Episode 140: Dr. Amishi Jha – Professor of Psychology – Cognitive Neuroscience of Attention and Mindfulness, and Author
On today’s show we have Dr. Amishi Jha. She’s a professor of psychology at the University of Miami and serves as the Director of Contemplative Neuroscience for the Mindfulness Research and Practice Initiative. Over the last 25 years, Dr. Jha has been researching the science of attention with elite athletes, the Military, and medical professionals. She’s the author of PEAK MIND - Find Your Focus, Own Your Attention, Invest 12 Minutes a Day. Some of the topics we cover include de-centering, the power of training attention, mindfulness, practices that help with training your mind to be less distracted and so much more. We do a deep dive on attention, and how it’s really a super power you have the capacity for…one that you can unleash! Tune in! This episode is full of actionable tips.Youtube Link to This EpisodeDr. Amishi’s WebsiteDr. Amishi’s Twitter
Episode 139: Tony Horton – Creator of P90X, Former Actor, and Author
Tony Horton is the Creator of P90X, Former Actor, and Author. Jen and Tony talked for 6 hours. The first cut of the episode was over 4 hours. We trimmed it down once more to give you the best of the best in this conversation. Tony's a firecracker, the Energizer Bunny, and this episode does not disappoint. Try to keep up as he bullets from his early acting career, to stand up, to P90X, through getting debilitating shingles in his ear, and plowing to flip side of that to be the fittest 63-year-old we've ever seen. He's hilarious, he's nonstop, and it's all yours. Curious about what it takes to keep thriving and moving well into your life? Interested in what the face of one of the most successful workout programs in the world has been up to and how he does what he does? Check it out.Youtube Link to This EpisodeTony’s InstagramTony’s Website
Episode 138: Saeju Jeong – CEO and Co-founder of Noom
Saeju Jeong is the CEO & Co-founder of Noom. Starting with failing to become a doctor into a heart-wrenching story about his father's early death that then propelled him into a move to New York where he stole lunches at Google and later stole engineers to join his incredibly successful weight loss app, Saeju is here to talk emotion and details. Not leaving out his partner, Artem, Saeju attributes the success of the company to the success of their friendship. Sprinkle in some details about owning a metal record label, having therapist-lead Co-founder meetings, and giving away the wealth of his first business to his mother to show his care and resolve, I can honestly say this episode is incredibly charming and you're going to want to hear these stories. Need help with interpersonal communication, especially in a business setting? Want to know the perspective of a weight loss company that focuses most of its attention on behavior and mental health? Give this one a listen.Youtube Link to This EpisodeNoom's InstagramNoom's Website
Episode 137 – Jason Harris – Co-founder of the Award-Winning Agency Mekanism and Best Selling Author
Jason Harris is the Co-founder & CEO of the Award-Winning Advertising Agency Mekanism, Best Selling Author, and Speaker. Recently named CEO of the year, Jason isn’t shy about how he got there. From studying the companies he worked for until he and some friends built up enough connections and know-how to head out on their own. When and why to work for free, sharing secrets with competitors, giving everyone access to your best connections. All the things they tell you not to do, Jason does, and he’s CEO of the year for it. What else don’t you know that Jason’s ready to share? Find out in this episode.Youtube Link to This EpisodeJason Harris' InstagramJason Harris' Book
Episode 136: Susan Sarich – Founder/CEO of SusieCakes, 22 Locations and Counting, EY Entrepreneur of the Year
Susan Sarich is the Founder/CEO of SusieCakes, 22 Locations, and Counting, EY Entrepreneur of the Year. In this episode, Susie runs us through from start to finish how and why she started SusieCakes, what conflicts and struggles she had to overcome and how she managed to, and what she’s done now through the pandemic to keep her company afloat and thriving. With a desire for simple desserts with recipes that work, care and appreciation for her staff and the craft, and the persistence to get her company to where it is now, Susie explains how bringing cupcakes to a landlord every day got her property, how trips to Hawaii after 10 years at the company have become a staple, pet insurance, and so much more. For a woman who was told over and over again that her idea wouldn’t work and she should just give up, Susie certainly doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Listen in and you might just find your new favorite company founding story and your new favorite desserts.Youtube Link to This EpisodeSusie Cakes’ Website - https://susiecakes.com/Susie’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/susiesarich/
Episode 135: Chelsea Handler – Comedian, Host “Chelsea Lately, and 6X NYT Best Selling Author
Chelsea Handler is a Stand-Up Comedian, Producer, TV Host “Chelsea Lately,” “Dear Chelsea” Podcast, and 6X NYT Best Selling Author. Honestly, if you don’t know who she is and don’t know what to expect from this episode, I’d be surprised. With a career made by being blunt, crude, honest, and hilarious Chelsea delivers. Taking us from her early failures and original aspirations, all the way through tv show after tv show, comedy tour/special after special, we learn how and what makes Chelsea Chelsea, and why she does what she does. She’s every bit as authentic and unapologetic as you’d hope and she isn’t afraid to say exactly what stood in her way and how she got through it. Looking to hear from not only Class A comedian, but one of the most successful Stand-Ups to ever work? C’mon, it’s Chelsea Handler. What more could you need?Youtube Link to This EpisodeChelsea’s WebsiteChelsea’s Instagram
Episode 134: Mel Robbins – Mel Robbins – Personal Development Speaker, and International Best-Selling Author
Mel Robbins is a Personal Development Speaker, and International Best-Selling Author. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. “Simple Disciplines.” High-fiving yourself in the mirror. Mel is filled to the brim with these sorts of actionable nuggets- tools, advice, devices that feel so silly and simple until you do them and realize they can recalibrate how you think and feel. We cannot stress enough how Mel has “describing complicated things very simply” down to a near science. Through her own struggles in life, being a million dollars in debt, feeling at her lowest in the middle of the pandemic, she gives the easy steps a lot of us definitely need to just keep moving. Whether you’re struggling to get to the gym or just struggling to get up and out of bed in the morning, Mel’s got you covered. She’s honest, she’s descriptive, and she’s open in ways that I think you wouldn’t expect. Don’t miss it!Mel is hosting a 5-day online challenge on GrowthDay called “The High 5 Challenge” that is truly unique and empowering. You’ll get inspiring videos from Mel, as well as life-changing tools for journaling, goal-setting, and community sharing like you’ve never seen before.She’s offering it to my community for free here: https://www.growthday.com/melrobbins?via=habitsandhustleYoutube Link to This EpisodeMel’s WebsiteMel’s Instagram
Episode 133: James Altucher – Best-Selling Author or “Choose Yourself”, Podcaster, Co-founded 20+ Companies
James Altucher is the Best-Selling Author of “Choose Yourself”, Podcaster, and Co-founded 20+ Companies. Possibly the biggest example in recent history of “losing everything” James has pulled himself back from the brink more times than any one person should have to. After switching up his interests and focusing and becoming proficient in one area, like chess, he’s “recycled” hours into other crafts to streamline his expertise. Cold emailing CEOs with ideas of how to fix their companies, deciding to be a comedian late in life and touring Sweden, writing a million books even releasing a new one this year called “Skip the Line…” James is immovable and forever stretching the limits of what he can do. Worried it’s too late to start a new passion? Struggling with coming up with ideas and overcoming the fear of executing them? Generally interested in one of the strangest people to ever be on this podcast? Choose yourself, listen in.Youtube Link to This EpisodeJames’ WebsiteJames’ Instagram
Episode 132: Claressa Shields – Pro Boxer, MMA Athlete, 2x Olympic Champ, 3x Division World Champ
Claressa Shields is a Professional Boxer and MMA Athlete, 2x Olympic Champ, 3x Division World Champ. Through being told she didn’t belong, not being taken seriously, and still, through all of her success not being held at the same caliber as her male peers Claressa has claimed her space as the G.W.O.A.T. (Greatest Woman Of All Time). Undefeated in multiple weight classes in boxing and entering into MMA just to have people to continue to compete against there appears to be no challenge too large for her to take on. Gold at the Olympics at 17! We can’t name enough of her accomplishments as an athlete and fighter. In this episode, she talks about mindset, routine, and the challenges she’s faced to get to where she is. She’s not stopping now. In some ways, this is a historic turning point in her career. There’s never been an athlete like she and we may not have another like her, at least, for a long time. You’ve gotta hear how she does what she does. Don’t miss it!
Youtube Link to This Episode Claressa's InstagramClaressa's Website
Habits and Hustle Re-Release! Episode 122: Harpreet Singh Rai – CEO of Oura Health – Improving Sleeping, Productivity, & Wearables
In light of the #OuraChallenge that went viral this week, we thought re-uploading this episode was super appropriate!! Harpreet Singh Rai is the CEO of Oura Health. Harpreet’s view on sleep and its vital effect on every aspect of our lives are fascinating. Carving out a place in an already competitive field, especially for how small it is, Rai and Oura Health have solidified their position as an easy, convenient, and adaptive wearable. From getting coffee with the founder of a hemorrhaging company to becoming CEO only a year later Rai explains what he saw as important about this product he used before he ever had a stake in it, and the niche they found to grow and become one of the most successful wearables in the business. Where some may have faltered during the pandemic, Oura Health filled a unique necessity in their determination to do what they could as a company to help. Harpreet truly is inspiring and the technology they’re working with could change more than just exercise, fitness, and baseline health. It could change monitoring fertility, illness, and even help prevent a pandemic on the level we’ve seen from ever happening again. Give it a listen.Youtube Link to This Episode Oura’s InstagramOura’s Instagram
Episode 131: Dr. Uma Naidoo – Harvard Trained Psychiatrist and Director at MA General Hospital
Dr. Uma Naidoo is a Harvard Trained Psychiatrist and Director of Nutritional & Lifestyle Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital. With a personal mission of learning what we can do instead of relying solely on overmedicating and over-prescribing, Dr. Naidoo assesses what diet, gut health, and our microbiome can do for not only our physical health but also our mental. Taking to nutrition specialties and being a cook, herself, she explores how our bodies may be able to work towards fixing themselves with simple lifestyle changes. It’s not baseless. It’s not anti-medicine. Her take is just one of concern, innovation, and personal control. Listen for a balance of science, medicine, health, and diet in a way no one else can do. If you’re looking for a specialist, here she is. Check it out.Youtube Link to This Episode Dr. Uma's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/drumanaidoo/Dr. Uma's Website - https://umanaidoomd.com/
Episode 130: Ramit Sethi Part 2 – Personal Finance Advisor, Author of I Will Teach You To Be Rich
Ramit Sethi is a Personal Finance Advisor, NYT best-selling author of I Will Teach You To Be Rich, and Host of the "I Will Teach You To Be Rich" podcast. He’s back! We heard how much you loved his previous episode so we had to have him again, especially now that he’s updated his book and is basically doing couple’s money therapy on his new podcast. Of course, again, Ramit charms and guides us through the daunting waters of finance, investing, and “living your rich life.” He has no shortage of dynamic and important information even going so far as to try forcing our host, Jen, into buying the $7 organic blueberries she’ll never let herself have. If you’re looking for a smooth-talker who can back it up with the success and details you need for your own “rich life” settle in for another brilliant episode with Ramit Sethi.Youtube Link to This Episode Ramit's InstagramRamit's Website
Episode 129: Charles Brenner – Discovered Nicotinamide as NAD Precursor, Dept. Chair at City of Hope
Charles Brenner discovered Nicotinamide Riboside as a NAD Precursor and is the Alfred E Mann Family Foundation Chair in Diabetes and Cancer Metabolism at City of Hope National Medical Center. A “scientists’ scientist” Charles isn’t afraid to ruffle feathers in the defense of scientific truths. If it doesn’t have scientific backing in a legitimate peer-reviewed essay with double-blind studies and placebos Charles doesn’t want to hear about it. He explains his own scientific breakthroughs, the possible future for his work, and a bit of the new studies that have recently come out on the subject, while also answering Jen’s questions about the latest fads that may or may not have any scientific backing. Intermittent fasting, “calories in; calories out,” longevity, and more. Charles is the real deal. You won’t find him caving to the pressures of what’s “in” at the moment or who might be paying off who. He’s here for the science and science alone, and I hope you’re ready, cuz that’s exactly what this episode’s about.Youtube Link to This EpisodeCharles Brenner’s Twitter - https://twitter.com/charlesmbrennerCharles Brenner’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/charlesmbrenner/
Episode 128: Marc Randolph – Co-founder of Netflix, Host of “That Will Never Work” Podcast and Best Selling Author
Marc Randolph is a Co-founder of Netflix, Host of the “That Will Never Work” Podcast, and Best Selling Author. Gate-keeping and secrecy of ideas and strategies is a pervasive part of almost any high-stakes career. You’d think one of the co-founders of Netflix would hold those as close to the chest as possible. Well, with that setup, obviously no. Marc goes as far out of his way as possible to share what can and has been proven to work for himself and many other entrepreneurs. Whether it’s his own podcast, book, speaking events, or coaching he is determined to bring what he knows to the table and prove that anyone can do what he’s done. It’s not a “born with it” quality. It’s just good ideas, work, and either knowing or having the tools provided to you for success. This podcast episode is no different. Marc answers every question fully and openly, not skimping on the details. In fact, near the end, Marc reveals a deep secret of his own that may shock you. Looking to hear from the real deal? Learning from one of the very best in the biz right now? Finally, a profound success of an entrepreneur is not only kind and open with what to do, but ecstatic and practically mission-bound to let us all in on how it’s done. Don’t miss out.Youtube Link to This EpisodeMarc's Instagram Marc's Website
Nikki Glaser is a Stand-Up Comedian, Actress, TV/Podcast Host. She’s built a career on being unapologetically honest and herself and this episode is no exception. She’s raunchy and casual about pretty extreme topics, and she tells it how it is in an incredibly funny and painfully relatable way. Listen as she and Jen discuss her ups and downs, how the pandemic impacted her and her work, cancel culture, dating, dieting, and more all through the very specific and endearing lens that only Nikki can provide. Are you tired of hearing the inauthenticity in the way people speak about their lives, failures, successes, and goals? Need a dose of some abrasive real talk from one of the funniest comedians in the game? What are you waiting for? The episode’s right there!Youtube Link to This Episode Nikki’s WebsiteNikki’s Instagram
Episode 126: David Sinclair – Biologist, Harvard Professor (Biology of Aging Research), Author of NYT Best Seller “Lifespan”
David Sinclair is a Biologist, Co-Director of Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, and Author of NYT Best Seller “Lifespan”. Truly tackling the idea of “longevity” David takes things a step further into reverse aging. With obvious concepts as “the best way to live longer is to cure diseases” or other calls for general health and wellness accompanied by more profound and unheard-of aspects of his research leading to his own work at being technically “younger” than he was 10 years ago, David sincerely challenges how we live and what to do for higher quality and quantity of life. I mean, he has said on record that people could eventually live to 150. Generally, if it sounds too good to be true it usually is, but give this one a listen and find out how close to hyperbole David really is.Youtube Link to This Episode David Sinclair’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/davidsinclairphd/David Sinclair’s Website - https://www.doctorsinclair.com/
Episode 125: Michael Le – 50 Million Followers on TikTok, Creating Viral Videos, and Social Media Monetization
Michael Le has 50 million followers on TikTok, and is a Choreographer and Dancer. This 21-year-old just bought a house, is investing in cryptocurrency, and has begun a full family of viral generating accounts. Maybe you don’t get it. Maybe you don’t understand. Maybe it even frustrates you, but you have to hear what he has to say. This is the future, this is marketing, this is entrepreneurship and you don’t want to be left behind. Michael guides us through what it took to be a viral sensation, how he’s sustained that, and what his plans are moving forward using platforms many of us think are “just for kids.” Don’t close yourself off from the way the world is becoming, embrace it. This episode is a great start.Youtube Link to This Episode Michael’s TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@justmaikoMichael’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/justmaiko/
Episode 124: Get Engaged Media, Cofounders – TikTok Growth, Content Building, and Influencer Marketing
Bennett Hiott, Cam Fordham, and Alex Dermer are the Co-Founders of Get Engaged Media. They’re essentially the biggest, most successful social media, brand managers/consultants in the game. From influencers to chart-topping musicians, to big brands and companies and more, these guys know how engagement works and know what it takes to keep up when it seems like every minute there’s a new way to break and a new way to be left behind. They discuss specifics on what they’ve done to help other artists and businesses, even going as far as doing a live demonstration of how they’d market a product. Needing an inside look at the ever-changing world of social media management and marketing? Need tips on how to keep up? They’ve got you covered.Youtube Link to This Episode Get Engaged Media’s Website
Episode 123: Dr. Melina Jampolis – Internist and Board Certified Physician Nutrition Specialist
Dr. Melina Jampolis is an Internist and Board Certified Physician Nutrition Specialist. She’s been a practicing doctor in the nutrition field for over 20 years and is here to squash myths and break fads. Listen in as Jen gets a scientific, medical check on intermittent fasting, fruit, nuts, diets, cardio, and so much more. If you’re skeptical about all you hear in the health and fitness world and are tired of the constant conflicting information Dr. Melina can clear some of that up for you. Don’t miss it.Youtube Link to This Episode Dr. Melina’s Instagram Dr. Melina’s Website
Episode 122: Harpreet Singh Rai – CEO of Oura Health – Improving Sleeping, Productivity, & Wearables
Harpreet Singh Rai is the CEO of Oura Health. Harpreet's view on sleep and its vital effect on every aspect of our lives is fascinating. Carving out a place in an already competitive field, especially for how small it is, Rai and Oura Health have solidified their position as an easy, convenient, and adaptive wearable. From getting coffee with the founder of a hemorrhaging company to becoming CEO only a year later Rai explains what he saw as important about this product he used before he ever had a stake in it, and the niche they found to grow and become one of the most successful wearables in the business. Where some may have faltered during the pandemic, Oura Health filled a unique necessity in their determination to do what they could as a company to help. Harpreet truly is inspiring and the technology they’re working with could change more than just exercise, fitness, and baseline health. It could change monitoring fertility, illness, and even help prevent a pandemic on the level we’ve seen from ever happening again. Give it a listen.Youtube Link to This Episode Oura's InstagramOura's Instagram
Episode 121: Dr. William Li – World-Renowned Physician, Speaker, and NYT Bestselling author of “Eat to Beat Disease”
Dr. William Li is a World-Renowned Physician, Speaker, and NYT Bestselling author of “Eat to Beat Disease.” Everyone seems to be an expert in food and health these days. What to eat, what not to eat, and the myths and fads that practically run our lives and guilt us into all sorts of possibly bad eating habits. Well, how about hearing it from an actual expert? Dr. Li’s research has been based on food and diet reactions to health and cancer. He’s not against hearing what people think, but he doesn’t take anything at face value. For him it’s all about the data, it’s all about the scientific research, and he’s built a career around the study of these very food-based values. Worried about what you thought was good for you but recently have heard it’s not? Tired of health & wellness “professionals” pulling you back and forth on whatever they say is good or bad at that time? Want to feel ok about eating fruit again? Give this one a listen.
Youtube Link to This Episode Dr. William Li’s WebsiteDr. William Li’s Instagram
Episode 120: Doug Hirsch – Co-Founder of GoodRx, Former VP of Product at Facebook
Doug Hirsch is the Co-Founder of GoodRx, Former VP of Product at Facebook. Somehow finding himself ahead of the curve at every opportunity, starting Yahoo chat, creating tagging people in photos online, and now revolutionizing the pharmaceutical market and how we find and price our medications, Doug has been a disruptor from day 1. Explaining how he develops these seemingly clairvoyant ideas through his time at Yahoo, Facebook, and now GoodRx he sheds light on the insecurities that drive him and how he started a company without any knowledge in the field. Everyone should know about GoodRx and this episode is a great place to start.Youtube Link to This EpisodeGoodRx’s Website GoodRx’s Instagram
Episode 119: Aly Orady – Founder & CEO Tonal, 15-Year Silicon Valley Vet, Engineer, and Entrepreneur
Aly Orady is the Founder and CEO of Tonal, a 15-Year Silicon Valley Veteran, Engineer, and Entrepreneur. After working decades in countless engineering positions and watching his own health and wellness fall to the wayside, even being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, Aly put his knowledge and trade to the test to create an in-home personal trainer and fitness center. After tackling his own challenges and approaching his life with the same intensity he used in his craft he sorted his own health and set out to make it easier for others. Aly spent years developing digital, magnetic, artificially intelligent weights/personal training systems and has now revolutionized the health and fitness sector. Hear it from the man, himself, designing a product that wasn’t even close to existing, starting a business, and growing it into a recent 1.6 Billion dollar worth, with no idea of how to start except with a brilliant product and unending determination. Check it out and learn how the weight training we all know is about to be left in the past.Youtube Link to This Episode Tonal’s InstagramTonal’s Website
Episode 118: Dr. Steven Gundry – Heart Surgeon, Medical Researcher Specialized in Diet and Health, 4x NYT Best Seller
Dr. Steven Gundry is a Heart Surgeon, Medical Researcher Specialized in Diet and Health, 4x NYT Best Seller. Making a habit of challenging the way we perceive health and healthy eating, Dr. Gundry has spearheaded controversial take after controversial take in the field. From his anti-fruit stance, his 2 hour eating window, and his position on the importance of melatonin, to discovering and treating most physical and mental health problems as a gut issue. Dr. Gundry has taken his research and care to extremes all for the sake of health and longevity, and it’s showed results. Controversial takes seem a dime a dozen these days, but if you’re interested in hearing from someone who’s put the real work in to challenge where others have become complacent with over 20 years of self-tested study, then this episode is for you.Youtube Link to This Episode Steven’s InstagramSteven’s Website
Episode 117: Sal Di Stefano – Mind Pump Host, Top Fitness Podcast in the World
Sal Di Stefano is the Mind Pump Host, Top Fitness Podcast in the World. Here to discuss the basis for his new book “The Resistance Training Revolution” Sal takes us through every facet, pro, con, and myth about resistance training. Taking his decades of personal training experience and time managing gyms, he approaches health and the body with scientific and personal attention. Listen as he takes on cardio, walking, weight loss, heart health, diabetes, and body structure explaining how resistance training is the exercise to beat in every category. Tired of wasting time on boring cardio, but don’t know where to start with weights? Looking for the best way to lose weight? Concerned about “bulking up” too much if you do start? Sal’s got your answers. I mean, really. He wrote the book on it.Youtube Link to This Episode Mind Pump WebsiteSal's Instagram
