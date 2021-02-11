Podcast / Habits & Hustle
Episode 140: Dr. Amishi Jha – Professor of Psychology – Cognitive Neuroscience of Attention and Mindfulness, and Author
On today’s show we have Dr. Amishi Jha. She’s a professor of psychology at the University of Miami and serves as the Director of Contemplative Neuroscience for the Mindfulness Research and Practice Initiative. Over the last 25 years, Dr. Jha has been researching the science of attention with elite athletes, the Military, and medical professionals. She’s the author of PEAK MIND - Find Your Focus, Own Your Attention, Invest 12 Minutes a Day. Some of the topics we cover include de-centering, the power of training attention, mindfulness, practices that help with training your mind to be less distracted and so much more. We do a deep dive on attention, and how it’s really a super power you have the capacity for…one that you can unleash! Tune in! This episode is full of actionable tips.Youtube Link to This EpisodeDr. Amishi’s WebsiteDr. Amishi’s Twitter
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.