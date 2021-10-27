Wondery: Uncommon Ground with Van Jones

Episode 128: Marc Randolph – Co-founder of Netflix, Host of “That Will Never Work” Podcast and Best Selling Author

Marc Randolph is a Co-founder of Netflix, Host of the “That Will Never Work” Podcast, and Best Selling Author. Gate-keeping and secrecy of ideas and strategies is a pervasive part of almost any high-stakes career. You’d think one of the co-founders of Netflix would hold those as close to the chest as possible. Well, with that setup, obviously no. Marc goes as far out of his way as possible to share what can and has been proven to work for himself and many other entrepreneurs. Whether it’s his own podcast, book, speaking events, or coaching he is determined to bring what he knows to the table and prove that anyone can do what he’s done. It’s not a “born with it” quality. It’s just good ideas, work, and either knowing or having the tools provided to you for success. This podcast episode is no different. Marc answers every question fully and openly, not skimping on the details. In fact, near the end, Marc reveals a deep secret of his own that may shock you. Looking to hear from the real deal? Learning from one of the very best in the biz right now? Finally, a profound success of an entrepreneur is not only kind and open with what to do, but ecstatic and practically mission-bound to let us all in on how it’s done. Don’t miss out.Youtube Link to This EpisodeMarc's Instagram Marc's Website