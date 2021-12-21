Episode 147: Dr. Bruce Lipton – Internationally Recognized Leader in Bridging Science and Spirit, Stem Cell Biologist & Bestselling Author
Dr. Bruce Lipton is an Internationally Recognized Leader in Bridging Science and Spirit, Stem Cell Biologist & Bestselling Author. We're often told the mind can be powerful and the way we view things can actually change the outcome of certain situations. And almost always, what does that person have to back it up? Dr. Bruce Lipton has literally studied that very phenomenon for decades. Scientifically attempting to link the capabilities of the mind and personal outlook on the outcomes of instances in our lives. He explains his research and how he sees real, tangible benefits to focusing more on personal perception, fulfillment, and conflict resolution in your own life that could go as far as securing you a job or lifestyle, or even further in helping with the complexities of modern disease and medicine. Not sure how science and spirit are inseparable for a truly healthy life? Skeptical of this kind of discussion? Give it a listen and see how you come out on the other side.Youtube Link to This EpisodeDr. Lipton’s InstagramDr. Lipton’s Website
Marc Randolph, veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, works directly with entrepreneurs who have been told “that will never work,” helping them turn their nascent or struggling businesses into sustainable companies.
Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.
Episode 147: Dr. Bruce Lipton – Internationally Recognized Leader in Bridging Science and Spirit, Stem Cell Biologist & Bestselling Author
Dr. Bruce Lipton is an Internationally Recognized Leader in Bridging Science and Spirit, Stem Cell Biologist & Bestselling Author. We're often told the mind can be powerful and the way we view things can actually change the outcome of certain situations. And almost always, what does that person have to back it up? Dr. Bruce Lipton has literally studied that very phenomenon for decades. Scientifically attempting to link the capabilities of the mind and personal outlook on the outcomes of instances in our lives. He explains his research and how he sees real, tangible benefits to focusing more on personal perception, fulfillment, and conflict resolution in your own life that could go as far as securing you a job or lifestyle, or even further in helping with the complexities of modern disease and medicine. Not sure how science and spirit are inseparable for a truly healthy life? Skeptical of this kind of discussion? Give it a listen and see how you come out on the other side.Youtube Link to This EpisodeDr. Lipton’s InstagramDr. Lipton’s Website
Episode 146: Dan Buettner – NYT Bestselling Author, Nat Geographic Fellow & Founder of Blue Zones
Dan Buettner is a NYTimes Bestselling Author, National Geographic Fellow, and Founder of the Blue Zones. In a pursuit to understand what real longevity is and how different cultures and areas of the world have accessed that in ways most people haven't even come close to, Dan has spent decades tracking claims and debunking/verifying true longevity. From places where people commonly live to 100, to places where out of 3 million people only 8 have dementia, to people who don't even have a word for retirement, but instead, a lifelong commitment to enriching their communities and youth. This isn't going to be the "life-hacking" conversation you're used to when it comes to a healthier longer life. Dan has real substantive data from real, National Geographic-backed expeditions he and his crews have gone on. It is what you eat. It is how you eat it. It is managing your stress, spending time with loved ones, and contributing to society. It might not be what you want to hear. It might not be the easy road you were looking for, but Dan is a wealth of knowledge in what it really takes to live a longer, healthier, and more fulfilling life. Are you going to miss it?Youtube Link to This EpisodeDan's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/danbuettner/Dan's Website - https://www.bluezones.com/
Episode 145: Teneshia Warner – CEO of Egami Group, Founder Dream Project, Speaker and Author
Teneshia Warner is the CEO of Egami Group, Founder Dream Project, a speaker, and author. Egami Group is an award-winning multicultural marketing firm specializing in brands to urban and multicultural consumers. In this episode, we discuss the power of truly dreaming of your best life. Teneshia discusses the importance of dreaming and breaks down a step-by-step method to do it effectively. This woman is vibrating with incredible energy and wisdom! You won’t want to miss this. Youtube Link to This EpisodeTeneshia’s InstagramTeneshia’s Website
Episode 144: Jimmy DeCicco – CEO of Super Coffee (Valued at over $500M)
Jimmy DeCicco is the CEO of Super Coffee, which was recently valued at over $500M. Jimmy, the eldest of the 3 brothers involved in Super Coffee, has had an amazing entrepreneurial journey starting out from the college dorm to Shark Tank to raising $106 million in a Series C. Jimmy has a very impressive story to share about how he grew this empire! He discusses how to be aggressive, yet respectful and the value of culture and leading with purpose. He shares stories about how they raised $30k from their aunts, which retired them with a cash-out of $4mm. For anyone that wants to hear what it takes to really start from nothing and snowball into the fastest growing bottled-beverage company in food and beverage, this episode is for you!Youtube Link to This EpisodeSuper Coffee's InstagramSuper Coffee's Website
Episode 143: Amanda Knox – Exoneree, Writer, NYT Bestselling Author, Co-Host of LABYRINTHS Podcast
Amanda Knox is an exoneree, writer, NYT bestselling author, and the co-house of LABYRINTHS. In 2007, Amanda was wrongfully convicted of the murder of a 21-year-old British exchange student, Meredith Kercher, who died in the apartment she shared with Amanda in Perugia, Italy. Amanda discusses the challenges she faced in jail for 4 years. We discussed topics like stoic meditation, negative visualizations, and the creative mental exercises she used to get through this hellish period of her life. It’s truly impressive hearing Amanda’s ability to try to empathize with the people who had wronged her and the professional way she carries herself, especially after having every reason to be resentful. She’s an extraordinary woman and it was an honor to have her on the podcast. Youtube Link to This EpisodeAmanda’s InstagramAmanda’s Website
Episode 142: Robert Greene – Part 2, Critically Acclaimed Author
We are so honored to bring Robert Greene back for a second time on Habits and Hustle. For those of you who don't know, Robert Greene is an American author known for his books on strategy, power, and seduction. He is the man behind the international bestsellers: The 48 Laws of Power, The Art of Seduction, The 33 Strategies of War, The 50th Law (with rapper 50 Cent), Mastery, and The Laws of Human Nature. We had a really special moment during the podcast during which he learned that his newest book, The Daily Laws, became a NY Times Best Seller while we were live! He’s known as one of the greatest writers of our generation and surprisingly, he mentions that he had up to 80 jobs before becoming an author.Youtube Link to This EpisodeRobert Greene's Newest Book: The Daily LawsRobert Greene's Website
Episode 141: Melissa Wood – Founder of Melissa Wood Health, Certified in Yoga & Pilates, Creator of The MHW Method
Melissa Wood is the Founder of Melissa Wood Health, Certified in Yoga and Pilates, Creator of The MHW Method. Seemingly coming out of nowhere, Melissa explains her years of working towards her "overnight success". She started by working anywhere she could and moving into modeling. She openly discussed her struggles with an eating disorder, and how she eventually overcame them. She is known for her complete openness online, this interview is no different. Curious about what it took for her to burst on the scene only in the midst of a global pandemic? Looking for a new way of training and motivating yourself that meets you where you are? Melissa lays it all out here. Don't miss it.Youtube Link to This EpisodeMelissa’s WebsiteMelissa’s Instagram
Episode 141: Melissa Wood – Founder of Melissa Wood Health, Certified in Yoga and Pilates, Creator of The MHW Method
Melissa Wood is the Founder of Melissa Wood Health, Certified in Yoga and Pilates, Creator of The MHW Method. Seemingly coming out of nowhere, Melissa explains her years of working towards her "overnight success". She started by working anywhere she could and moving into modeling. She openly discussed her struggles with an eating disorder, and how she eventually overcame them. She is known for her complete openness online, this interview is no different. Curious about what it took for her to burst on the scene only in the midst of a global pandemic? Looking for a new way of training and motivating yourself that meets you where you are? Melissa lays it all out here. Don't miss it.Youtube Link to This EpisodeMelissa’s WebsiteMelissa’s Instagram
Episode 140: Dr. Amishi Jha – Professor of Psychology – Cognitive Neuroscience of Attention and Mindfulness, and Author
On today’s show we have Dr. Amishi Jha. She’s a professor of psychology at the University of Miami and serves as the Director of Contemplative Neuroscience for the Mindfulness Research and Practice Initiative. Over the last 25 years, Dr. Jha has been researching the science of attention with elite athletes, the Military, and medical professionals. She’s the author of PEAK MIND - Find Your Focus, Own Your Attention, Invest 12 Minutes a Day. Some of the topics we cover include de-centering, the power of training attention, mindfulness, practices that help with training your mind to be less distracted and so much more. We do a deep dive on attention, and how it’s really a super power you have the capacity for…one that you can unleash! Tune in! This episode is full of actionable tips.Youtube Link to This EpisodeDr. Amishi’s WebsiteDr. Amishi’s Twitter
Wondery: Uncommon Ground with Van Jones
Are you concerned about the future? Tired of divisiveness? Join political commentator and changemaker Van Jones on a journey to find unifying solutions to our country’s biggest problems. Each week, Van and his guests explore topics that affect us all—from climate change to prison reform, from voting rights to political polarization. In Uncommon Ground with Van Jones, you’ll hear inspiring, hopeful, and unique perspectives on what it takes to create meaningful change in a divided nation.
New episodes of Uncommon Ground with Van Jones are released weekly, every Wednesday. Listen here: wondery.fm/UG_HabitsandHustle
Episode 139: Tony Horton – Creator of P90X, Former Actor, and Author
Tony Horton is the Creator of P90X, Former Actor, and Author. Jen and Tony talked for 6 hours. The first cut of the episode was over 4 hours. We trimmed it down once more to give you the best of the best in this conversation. Tony's a firecracker, the Energizer Bunny, and this episode does not disappoint. Try to keep up as he bullets from his early acting career, to stand up, to P90X, through getting debilitating shingles in his ear, and plowing to flip side of that to be the fittest 63-year-old we've ever seen. He's hilarious, he's nonstop, and it's all yours. Curious about what it takes to keep thriving and moving well into your life? Interested in what the face of one of the most successful workout programs in the world has been up to and how he does what he does? Check it out.Youtube Link to This EpisodeTony’s InstagramTony’s WebsitePower Life's InstagramPower Life Website
Episode 138: Saeju Jeong – CEO and Co-founder of Noom
Saeju Jeong is the CEO & Co-founder of Noom. Starting with failing to become a doctor into a heart-wrenching story about his father's early death that then propelled him into a move to New York where he stole lunches at Google and later stole engineers to join his incredibly successful weight loss app, Saeju is here to talk emotion and details. Not leaving out his partner, Artem, Saeju attributes the success of the company to the success of their friendship. Sprinkle in some details about owning a metal record label, having therapist-lead Co-founder meetings, and giving away the wealth of his first business to his mother to show his care and resolve, I can honestly say this episode is incredibly charming and you're going to want to hear these stories. Need help with interpersonal communication, especially in a business setting? Want to know the perspective of a weight loss company that focuses most of its attention on behavior and mental health? Give this one a listen.Youtube Link to This EpisodeNoom's InstagramNoom's Website
Episode 138: Saeju Jeong – CEO & Co-founder of Noom
Saeju Jeong is the CEO & Co-founder of Noom. Starting with failing to become a doctor into a heart-wrenching story about his father's early death that then propelled him into a move to New York where he stole lunches at Google and later stole engineers to join his incredibly successful weight loss app, Saeju is here to talk emotion and details. Not leaving out his partner, Artem, Saeju attributes the success of the company to the success of their friendship. Sprinkle in some details about owning a metal record label, having therapist-lead Co-founder meetings, and giving away the wealth of his first business to his mother to show his care and resolve, I can honestly say this episode is incredibly charming and you're going to want to hear these stories. Need help with interpersonal communication, especially in a business setting? Want to know the perspective of a weight loss company that focuses most of its attention on behavior and mental health? Give this one a listen.Youtube Link to This EpisodeNoom's Instagram Noom's Website
Episode 137 – Jason Harris – Co-founder of the Award-Winning Agency Mekanism and Best Selling Author
Jason Harris is the Co-founder & CEO of the Award-Winning Advertising Agency Mekanism, Best Selling Author, and Speaker. Recently named CEO of the year, Jason isn’t shy about how he got there. From studying the companies he worked for until he and some friends built up enough connections and know-how to head out on their own. When and why to work for free, sharing secrets with competitors, giving everyone access to your best connections. All the things they tell you not to do, Jason does, and he’s CEO of the year for it. What else don’t you know that Jason’s ready to share? Find out in this episode.Youtube Link to This EpisodeJason Harris' InstagramJason Harris' Book
Episode 136: Susan Sarich – Founder/CEO of SusieCakes, 22 Locations and Counting, EY Entrepreneur of the Year
Susan Sarich is the Founder/CEO of SusieCakes, 22 Locations, and Counting, EY Entrepreneur of the Year. In this episode, Susie runs us through from start to finish how and why she started SusieCakes, what conflicts and struggles she had to overcome and how she managed to, and what she’s done now through the pandemic to keep her company afloat and thriving. With a desire for simple desserts with recipes that work, care and appreciation for her staff and the craft, and the persistence to get her company to where it is now, Susie explains how bringing cupcakes to a landlord every day got her property, how trips to Hawaii after 10 years at the company have become a staple, pet insurance, and so much more. For a woman who was told over and over again that her idea wouldn’t work and she should just give up, Susie certainly doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Listen in and you might just find your new favorite company founding story and your new favorite desserts.Youtube Link to This EpisodeSusie Cakes’ Website - https://susiecakes.com/Susie’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/susiesarich/
Episode 135: Chelsea Handler – Comedian, Host “Chelsea Lately, and 6X NYT Best Selling Author
Chelsea Handler is a Stand-Up Comedian, Producer, TV Host “Chelsea Lately,” “Dear Chelsea” Podcast, and 6X NYT Best Selling Author. Honestly, if you don’t know who she is and don’t know what to expect from this episode, I’d be surprised. With a career made by being blunt, crude, honest, and hilarious Chelsea delivers. Taking us from her early failures and original aspirations, all the way through tv show after tv show, comedy tour/special after special, we learn how and what makes Chelsea Chelsea, and why she does what she does. She’s every bit as authentic and unapologetic as you’d hope and she isn’t afraid to say exactly what stood in her way and how she got through it. Looking to hear from not only Class A comedian, but one of the most successful Stand-Ups to ever work? C’mon, it’s Chelsea Handler. What more could you need?Youtube Link to This EpisodeChelsea’s WebsiteChelsea’s Instagram
Episode 134: Mel Robbins – Personal Development Speaker, and International Best-Selling Author
Mel Robbins is a Personal Development Speaker, and International Best-Selling Author. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. “Simple Disciplines.” High-fiving yourself in the mirror. Mel is filled to the brim with these sorts of actionable nuggets- tools, advice, devices that feel so silly and simple until you do them and realize they can recalibrate how you think and feel. We cannot stress enough how Mel has “describing complicated things very simply” down to a near science. Through her own struggles in life, being a million dollars in debt, feeling at her lowest in the middle of the pandemic, she gives the easy steps a lot of us definitely need to just keep moving. Whether you’re struggling to get to the gym or just struggling to get up and out of bed in the morning, Mel’s got you covered. She’s honest, she’s descriptive, and she’s open in ways that I think you wouldn’t expect. Don’t miss it!Mel is hosting a 5-day online challenge on GrowthDay called “The High 5 Challenge” that is truly unique and empowering. You’ll get inspiring videos from Mel, as well as life-changing tools for journaling, goal-setting, and community sharing like you’ve never seen before.She’s offering it to my community for free here: https://www.growthday.com/melrobbins?via=habitsandhustleYoutube Link to This EpisodeMel’s WebsiteMel’s Instagram
Episode 133: James Altucher – Best-Selling Author or “Choose Yourself”, Podcaster, Co-founded 20+ Companies
James Altucher is the Best-Selling Author of “Choose Yourself”, Podcaster, and Co-founded 20+ Companies. Possibly the biggest example in recent history of “losing everything” James has pulled himself back from the brink more times than any one person should have to. After switching up his interests and focusing and becoming proficient in one area, like chess, he’s “recycled” hours into other crafts to streamline his expertise. Cold emailing CEOs with ideas of how to fix their companies, deciding to be a comedian late in life and touring Sweden, writing a million books even releasing a new one this year called “Skip the Line…” James is immovable and forever stretching the limits of what he can do. Worried it’s too late to start a new passion? Struggling with coming up with ideas and overcoming the fear of executing them? Generally interested in one of the strangest people to ever be on this podcast? Choose yourself, listen in.Youtube Link to This EpisodeJames’ WebsiteJames’ Instagram
Episode 132: Claressa Shields – Pro Boxer, MMA Athlete, 2x Olympic Champ, 3x Division World Champ
Claressa Shields is a Professional Boxer and MMA Athlete, 2x Olympic Champ, 3x Division World Champ. Through being told she didn’t belong, not being taken seriously, and still, through all of her success not being held at the same caliber as her male peers Claressa has claimed her space as the G.W.O.A.T. (Greatest Woman Of All Time). Undefeated in multiple weight classes in boxing and entering into MMA just to have people to continue to compete against there appears to be no challenge too large for her to take on. Gold at the Olympics at 17! We can’t name enough of her accomplishments as an athlete and fighter. In this episode, she talks about mindset, routine, and the challenges she’s faced to get to where she is. She’s not stopping now. In some ways, this is a historic turning point in her career. There’s never been an athlete like she and we may not have another like her, at least, for a long time. You’ve gotta hear how she does what she does. Don’t miss it!
Youtube Link to This Episode Claressa's InstagramClaressa's Website
Habits and Hustle Re-Release! Episode 122: Harpreet Singh Rai – CEO of Oura Health – Improving Sleeping, Productivity, & Wearables
In light of the #OuraChallenge that went viral this week, we thought re-uploading this episode was super appropriate!! Harpreet Singh Rai is the CEO of Oura Health. Harpreet’s view on sleep and its vital effect on every aspect of our lives are fascinating. Carving out a place in an already competitive field, especially for how small it is, Rai and Oura Health have solidified their position as an easy, convenient, and adaptive wearable. From getting coffee with the founder of a hemorrhaging company to becoming CEO only a year later Rai explains what he saw as important about this product he used before he ever had a stake in it, and the niche they found to grow and become one of the most successful wearables in the business. Where some may have faltered during the pandemic, Oura Health filled a unique necessity in their determination to do what they could as a company to help. Harpreet truly is inspiring and the technology they’re working with could change more than just exercise, fitness, and baseline health. It could change monitoring fertility, illness, and even help prevent a pandemic on the level we’ve seen from ever happening again. Give it a listen.Youtube Link to This Episode Oura’s InstagramOura’s Instagram
Episode 131: Dr. Uma Naidoo – Harvard Trained Psychiatrist and Director at MA General Hospital
Dr. Uma Naidoo is a Harvard Trained Psychiatrist and Director of Nutritional & Lifestyle Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital. With a personal mission of learning what we can do instead of relying solely on overmedicating and over-prescribing, Dr. Naidoo assesses what diet, gut health, and our microbiome can do for not only our physical health but also our mental. Taking to nutrition specialties and being a cook, herself, she explores how our bodies may be able to work towards fixing themselves with simple lifestyle changes. It’s not baseless. It’s not anti-medicine. Her take is just one of concern, innovation, and personal control. Listen for a balance of science, medicine, health, and diet in a way no one else can do. If you’re looking for a specialist, here she is. Check it out.Youtube Link to This Episode Dr. Uma's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/drumanaidoo/Dr. Uma's Website - https://umanaidoomd.com/
Episode 130: Ramit Sethi Part 2 – Personal Finance Advisor, Author of I Will Teach You To Be Rich
Ramit Sethi is a Personal Finance Advisor, NYT best-selling author of I Will Teach You To Be Rich, and Host of the "I Will Teach You To Be Rich" podcast. He’s back! We heard how much you loved his previous episode so we had to have him again, especially now that he’s updated his book and is basically doing couple’s money therapy on his new podcast. Of course, again, Ramit charms and guides us through the daunting waters of finance, investing, and “living your rich life.” He has no shortage of dynamic and important information even going so far as to try forcing our host, Jen, into buying the $7 organic blueberries she’ll never let herself have. If you’re looking for a smooth-talker who can back it up with the success and details you need for your own “rich life” settle in for another brilliant episode with Ramit Sethi.Youtube Link to This Episode Ramit's InstagramRamit's Website
Episode 129: Charles Brenner – Discovered Nicotinamide as NAD Precursor, Dept. Chair at City of Hope
Charles Brenner discovered Nicotinamide Riboside as a NAD Precursor and is the Alfred E Mann Family Foundation Chair in Diabetes and Cancer Metabolism at City of Hope National Medical Center. A “scientists’ scientist” Charles isn’t afraid to ruffle feathers in the defense of scientific truths. If it doesn’t have scientific backing in a legitimate peer-reviewed essay with double-blind studies and placebos Charles doesn’t want to hear about it. He explains his own scientific breakthroughs, the possible future for his work, and a bit of the new studies that have recently come out on the subject, while also answering Jen’s questions about the latest fads that may or may not have any scientific backing. Intermittent fasting, “calories in; calories out,” longevity, and more. Charles is the real deal. You won’t find him caving to the pressures of what’s “in” at the moment or who might be paying off who. He’s here for the science and science alone, and I hope you’re ready, cuz that’s exactly what this episode’s about.Youtube Link to This EpisodeCharles Brenner’s Twitter - https://twitter.com/charlesmbrennerCharles Brenner’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/charlesmbrenner/
Episode 128: Marc Randolph – Co-founder of Netflix, Host of “That Will Never Work” Podcast and Best Selling Author
Marc Randolph is a Co-founder of Netflix, Host of the “That Will Never Work” Podcast, and Best Selling Author. Gate-keeping and secrecy of ideas and strategies is a pervasive part of almost any high-stakes career. You’d think one of the co-founders of Netflix would hold those as close to the chest as possible. Well, with that setup, obviously no. Marc goes as far out of his way as possible to share what can and has been proven to work for himself and many other entrepreneurs. Whether it’s his own podcast, book, speaking events, or coaching he is determined to bring what he knows to the table and prove that anyone can do what he’s done. It’s not a “born with it” quality. It’s just good ideas, work, and either knowing or having the tools provided to you for success. This podcast episode is no different. Marc answers every question fully and openly, not skimping on the details. In fact, near the end, Marc reveals a deep secret of his own that may shock you. Looking to hear from the real deal? Learning from one of the very best in the biz right now? Finally, a profound success of an entrepreneur is not only kind and open with what to do, but ecstatic and practically mission-bound to let us all in on how it’s done. Don’t miss out.Youtube Link to This EpisodeMarc's Instagram Marc's Website
Nikki Glaser is a Stand-Up Comedian, Actress, TV/Podcast Host. She’s built a career on being unapologetically honest and herself and this episode is no exception. She’s raunchy and casual about pretty extreme topics, and she tells it how it is in an incredibly funny and painfully relatable way. Listen as she and Jen discuss her ups and downs, how the pandemic impacted her and her work, cancel culture, dating, dieting, and more all through the very specific and endearing lens that only Nikki can provide. Are you tired of hearing the inauthenticity in the way people speak about their lives, failures, successes, and goals? Need a dose of some abrasive real talk from one of the funniest comedians in the game? What are you waiting for? The episode’s right there!Youtube Link to This Episode Nikki’s WebsiteNikki’s Instagram
Episode 126: David Sinclair – Biologist, Harvard Professor (Biology of Aging Research), Author of NYT Best Seller “Lifespan”
David Sinclair is a Biologist, Co-Director of Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, and Author of NYT Best Seller “Lifespan”. Truly tackling the idea of “longevity” David takes things a step further into reverse aging. With obvious concepts as “the best way to live longer is to cure diseases” or other calls for general health and wellness accompanied by more profound and unheard-of aspects of his research leading to his own work at being technically “younger” than he was 10 years ago, David sincerely challenges how we live and what to do for higher quality and quantity of life. I mean, he has said on record that people could eventually live to 150. Generally, if it sounds too good to be true it usually is, but give this one a listen and find out how close to hyperbole David really is.Youtube Link to This Episode David Sinclair’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/davidsinclairphd/David Sinclair’s Website - https://www.doctorsinclair.com/
Episode 126: David Sinclair – Biologist, Harvard Professor (Biology of Aging Research), Author of Best Seller “Lifespan”
David Sinclair is a Biologist, Co-Director of Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, and Author of NYT Best Seller “Lifespan”. Truly tackling the idea of “longevity” David takes things a step further into reverse aging. With obvious concepts as “the best way to live longer is to cure diseases” or other calls for general health and wellness accompanied by more profound and unheard-of aspects of his research leading to his own work at being technically “younger” than he was 10 years ago, David sincerely challenges how we live and what to do for a higher quality and quantity of life. I mean, he has said on record that people could eventually live to 150. Generally, if it sounds too good to be true it usually is, but give this one a listen and find out how close to hyperbole David really is.Youtube Link to This Episode David Sinclair’s Website - https://www.doctorsinclair.com/David Sinclair’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/davidsinclairphd/
Episode 126: David Sinclair – Biologist, Harvard Professor (Biology of Aging Research), Author of NYT Best Seller “Lifespan”
David Sinclair is a Biologist, Co-Director of Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, and Author of NYT Best Seller “Lifespan”. Truly tackling the idea of “longevity” David takes things a step further into reverse aging. With obvious concepts as “the best way to live longer is to cure diseases” or other calls for general health and wellness accompanied by more profound and unheard-of aspects of his research leading to his own work at being technically “younger” than he was 10 years ago, David sincerely challenges how we live and what to do for higher quality and quantity of life. I mean, he has said on record that people could eventually live to 150. Generally, if it sounds too good to be true it usually is, but give this one a listen and find out how close to hyperbole David really is.Youtube Link to This Episode David Sinclair’s InstagramDavid Sinclair’s Website
Episode 125: Michael Le – 50 Million Followers on TikTok, Creating Viral Videos, and Social Media Monetization
Michael Le has 50 million followers on TikTok, and is a Choreographer and Dancer. This 21-year-old just bought a house, is investing in cryptocurrency, and has begun a full family of viral generating accounts. Maybe you don’t get it. Maybe you don’t understand. Maybe it even frustrates you, but you have to hear what he has to say. This is the future, this is marketing, this is entrepreneurship and you don’t want to be left behind. Michael guides us through what it took to be a viral sensation, how he’s sustained that, and what his plans are moving forward using platforms many of us think are “just for kids.” Don’t close yourself off from the way the world is becoming, embrace it. This episode is a great start.Youtube Link to This Episode Michael’s TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@justmaikoMichael’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/justmaiko/
Episode 124: Get Engaged Media, Cofounders – TikTok Growth, Content Building, and Influencer Marketing
Bennett Hiott, Cam Fordham, and Alex Dermer are the Co-Founders of Get Engaged Media. They’re essentially the biggest, most successful social media, brand managers/consultants in the game. From influencers to chart-topping musicians, to big brands and companies and more, these guys know how engagement works and know what it takes to keep up when it seems like every minute there’s a new way to break and a new way to be left behind. They discuss specifics on what they’ve done to help other artists and businesses, even going as far as doing a live demonstration of how they’d market a product. Needing an inside look at the ever-changing world of social media management and marketing? Need tips on how to keep up? They’ve got you covered.Youtube Link to This Episode Get Engaged Media’s Website
Episode 147: Dr. Bruce Lipton – Internationally Recognized Leader in Bridging Science and Spirit, Stem Cell Biologist & Bestselling Author
Dr. Bruce Lipton is an Internationally Recognized Leader in Bridging Science and Spirit, Stem Cell Biologist & Bestselling Author. We're often told the mind can be powerful and the way we view things can actually change the outcome of certain situations. And almost always, what does that person have to back it up? Dr. Bruce Lipton has literally studied that very phenomenon for decades. Scientifically attempting to link the capabilities of the mind and personal outlook on the outcomes of instances in our lives. He explains his research and how he sees real, tangible benefits to focusing more on personal perception, fulfillment, and conflict resolution in your own life that could go as far as securing you a job or lifestyle, or even further in helping with the complexities of modern disease and medicine. Not sure how science and spirit are inseparable for a truly healthy life? Skeptical of this kind of discussion? Give it a listen and see how you come out on the other side.Youtube Link to This EpisodeDr. Lipton’s InstagramDr. Lipton’s Website