author she shares her struggles, her victories, and everything in between with inspiring, uplifting, and informative little nuggets that may be exactly what you’ve been needing to hear. Don’t miss this one.Youtube Link to This EpisodeSarah’s WebsiteWoman Evolve Instagram
Episode 109: Dr. Caroline Leaf – Neuroscientist, Mental Health & Mind Expert, and Bestselling Author
Dr. Caroline Leaf is a Neuroscientist, Mental Health & Mind Expert, and Bestselling Author. She breaks down the importance of mindset and the power the mind actually has over the body from a researched scientific point of view. Changing our understanding of habit-forming, explaining the danger of how we describe “mental illness,” and detailing how our mood can affect our organs and vice versa, Dr. Leaf restructures and expands how we should be approaching our day-to-day lives. Stalled by your own mental struggles and nothing’s helped? Having trouble forming habits when you’ve followed what everyone else has said should work? Here’s a hint: 63 days. Now check out the episode to find out what that means.Youtube Link to This EpisodeDr. Leaf’s Website Dr. Leaf’s Instagram
Episode 108: Dr. Alan Castel – Professor in the Department of Psychology at UCLA; Learning, Memory, and Aging Specialist
Dr. Alan Castel is a Professor in the Department of Psychology at UCLA; Learning, Memory, and Aging Specialist. Through constant study, analysis, and research Dr. Castel deconstructs our misconceptions on memory and memory loss. Shutting down the myths while acknowledging the merits he gives us concrete steps and answers for how to improve our memory and just why we lose it or how it changes. Are puzzle games worth it? Exactly how much is determined by genetics? What foods to eat, what things to drink? Dr. Castel has the answers and you might be pleasantly surprised to know what some of them are. Don’t forget to check this one out.Youtube Link to This EpisodeDr. Castel's WebsiteDr. Castel's Book
Episode 107: Steven Kotler Peer – Renowned Leader in Peak Performance, 3x NYT Best Selling Author, 2x Pulitzer Prize Nominee
Steven Kotler is a Renowned Leader in Peak Performance, 3x NYT Best Selling Author, and 2x Pulitzer Prize Nominee. Steven dissects what it takes to perform at each individuals’ peak, what it is to be a peak performer and the steps you can take to see vast improvements in focus, passion, and drive for yourself. Decades as a journalist following the extremes of what humanity is capable of, and boiling that down into the why and how of flow, and goal setting, he gives you a glimpse into exactly what you’re missing when it comes to progress in whatever field you’re pursuing. Whether you’ve been struggling to exercise, cook, learn guitar, touch your toes, or any other skill, Steven lays out how to change and what to do to start seeing real results.Youtube Link to This EpisodeSteven's WebsiteSteven's Instagram
Marisa Peer is a World-Renowned Speaker, Rapid Transformational Therapy Trainer, and Best-Selling Author. In this episode, Jen and Marisa discuss some misconceptions about therapy and the power of the mind, and deliver actionable steps and plans anyone could follow to improve their self-discipline, as well as their mental and physical health. All directly pulled from a program Marisa’s been developing throughout her long career in mental health. Sometimes it’s as hard as navigating generations of relapse and trauma, but sometimes it’s as easy as affirming to yourself you are capable and deserving of success. Looking for a mindset change? Interested in the direct link between mental and physical health? Or perhaps you’re intrigued by just what “rapid transformational therapy” is. Come find out.Youtube Link to This EpisodeMarisa’s Instagram Marisa’s Website
Habits and Hustle Re-Release! Episode 75: Dr. Ramani Durvasula – Narcissism Expert, Clinical Psychologist, and Professor of Psychology
If you haven’t heard this episode before, you’re in luck! This is one of our favorite episodes ever released on Habits and Hustle. We’ve grown so much since episode 75 and we wanted to re-release this episode for our newest listeners!Dr. Ramani Durvasula is a Narcissism Expert, Clinical Psychologist, and Professor of Psychology. What it means to be a narcissist, the different types of narcissistic behavior, how to spot those relationships in your own life, and how to navigate entrepreneurship in a healthy way avoiding these toxic tendencies. Dr. Ramani expands on and explains these possible harms opening up what many people may be and have been enduring their entire lives. From the Me Too movement to an office job, to a "charming yoga expert”, to our homes… our lives seem plagued by these people. Tired of feeling used, like a pushover, or maybe even not sure how to spot if you’re dealing with a narcissist yourself? Take Dr. Ramani’s insight and see the world’s narcissists for what they truly are.Youtube Episode to this EpisodeDr. Ramani Durvasula's WebsiteDr. Ramani Durvasula's Youtube Channel
Habits and Hustle Re-Release! Episode 45: Robert Greene – Critically Acclaimed Author – Strategy, Power, and Seduction
If you haven’t heard this episode before, you’re in luck! This is one of our favorite episodes ever released on Habits and Hustle. We’ve grown so much since episode 45 and we wanted to re-release this episode for our newest listeners!
Robert Greene is an American author known for his books on strategy, power, and seduction. He the man behind the international bestsellers: The 48 Laws of Power, The Art of Seduction, The 33 Strategies of War, The 50th Law (with rapper 50 Cent), Mastery, and The Laws of Human Nature. In today’s episode, he talks about narcism, the immense power in admitting and owning your flaws, and the ebbs and flows of life when he was starting up his career. He’s known as one of the greatest writers of our generation and surprisingly, he mentions that he had up to 80 jobs before becoming an author! Today’s episode is extra special which is why it’s 90 amazing minutes. Youtube Link to This EpisodeRobert Greene’s Latest Book: The Laws of Human NatureRobert Greene’s Website
Episode 105: Dr. Will Cole – Leading Functional Medicine Expert and Bestselling Author of Ketotarian
Dr. Will Cole is a Leading Functional Medicine Expert and Bestselling Author of “Ketotarian.” A wealth of functional health and wellness information Dr. Cole dispels the unease of many of the seemingly newest “hacks” and “fads.” Attempting to shed light on how terms and routines like “fasting” or “intuitive eating” can be so easily misconstrued while also validating them and giving the background and steps to pursue a healthier mental and physical state through them, Dr. Cole keeps the community accountable for misinformation and under-information. Jen and Dr. Cole talk about his work relationship with Gwenyth Paltrow and Goop, why he thinks physical and mental health cannot be separated, how your gut is your second brain, and so much more. If you’re looking for someone to cut through the fads and explain true, proper health, or you are looking for a health professional to finally speak plainly and give concrete steps and reasons for why things work or don’t, look no further.Youtube Link to This EpisodeDr. Will Cole’s WebsiteDr. Will Cole's Instagram
Episode 104: Jamie Kern Lima – Co-founder of IT Cosmetics (Acquired by L’Oréal), Forbes 60 Most Successful Self-Made Women
Jamie Kern Lima is a Co-founder of IT Cosmetics (Acquired by L’Oréal), One of Forbes 60 Most Successful Self-Made Women, and Author of “Believe It”. Starting as a Denny’s server and writing a business plan on a honeymoon with her husband to grinding for years into selling her company for over 1 Billion Dollars, Jamie has a lot to say. Inspired by the sheer lack of transparency in her own searchable history and the facade around success in the industry she reaches out to tell the whole story when so many others refuse. All of her faults, all of her downfalls, all of the times she trusted her gut, and all of the victories that came from it. Tackling the make up industry’s struggle with showing real women with real problems she pushed and pushed through failure after failure risking everything she had for a spot on QVC becoming the largest beauty brand in its history. Industry secrets no more. Jamie wants you to know them. She’s pleading for you to hear what everyone else is keeping to themselves. Don’t kick yourself down the line, check this episode out and fill the ins-and-outs you’ve been missing.Youtube Link to this EpisodeJamie's WebsiteJamie's BookJamie's Instagram
Episode 103: Logan Ury – Director of Relationship Science at Hinge, Dating Coach & Behavioral Scientist
Logan Ury is the Director of Relationship Science at Hinge, Dating Coach & Behavioral Scientist. Logan breaks down her dating coaching and what can be found in her new book “How to Not Die Alone”. Explaining her 3 Tendencies in daters and expertly putting into words the struggles many of us have, especially since everything went to apps, and especially through the pandemic. Offering advice and guidance for new daters, to long time daters, to people going through a divorce, and more. Maybe you’re happily dating or married and don’t see anything in this at all, but that might not always be the case. And for the rest of us, if things just haven’t been working or you find the whole “dating thing” frustrating or even scary, this is the person to listen to. Why wouldn’t you take dating advice from the Director of Relationship Science at Hinge?Youtube Link to This EpisodeLogan's WebsiteLogan's Book
Episode 102: Jason Feldman – Co-Founder & CEO at Vault Health
Jason Feldman is the Co-Founder & CEO at Vault Health which is currently one of the largest Covid testing companies in America. Coming from Amazon’s video department with a pursuit in the health field from a young age, Feldman leads us through how he somehow stumbled into his lifelong passion and how he kept it alive launching a rebrand into a stock market crash and a global pandemic. He generates excitement for what the future of healthcare could be and one that his company could help create. Through the loosening of minds, especially men's’, when it comes to talking about and receiving care to a focus on mind and body, he continues to rail against the costs and stigma surrounding the field while defining a path to actual solutions. The story of how he pivoted his “men’s health” company into a leader in at-home Covid testing alone is enough to inspire anyone to fight to the end. Don’t miss it.
Youtube Link to this Episode
Vault Health
Episode 101: Nick Taranto – Founder of HOP WTR, Co-Founded Plated (Acquired by Albertsons), Serial Founder.
Nick Taranto is the Founder of HOP WTR, Co-Founded Plated (Acquired by Albertsons), and is a Serial Founder. From his childhood taking candy kids didn’t want from Halloween and trying to resell it, to selling a business in his 20s for over 100 million dollars, to his most recent endeavors in non-alcoholic beer, Nick has been business-minded for as long as he can remember. Discussing the importance of risking big while you can, and growing and finding time for reprioritizing, he shows what it means to be successful young and bring that success through life without burning out. He also gives us a little eye-opening behind the scenes for his Shark Tank appearance. Having trouble taking your ideas from your brain and bringing them into real life? Wonder why this guy ran 87 miles at one time and how that aligns with his success? Nick’s wild, and someone you can really only experience from the man, himself. Don’t miss it.Youtube Link to this EpisodeHOP WTRNick’s Twitter
Episode 100: Charles Koch (Billionaire, Philanthropist) and Brian Hooks (CEO of Stand Together)
Charles Koch is a Billionaire Businessman, CEO of Koch Industries, and Philanthropist. Brian Hooks is his writing partner and Chairman & CEO of Stand Together. These two document their time together and expand on the several year journey of writing their new book “Believe in People.” Exploring the gifts and talents of those who may have come from extreme struggle, those without college degrees, or even those who’ve spent time behind bars. Charles and Brian discuss the importance of meeting people where they are and helping them to “self-actualize” to become their best, most successful self. They propose the notion of selfless selfishness, and the foundation of being a social entrepreneur, divulging what it might be that keeps Charles passionate and working at a level no one has been able to compete with forgetting the fact that he’s also 85! Wanting to hear from the man eclipsing Disney and Boeing combined? Worried about your own worth or lack of experience, and what the world’s 11th richest man surprisingly might think about it? This episode’s for you.Youtube Link to this EpisodeBook: Believe in People
Episode 99: Tony Robbins – #1 Life & Business Strategist, #1 NYT Best-Selling Author, and Philanthropist
Tony Robbins is the #1 Life & Business Strategist, #1 NYT Best-Selling Author, and Philanthropist. In this quick, spit-fire episode, Jen picks at what makes Tony, truly, the best at what he does. Through his mastery of form and tried-and-true experience, Tony exhibits a master class in what it takes to achieve success while appreciating the struggles and the person you become along the way. Working for others and not just yourself, the importance of forming rituals, body and mind transformation, and an astounding amount more are covered in this blitz of an episode. Looking to learn from the best? What are you waiting for? It’s Tony Robbins, how could you possibly miss this one?Youtube Link to This EpisodeTony's New Year ChallengeTony's Instagram
Wondery: Business Movers
In Wondery’s newest series, Business Movers, host Lindsay Graham dives deep into the inner workings of some of the most successful companies of all time. From the origin stories of their famed leaders to the million dollar idea that catapulted them to success, how exactly did these companies grow from an idea and a dream to multi- billion dollar corporations? Hear the landmark decisions, the scandals, and the stunning triumphs that made them who they are. First up: Walt Disney. Listen at http://wondery.fm/habits_movers
Episode 98: Matthew McConaughey – Renowned Actor, Producer, Author of Greenlights
Matthew McConaughey is an Actor, Producer, and Author. That’s right, author Matthew McConaughey. In this episode, he and Jen discuss his book Greenlights and delve into his own personal outlooks and strategies throughout his life. From making a list of goals in 1992 that he forgot about and found later in life only to discover he accomplished them all to traveling to Africa in pursuit of a recurring dream and wrestling a huge villager name Michelle, McConaughey brings us through the strength of his resolve, his faith, his family, and his journey to work on the path to your own success. Maybe you only know him as an actor. Maybe you’ve seen interviews or his famous Oscar Winner speech about chasing himself down 10 years later, or maybe you somehow don’t know him at all. Whether or not that’s the case his stories and nuggets of wisdom are something anyone can find value in to “just keep livin.”Youtube Link to This EpisodeMatthew's InstagramMatthew's Book
Episode 97: Jay Shetty – Former Monk, Purpose Coach, NYT Bestselling Author
Jay Shetty is a Former Monk, Purpose Coach, and NYT Bestselling Author. After joining a Monastery at a young age, seeking wisdom and purpose Jay Shetty found meaning through bringing what he learned to those around him. The teaching of living to serve, no matter your successes, and helping people achieve a wealth of meaning and purpose themselves, Jay charismatically and thoughtfully shows what it means to “Think Like a Monk.” He discusses his time as a monk, his childhood and trouble with public speaking, his coaching, and even the way he turns work and distraction into a game. Tired of hearing people just telling you to meditate without following up with the How or the Why? Let this episode be your bridge to what is “Thinking Like a Monk.”Youtube Link to This EpisodeJay’s WebsiteJay’s Instagram
Episode 96: Jessica Yellin – Former Chief White House Correspondent for CNN, News Not Noise Founder
Jessica Yellin is the Former Chief White House Correspondent for CNN, and Founder of News Not Noise. Starting by finding, reporting, and recording her own news stories just to get work, to working for CNN and becoming Chief White House Correspondent, all the way back again to recording news segments on her phone in her back yard Jessica has an in-depth read on fighting and climbing to success. In this episode Jen and Jessica discuss her time working Obama’s first campaign, her struggles getting started in journalism, and her now popular show News Not Noise. Hear what it took to ignore the pressures of the industry. Catch how listening to herself and the trusted people around her helped propel a new vision for reaching viewers for clear-cut, no drama news.Youtube Link to This EpisodeJessica’s InstagramJessica’s Website
Episode 95: Dr. Craig Koniver – Founder of Koniver Wellness, Performance Medicine Expert
Dr. Craig Koniver is the founder of Koniver Wellness and has been practicing Performance Medicine for over 18 years. Dr. Koniver was fed up with the disease-based model of modern medicine and instead has focused his energy on optimizing people’s health through time-tested, nutrient, and science-driven protocols that are the cutting-edge of medicine. In this episode, one of the latest health crazes, peptides, discussed in great lengths. We explored the real benefits behind peptides, NAD+, and much more. Tune in to see why Dr. Koniver believes so strongly in peptides and specifically why everyone can benefit from them. This is a perfect episode to tune into as we welcome in the New Year!YouTube Link to This EpisodeDr. Koniver’s WebsiteDr. Koniver’s Instagram
Episode 94: Ozan Varol – Rocket Scientist Turned Law Professor & Bestselling Author
Ozan Varol is literally a Rocket Scientist turn Law Professor (at Lewis & Clark Law School) and is the author of the bestselling book Think Like a Rocket Scientist. Ozan discusses how conventional wisdom has stunted our growth and he delves into the specific ways we can approach decisions of all magnitudes in our life. Each minute of this episode has something valuable to be learned and his strategies are designed to be applicable to anyone! This episode is essential to see why flying lower is not necessarily safer than flying high. Youtube Link to This EpisodeOzan’s WebsiteOzan’s Instagram
Episode 94: Ozan Varol – Rocket Scientist Turned Law Professor & Bestselling Author (1)
Ozan Varol is literally a Rocket Scientist turn Law Professor (at Lewis & Clark Law School) and is the author of the bestselling book Think Like a Rocket Scientist. Ozan discusses how conventional wisdom has stunted our growth and he delves into the specific ways we can approach decisions of all magnitudes in our life. Each minute of this episode has something valuable to be learned and his strategies are designed to be applicable to anyone! This episode is essential to see why flying lower is not necessarily safer than flying high. Youtube Link to This EpisodeOzan’s WebsiteOzan’s Instagram
Episode 93: Dr. Nicole LePera – The Holistic Psychologist, Self-Healer, and Author
Dr. Nicole LePera is The Holistic Psychologist, a Self-Healer, and Author. Tracing back through her own experiences as an individual, with partners, and through other relationships, Dr. LePera brings refreshing, personal insight to why and how we struggle and the steps at starting to work on one’s self. Always from within. Always for yourself. She discusses why forming habits can be so hard, how our past really can stagnate who we are, how to handle boredom or resentment building in a long term relationship, and much more. Struggle with business or personal relationships? Fail time and time again to better your own life whether through diet, exercise, meditation, therapy, etc.? You might want to check this one out.Youtube Link to this EpisodeDr. Nicole LePera's WebsiteDr. Nicole LePera's Instagram
Episode 92: Kathy Caprino – Career Coach, and Educator on the Advancement of Women in Business
Kathy Caprino is a Career Coach and Educator on the Advancement of Women in Business. A certified LinkedIn influencer, Kathy guides us through the ins-and-outs of building up yourself, your profile, and your confidence to rise to the greatest employment challenge: How to sell yourself. Though her focus is on helping a woman find their strength in business and to shed the stigmas placed on them by our social stereotypes and biases, there’s something here for everyone. Everyone’s struggled with a resume, a cover letter, a profile, confidence, too scared to talk yourself up and seem like you’re bragging. You’re not doing any favors for yourself with that, and you’re not doing yourself any favors by missing this episode. Judgment free and helping you avoid the mistakes she’s made, Kathy Caprino might just be who you need to realize you’ve got something special.Youtube Link to This EpisodeKathy’s Website
Habits and Hustle Re-Release! Episode 74: Gretchen Rubin – 3x Best Selling Author on Habits, Happiness, and Human Nature & Host of the Happier Podcast
Once in a while, we re-publish some of our best episodes so that new listeners see what our podcast is all about! Gretchen Rubin is a 3x Best Seller Author on Habits and the Host of Happier Podcast. She sits down with Jen in this episode to challenge our notion of what habits are and how useful they really can be. From her work “The Four Tendencies” and “The Happiness Project” along with a full career now in studying human nature Gretchen is well qualified to tell you maybe “you just are what you are and you have to find something that works for you, specifically.” Expressing the importance of the individual, the importance of envy, and the importance of achieving “happier” instead of seeking “happiness” Gretchen takes you out of your own head to see how and who you are. We know you’ll appreciate this episode! If you’ve already listened, it never hurts to remind and reboot! Youtube Link to This EpisodeGretchen's WebsiteGretchen's Instagram