Wondery: One Hundred Percent with Marcus Lemonis
One Hundred Percent with Marcus Lemonis is a little bit of a masterclass, a cocktail party and a Sunday drive all wrapped up into 30 minutes with an audience invited to listen in.Marcus values family, community, character and ethics and helps small business owners who need his guidance and investment. His process is very personal and provides valuable insight through his ability to identify both problems and solutions. For years he has transformed the trajectory of businesses and the lives of its founders. Listeners will get to enjoy fun and unfiltered conversations centered around mentoring entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurs that Marcus invites onto the show are creating products or services that will impact the world for the better.In each episode, listeners will meet the most exciting generation of business owners, including Charles Barkley, Kathy Ireland, Al Roker and Nicole Miller, and all the innovative ventures coming to and disrupting the market. Marcus talks to CEOs, entrepreneurs, inventors and all kinds of new leaders in the only way he knows how, it gets personal. They also talk about something successful people rarely reveal, what they need to take their success to the nextListen Here: http://wondery.fm/100PercentHabits
Episode 130: Wondery: One Hundred Percent with Marcus Lemonis
Episode 129: Episode 121: Dr. William Li – World-Renowned Physician, Speaker, and NYT Bestselling author of “Eat to Beat Disease”
Episode 128: Episode 120: Doug Hirsch – Co-Founder of GoodRx, Former VP of Product at Facebook
Episode 127: Episode 119: Aly Orady – Founder & CEO Tonal, 15-Year Silicon Valley Vet, Engineer, and Entrepreneur
Episode 126: Episode 118: Dr. Steven Gundry – Heart Surgeon, Medical Researcher Specialized in Diet and Health, 4x NYT Best Seller
Episode 125: Episode 117: Sal Di Stefano – Mind Pump Host, Top Fitness Podcast in the World
Episode 124: Episode 116: Bobbi Brown – Bobbi Brown, Founder/CCO, Jone Road Beauty, and Evolution_18
Episode 123: Habits and Hustle Re-Release! Episode 5: Tom Bilyeu – Co-Founder of Quest Nutrition and Impact Theory – Importance of Mindset, Routines, and Habits
Episode 122: Habits and Hustle Re-Release! Episode 74: Gretchen Rubin – 3x Best Selling Author on Habits, Happiness, and Human Nature & Host of the Happier Podcast
Episode 121: Episode 115: Darin Olien – Co-Host of Down to Earth with Zac Efron, NYT Best Selling Author, & Green Tech Entrepreneur
Episode 119: Episode 114: Tim Ballard – Founder of Operation Underground Railroad Rescue, Former CIA, and Special Agent
Episode 118: Episode 113: Saul Blinkoff – Disney Director, Dreamworks Producer, and Podcast Host “Life Of Awesome!”
Episode 117: Episode 112: Dave Asprey – Biohacking Expert, Founder of Bulletproof, 4x NYT Bestseller
Episode 116: Episode 111: Jillian Michaels – Fitness Authority, Businesswoman, and 8x NY Best Selling Author
Episode 115: Episode 110: Sarah Jakes Roberts – Bestselling Author, Businesswoman, and Modern Woman of Faith
Episode 114: Episode 109: Dr. Caroline Leaf – Neuroscientist, Mental Health & Mind Expert, and Bestselling Author
Episode 113: Episode 108: Dr. Alan Castel – Professor in the Department of Psychology at UCLA; Learning, Memory, and Aging Specialist
Episode 112: Episode 107: Steven Kotler Peer – Renowned Leader in Peak Performance, 3x NYT Best Selling Author, 2x Pulitzer Prize Nominee
Episode 111: Episode 106: Marisa Peer – World-Renowned Speaker, Rapid Transformational Therapy Trainer, Best-Selling Author
Episode 110: Habits and Hustle Re-Release! Episode 75: Dr. Ramani Durvasula – Narcissism Expert, Clinical Psychologist, and Professor of Psychology
Episode 109: Habits and Hustle Re-Release! Episode 45: Robert Greene – Critically Acclaimed Author – Strategy, Power, and Seduction
Episode 108: Episode 105: Dr. Will Cole – Leading Functional Medicine Expert and Bestselling Author of Ketotarian
Episode 107: Episode 104: Jamie Kern Lima – Co-founder of IT Cosmetics (Acquired by L’Oréal), Forbes 60 Most Successful Self-Made Women
Episode 106: Episode 103: Logan Ury – Director of Relationship Science at Hinge, Dating Coach & Behavioral Scientist
Episode 105: Episode 102: Jason Feldman – Co-Founder & CEO at Vault Health
Episode 104: Episode 101: Nick Taranto – Founder of HOP WTR, Co-Founded Plated (Acquired by Albertsons), Serial Founder.
Episode 103: Episode 100: Charles Koch (Billionaire, Philanthropist) and Brian Hooks (CEO of Stand Together)
Episode 102: Episode 99: Tony Robbins – #1 Life & Business Strategist, #1 NYT Best-Selling Author, and Philanthropist
Episode 101: Wondery: Business Movers

Behind the Review

Behind the Review

Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
Get A Real Job

Get A Real Job

Dan Bova, editorial director of Entrepreneur.com, chats with entrepreneurs with careers that their parents, teachers and any sane person in their life can't wait for them to quit and get a real job.
Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits, and mindsets of extraordinary people. Our team then synthesizes that information for listeners to take ACTION with free, fillable PDFs.
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

A weekly pitch show brought to you by Entrepreneur Media and Sprint Business.
Action and Ambition

Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success.
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
