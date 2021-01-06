Episode 118: Dr. Steven Gundry – Heart Surgeon, Medical Researcher Specialized in Diet and Health, 4x NYT Best Seller

Habits and Hustle Re-Release! Episode 74: Gretchen Rubin – 3x Best Selling Author on Habits, Happiness, and Human Nature & Host of the Happier Podcast

Once in a while, we re-publish some of our best episodes so that new listeners see what our podcast is all about! Gretchen Rubin is a 3x Best Seller Author on Habits and the Host of Happier Podcast. She sits down with Jen in this episode to challenge our notion of what habits are and how useful they really can be. From her work “The Four Tendencies” and “The Happiness Project” along with a full career now in studying human nature Gretchen is well qualified to tell you maybe “you just are what you are and you have to find something that works for you, specifically.” Expressing the importance of the individual, the importance of envy, and the importance of achieving “happier” instead of seeking “happiness” Gretchen takes you out of your own head to see how and who you are. We know you’ll appreciate this episode! If you’ve already listened, it never hurts to remind and reboot! Youtube Link to This EpisodeGretchen's WebsiteGretchen's Instagram