Episode 125: Michael Le – 50 Million Followers on TikTok, Creating Viral Videos, and Social Media Monetization
Michael Le has 50 million followers on TikTok, and is a Choreographer and Dancer. This 21-year-old just bought a house, is investing in cryptocurrency, and has begun a full family of viral generating accounts. Maybe you don’t get it. Maybe you don’t understand. Maybe it even frustrates you, but you have to hear what he has to say. This is the future, this is marketing, this is entrepreneurship and you don’t want to be left behind. Michael guides us through what it took to be a viral sensation, how he’s sustained that, and what his plans are moving forward using platforms many of us think are “just for kids.” Don’t close yourself off from the way the world is becoming, embrace it. This episode is a great start.Youtube Link to This Episode Michael’s TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@justmaikoMichael’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/justmaiko/
Episode 124: Get Engaged Media, Cofounders – TikTok Growth, Content Building, and Influencer Marketing
Bennett Hiott, Cam Fordham, and Alex Dermer are the Co-Founders of Get Engaged Media. They’re essentially the biggest, most successful social media, brand managers/consultants in the game. From influencers to chart-topping musicians, to big brands and companies and more, these guys know how engagement works and know what it takes to keep up when it seems like every minute there’s a new way to break and a new way to be left behind. They discuss specifics on what they’ve done to help other artists and businesses, even going as far as doing a live demonstration of how they’d market a product. Needing an inside look at the ever-changing world of social media management and marketing? Need tips on how to keep up? They’ve got you covered.Youtube Link to This Episode Get Engaged Media’s Website
Episode 123: Dr. Melina Jampolis – Internist and Board Certified Physician Nutrition Specialist
Dr. Melina Jampolis is an Internist and Board Certified Physician Nutrition Specialist. She’s been a practicing doctor in the nutrition field for over 20 years and is here to squash myths and break fads. Listen in as Jen gets a scientific, medical check on intermittent fasting, fruit, nuts, diets, cardio, and so much more. If you’re skeptical about all you hear in the health and fitness world and are tired of the constant conflicting information Dr. Melina can clear some of that up for you. Don’t miss it.Youtube Link to This Episode Dr. Melina’s Instagram Dr. Melina’s Website
Episode 122: Harpreet Singh Rai – CEO of Oura Health – Improving Sleeping, Productivity, & Wearables
Harpreet Singh Rai is the CEO of Oura Health. Harpreet's view on sleep and its vital effect on every aspect of our lives is fascinating. Carving out a place in an already competitive field, especially for how small it is, Rai and Oura Health have solidified their position as an easy, convenient, and adaptive wearable. From getting coffee with the founder of a hemorrhaging company to becoming CEO only a year later Rai explains what he saw as important about this product he used before he ever had a stake in it, and the niche they found to grow and become one of the most successful wearables in the business. Where some may have faltered during the pandemic, Oura Health filled a unique necessity in their determination to do what they could as a company to help. Harpreet truly is inspiring and the technology they’re working with could change more than just exercise, fitness, and baseline health. It could change monitoring fertility, illness, and even help prevent a pandemic on the level we’ve seen from ever happening again. Give it a listen.Youtube Link to This Episode Oura's InstagramOura's Instagram
Wondery: One Hundred Percent with Marcus Lemonis
Episode 121: Dr. William Li – World-Renowned Physician, Speaker, and NYT Bestselling author of “Eat to Beat Disease”
Dr. William Li is a World-Renowned Physician, Speaker, and NYT Bestselling author of “Eat to Beat Disease.” Everyone seems to be an expert in food and health these days. What to eat, what not to eat, and the myths and fads that practically run our lives and guilt us into all sorts of possibly bad eating habits. Well, how about hearing it from an actual expert? Dr. Li’s research has been based on food and diet reactions to health and cancer. He’s not against hearing what people think, but he doesn’t take anything at face value. For him it’s all about the data, it’s all about the scientific research, and he’s built a career around the study of these very food-based values. Worried about what you thought was good for you but recently have heard it’s not? Tired of health & wellness “professionals” pulling you back and forth on whatever they say is good or bad at that time? Want to feel ok about eating fruit again? Give this one a listen.
Youtube Link to This Episode Dr. William Li’s WebsiteDr. William Li’s Instagram
Episode 120: Doug Hirsch – Co-Founder of GoodRx, Former VP of Product at Facebook
Doug Hirsch is the Co-Founder of GoodRx, Former VP of Product at Facebook. Somehow finding himself ahead of the curve at every opportunity, starting Yahoo chat, creating tagging people in photos online, and now revolutionizing the pharmaceutical market and how we find and price our medications, Doug has been a disruptor from day 1. Explaining how he develops these seemingly clairvoyant ideas through his time at Yahoo, Facebook, and now GoodRx he sheds light on the insecurities that drive him and how he started a company without any knowledge in the field. Everyone should know about GoodRx and this episode is a great place to start.Youtube Link to This EpisodeGoodRx’s Website GoodRx’s Instagram
Episode 119: Aly Orady – Founder & CEO Tonal, 15-Year Silicon Valley Vet, Engineer, and Entrepreneur
Aly Orady is the Founder and CEO of Tonal, a 15-Year Silicon Valley Veteran, Engineer, and Entrepreneur. After working decades in countless engineering positions and watching his own health and wellness fall to the wayside, even being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, Aly put his knowledge and trade to the test to create an in-home personal trainer and fitness center. After tackling his own challenges and approaching his life with the same intensity he used in his craft he sorted his own health and set out to make it easier for others. Aly spent years developing digital, magnetic, artificially intelligent weights/personal training systems and has now revolutionized the health and fitness sector. Hear it from the man, himself, designing a product that wasn’t even close to existing, starting a business, and growing it into a recent 1.6 Billion dollar worth, with no idea of how to start except with a brilliant product and unending determination. Check it out and learn how the weight training we all know is about to be left in the past.Youtube Link to This Episode Tonal’s InstagramTonal’s Website
Episode 118: Dr. Steven Gundry – Heart Surgeon, Medical Researcher Specialized in Diet and Health, 4x NYT Best Seller
Dr. Steven Gundry is a Heart Surgeon, Medical Researcher Specialized in Diet and Health, 4x NYT Best Seller. Making a habit of challenging the way we perceive health and healthy eating, Dr. Gundry has spearheaded controversial take after controversial take in the field. From his anti-fruit stance, his 2 hour eating window, and his position on the importance of melatonin, to discovering and treating most physical and mental health problems as a gut issue. Dr. Gundry has taken his research and care to extremes all for the sake of health and longevity, and it’s showed results. Controversial takes seem a dime a dozen these days, but if you’re interested in hearing from someone who’s put the real work in to challenge where others have become complacent with over 20 years of self-tested study, then this episode is for you.Youtube Link to This Episode Steven’s InstagramSteven’s Website
Episode 117: Sal Di Stefano – Mind Pump Host, Top Fitness Podcast in the World
Sal Di Stefano is the Mind Pump Host, Top Fitness Podcast in the World. Here to discuss the basis for his new book “The Resistance Training Revolution” Sal takes us through every facet, pro, con, and myth about resistance training. Taking his decades of personal training experience and time managing gyms, he approaches health and the body with scientific and personal attention. Listen as he takes on cardio, walking, weight loss, heart health, diabetes, and body structure explaining how resistance training is the exercise to beat in every category. Tired of wasting time on boring cardio, but don’t know where to start with weights? Looking for the best way to lose weight? Concerned about “bulking up” too much if you do start? Sal’s got your answers. I mean, really. He wrote the book on it.Youtube Link to This Episode Mind Pump WebsiteSal's Instagram
Episode 116: Bobbi Brown – Bobbi Brown, Founder/CCO, Jone Road Beauty, and Evolution_18
Bobbi Brown is the Founder/CCO, Jone Road Beauty and Evolution_18. Embracing the overemphasis on “normal” Bobbi has cut out an accessible and long-lasting position in the makeup world. Starting as an artist herself and never shying away from what worked for her, Bobbi found herself again and again succeeding by doing everything one is supposed to do in business without realizing or even putting thought into the tactics she was using. Certainly, it helps to be interested in makeup, but this episode has so much valuable information on starting and growing a business, making earnest connections and seeing those through to opportunities, knowing how to ask for what you want, and so much more.Youtube Link to This Episode Bobbi’s WebsiteBobbi’s Instagram
Habits and Hustle Re-Release! Episode 5: Tom Bilyeu – Co-Founder of Quest Nutrition and Impact Theory – Importance of Mindset, Routines, and Habits
This is an ultimate throwback but one of the best episodes we’ve ever had on Habits and Hustle. Tom Bilyeu, co-founder of Quest Nutrition and Impact Theory is the epitome of everything Habits & Hustle is about. On this episode, he talks about the very specific habits that make him successful including how meditation changed his life, handling email, his fitness routine, keto, intermittent fasting, why he is obsessed with building the next Disney, staying focused, scheduling, the importance of being a “learner” and Elon Musk. Tom also shares the story of his friendship with Steve Aoki and how they partnered on a comic book together. Youtube Link to This EpisodeTom’s Podcast: Impact Theory
Habits and Hustle Re-Release! Episode 74: Gretchen Rubin – 3x Best Selling Author on Habits, Happiness, and Human Nature & Host of the Happier Podcast
Once in a while, we re-publish some of our best episodes so that new listeners see what our podcast is all about! Gretchen Rubin is a 3x Best Seller Author on Habits and the Host of Happier Podcast. She sits down with Jen in this episode to challenge our notion of what habits are and how useful they really can be. From her work “The Four Tendencies” and “The Happiness Project” along with a full career now in studying human nature Gretchen is well qualified to tell you maybe “you just are what you are and you have to find something that works for you, specifically.” Expressing the importance of the individual, the importance of envy, and the importance of achieving “happier” instead of seeking “happiness” Gretchen takes you out of your own head to see how and who you are. We know you’ll appreciate this episode! If you’ve already listened, it never hurts to remind and reboot! Youtube Link to This EpisodeGretchen's WebsiteGretchen's Instagram
Episode 115: Darin Olien – Co-Host of Down to Earth with Zac Efron, NYT Best Selling Author, & Green Tech Entrepreneur
Darin Olien is the Co-Host of Down to Earth with Zac Efron, NYT Best Selling Author, and Green Tech Entrepreneur. Hunting for superfoods, discovering new powerful nuts, doing deep breathing exercises for hours at a time, and living in a yurt only scratches the surface of Darin’s life. There may not be a more dedicated person to the cross-section of personal health, longevity, green business modeling, and environmental safety. His Netflix show with Zac Efron wasn’t a fluke. He’s spent most of his life in pursuit of more natural and safer ways for people to live and consume and he’s attempting to spread and share that knowledge with as many people as possible. Every topic Jen and Darin tackled could’ve been its own episode, but if you’re interested in even the first thing about knowing the foods you eat and where they come from, how you personally impact the world around you and how to better that, how to filter and vortex your water to its absolute most positive and hydrating form, and so much more? You’re gonna want to check this one out.Youtube Link to This Episode Darin’s InstagramDarin’s Website
Episode 114: Tim Ballard – Founder of Operation Underground Railroad Rescue, Former CIA, and Special Agent
Tim Ballard is the Founder of Operation Underground Railroad Rescue, Former CIA, Form Special Agent. Listen to his incredible stories about literally going undercover in outrageously dangerous situations to save women and children from human trafficking all around the world. The subject is a difficult but necessary one and Tim and Jen take us gracefully through the importance of every individual for assistance, self-protection, and looking out for others. Tim also delivers on what to look out for yourself, keeping your attention on your children especially with online games, and absolutely from the computer reliance in the pandemic. As Tim says there’s no hope if we don’t do something, and we all have to do something. It’s a tough subject, we know, but if you’re gonna listen to an episode make it this one.Youtube Link to This EpisodeTim's InstagramOUR Rescue Site
Episode 113: Saul Blinkoff – Disney Director, Dreamworks Producer, and Podcast Host “Life Of Awesome!”
Saul Blinkoff is a Disney Director, Dreamworks Producer, and Podcast Host “Life Of Awesome!” Filled to the brim with stories and wisdom Saul takes us through his “success as a failure” and delivers some of the best and most inspiring anecdotes you may ever hear. Finding comfort in the uncomfortable, the preference of pain in the moment to the pain of regret, and how nobody just wakes up great, are all pieces of Saul’s story and all accompanied by a thrilling retelling from his life. Eager to hear from someone who grinded their way into working at Disney? Needing that one story and the honest bluntness that comes with it to get you after your own success? Don’t miss this one.Youtube Link to This Episode Saul's Website/Podcast Saul's Instagram
Episode 112: Dave Asprey – Biohacking Expert, Founder of Bulletproof, 4x NYT Bestseller
Dave Asprey is a Biohacking Expert, Founder of Bulletproof, 4x NYT Bestseller. Genuinely the father of Biohacking, like, he’s in the dictionary for the term, Dave guides us through and explains his lifestyle and the science behind what he does and how he does it. The results are there. He spends less time working out than you and still stays in shape, is nearly 50, and has the eyes and brain of a 20-year-old, and he eats when he needs to and doesn’t get hungry. It’s tricks, but not a trick on you. A trick on your brain, and he’s not hiding how to do it. You’ve just gotta listen to this episode.Youtube Link to This EpisodeDave’s InstagramDave’s Website
Episode 111: Jillian Michaels – Fitness Authority, Businesswoman, and 8x NY Best Selling Author
Jillian Michaels is a Fitness Authority, Businesswoman, 8x NY Best Selling Author, and TV Personality. As a staple in the fitness community, Jillian is not afraid to take a stance on the facts regarding health. Jillian takes swings at keto, the ideas around weight and health, and the PC framings that may be potential harms in people’s lives. From her own fitness DVDs to her now incredibly successful app, Jillian tries to bring health, fitness, and wellness in a professional, informative, accessible way to as many people as possible. This episode dives a few layers deeper on the overused saying, "find your “why,” but from a refreshing perspective. She’s a wealth of information, and stronghold of opinions, and a hard-working, longstanding part of the fitness world. You don’t want to miss what she has to say.Youtube Link to This EpisodeJillian's InstagramJillian's Website
Episode 110: Sarah Jakes Roberts – Bestselling Author, Businesswoman, and Modern Woman of Faith
Sarah Jakes Roberts is a Bestselling Author, Businesswoman, and Modern Woman of Faith. From being raised by worship leaders and having a baby as a teen to speaking to a crowd of 18,000 at 24 years old and sharing her truth, to traveling worldwide speaking to 30,000 people, even to now reaching as many people as she can virtually Sarah has a powerful way with words and immense wisdom from a large life lived for such a young person. Though her message is based in essence on her faith, she breaches the gap into secular easily and speaks to the human condition ensuring anyone can find worthwhile meaning in her words regardless of religion. As a successful leader, businesswoman, and author she shares her struggles, her victories, and everything in between with inspiring, uplifting, and informative little nuggets that may be exactly what you’ve been needing to hear. Don’t miss this one.Youtube Link to This EpisodeSarah’s WebsiteWoman Evolve Instagram
Episode 109: Dr. Caroline Leaf – Neuroscientist, Mental Health & Mind Expert, and Bestselling Author
Dr. Caroline Leaf is a Neuroscientist, Mental Health & Mind Expert, and Bestselling Author. She breaks down the importance of mindset and the power the mind actually has over the body from a researched scientific point of view. Changing our understanding of habit-forming, explaining the danger of how we describe “mental illness,” and detailing how our mood can affect our organs and vice versa, Dr. Leaf restructures and expands how we should be approaching our day-to-day lives. Stalled by your own mental struggles and nothing’s helped? Having trouble forming habits when you’ve followed what everyone else has said should work? Here’s a hint: 63 days. Now check out the episode to find out what that means.Youtube Link to This EpisodeDr. Leaf’s Website Dr. Leaf’s Instagram
Episode 108: Dr. Alan Castel – Professor in the Department of Psychology at UCLA; Learning, Memory, and Aging Specialist
Dr. Alan Castel is a Professor in the Department of Psychology at UCLA; Learning, Memory, and Aging Specialist. Through constant study, analysis, and research Dr. Castel deconstructs our misconceptions on memory and memory loss. Shutting down the myths while acknowledging the merits he gives us concrete steps and answers for how to improve our memory and just why we lose it or how it changes. Are puzzle games worth it? Exactly how much is determined by genetics? What foods to eat, what things to drink? Dr. Castel has the answers and you might be pleasantly surprised to know what some of them are. Don’t forget to check this one out.Youtube Link to This EpisodeDr. Castel's WebsiteDr. Castel's Book
Episode 107: Steven Kotler Peer – Renowned Leader in Peak Performance, 3x NYT Best Selling Author, 2x Pulitzer Prize Nominee
Steven Kotler is a Renowned Leader in Peak Performance, 3x NYT Best Selling Author, and 2x Pulitzer Prize Nominee. Steven dissects what it takes to perform at each individuals’ peak, what it is to be a peak performer and the steps you can take to see vast improvements in focus, passion, and drive for yourself. Decades as a journalist following the extremes of what humanity is capable of, and boiling that down into the why and how of flow, and goal setting, he gives you a glimpse into exactly what you’re missing when it comes to progress in whatever field you’re pursuing. Whether you’ve been struggling to exercise, cook, learn guitar, touch your toes, or any other skill, Steven lays out how to change and what to do to start seeing real results.Youtube Link to This EpisodeSteven's WebsiteSteven's Instagram
Marisa Peer is a World-Renowned Speaker, Rapid Transformational Therapy Trainer, and Best-Selling Author. In this episode, Jen and Marisa discuss some misconceptions about therapy and the power of the mind, and deliver actionable steps and plans anyone could follow to improve their self-discipline, as well as their mental and physical health. All directly pulled from a program Marisa’s been developing throughout her long career in mental health. Sometimes it’s as hard as navigating generations of relapse and trauma, but sometimes it’s as easy as affirming to yourself you are capable and deserving of success. Looking for a mindset change? Interested in the direct link between mental and physical health? Or perhaps you’re intrigued by just what “rapid transformational therapy” is. Come find out.Youtube Link to This EpisodeMarisa’s Instagram Marisa’s Website
Habits and Hustle Re-Release! Episode 75: Dr. Ramani Durvasula – Narcissism Expert, Clinical Psychologist, and Professor of Psychology
If you haven’t heard this episode before, you’re in luck! This is one of our favorite episodes ever released on Habits and Hustle. We’ve grown so much since episode 75 and we wanted to re-release this episode for our newest listeners!Dr. Ramani Durvasula is a Narcissism Expert, Clinical Psychologist, and Professor of Psychology. What it means to be a narcissist, the different types of narcissistic behavior, how to spot those relationships in your own life, and how to navigate entrepreneurship in a healthy way avoiding these toxic tendencies. Dr. Ramani expands on and explains these possible harms opening up what many people may be and have been enduring their entire lives. From the Me Too movement to an office job, to a "charming yoga expert”, to our homes… our lives seem plagued by these people. Tired of feeling used, like a pushover, or maybe even not sure how to spot if you’re dealing with a narcissist yourself? Take Dr. Ramani’s insight and see the world’s narcissists for what they truly are.Youtube Episode to this EpisodeDr. Ramani Durvasula's WebsiteDr. Ramani Durvasula's Youtube Channel
Habits and Hustle Re-Release! Episode 45: Robert Greene – Critically Acclaimed Author – Strategy, Power, and Seduction
If you haven’t heard this episode before, you’re in luck! This is one of our favorite episodes ever released on Habits and Hustle. We’ve grown so much since episode 45 and we wanted to re-release this episode for our newest listeners!
Robert Greene is an American author known for his books on strategy, power, and seduction. He the man behind the international bestsellers: The 48 Laws of Power, The Art of Seduction, The 33 Strategies of War, The 50th Law (with rapper 50 Cent), Mastery, and The Laws of Human Nature. In today’s episode, he talks about narcism, the immense power in admitting and owning your flaws, and the ebbs and flows of life when he was starting up his career. He’s known as one of the greatest writers of our generation and surprisingly, he mentions that he had up to 80 jobs before becoming an author! Today’s episode is extra special which is why it’s 90 amazing minutes. Youtube Link to This EpisodeRobert Greene’s Latest Book: The Laws of Human NatureRobert Greene’s Website
Episode 105: Dr. Will Cole – Leading Functional Medicine Expert and Bestselling Author of Ketotarian
Dr. Will Cole is a Leading Functional Medicine Expert and Bestselling Author of “Ketotarian.” A wealth of functional health and wellness information Dr. Cole dispels the unease of many of the seemingly newest “hacks” and “fads.” Attempting to shed light on how terms and routines like “fasting” or “intuitive eating” can be so easily misconstrued while also validating them and giving the background and steps to pursue a healthier mental and physical state through them, Dr. Cole keeps the community accountable for misinformation and under-information. Jen and Dr. Cole talk about his work relationship with Gwenyth Paltrow and Goop, why he thinks physical and mental health cannot be separated, how your gut is your second brain, and so much more. If you’re looking for someone to cut through the fads and explain true, proper health, or you are looking for a health professional to finally speak plainly and give concrete steps and reasons for why things work or don’t, look no further.Youtube Link to This EpisodeDr. Will Cole’s WebsiteDr. Will Cole's Instagram
Episode 104: Jamie Kern Lima – Co-founder of IT Cosmetics (Acquired by L’Oréal), Forbes 60 Most Successful Self-Made Women
Jamie Kern Lima is a Co-founder of IT Cosmetics (Acquired by L’Oréal), One of Forbes 60 Most Successful Self-Made Women, and Author of “Believe It”. Starting as a Denny’s server and writing a business plan on a honeymoon with her husband to grinding for years into selling her company for over 1 Billion Dollars, Jamie has a lot to say. Inspired by the sheer lack of transparency in her own searchable history and the facade around success in the industry she reaches out to tell the whole story when so many others refuse. All of her faults, all of her downfalls, all of the times she trusted her gut, and all of the victories that came from it. Tackling the make up industry’s struggle with showing real women with real problems she pushed and pushed through failure after failure risking everything she had for a spot on QVC becoming the largest beauty brand in its history. Industry secrets no more. Jamie wants you to know them. She’s pleading for you to hear what everyone else is keeping to themselves. Don’t kick yourself down the line, check this episode out and fill the ins-and-outs you’ve been missing.Youtube Link to this EpisodeJamie's WebsiteJamie's BookJamie's Instagram
Episode 103: Logan Ury – Director of Relationship Science at Hinge, Dating Coach & Behavioral Scientist
Logan Ury is the Director of Relationship Science at Hinge, Dating Coach & Behavioral Scientist. Logan breaks down her dating coaching and what can be found in her new book “How to Not Die Alone”. Explaining her 3 Tendencies in daters and expertly putting into words the struggles many of us have, especially since everything went to apps, and especially through the pandemic. Offering advice and guidance for new daters, to long time daters, to people going through a divorce, and more. Maybe you’re happily dating or married and don’t see anything in this at all, but that might not always be the case. And for the rest of us, if things just haven’t been working or you find the whole “dating thing” frustrating or even scary, this is the person to listen to. Why wouldn’t you take dating advice from the Director of Relationship Science at Hinge?Youtube Link to This EpisodeLogan's WebsiteLogan's Book
Episode 102: Jason Feldman – Co-Founder & CEO at Vault Health
Jason Feldman is the Co-Founder & CEO at Vault Health which is currently one of the largest Covid testing companies in America. Coming from Amazon’s video department with a pursuit in the health field from a young age, Feldman leads us through how he somehow stumbled into his lifelong passion and how he kept it alive launching a rebrand into a stock market crash and a global pandemic. He generates excitement for what the future of healthcare could be and one that his company could help create. Through the loosening of minds, especially men's’, when it comes to talking about and receiving care to a focus on mind and body, he continues to rail against the costs and stigma surrounding the field while defining a path to actual solutions. The story of how he pivoted his “men’s health” company into a leader in at-home Covid testing alone is enough to inspire anyone to fight to the end. Don’t miss it.
Youtube Link to this Episode
Vault Health
