Episode 162: Dr. Anna Lembke – Psychiatrist, Author, and Chief of the Stanford Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic

Episode 146: Dan Buettner – NYT Bestselling Author, Nat Geographic Fellow & Founder of Blue Zones

Dan Buettner is a NYTimes Bestselling Author, National Geographic Fellow, and Founder of the Blue Zones. In a pursuit to understand what real longevity is and how different cultures and areas of the world have accessed that in ways most people haven't even come close to, Dan has spent decades tracking claims and debunking/verifying true longevity. From places where people commonly live to 100, to places where out of 3 million people only 8 have dementia, to people who don't even have a word for retirement, but instead, a lifelong commitment to enriching their communities and youth. This isn't going to be the "life-hacking" conversation you're used to when it comes to a healthier longer life. Dan has real substantive data from real, National Geographic-backed expeditions he and his crews have gone on. It is what you eat. It is how you eat it. It is managing your stress, spending time with loved ones, and contributing to society. It might not be what you want to hear. It might not be the easy road you were looking for, but Dan is a wealth of knowledge in what it really takes to live a longer, healthier, and more fulfilling life. Are you going to miss it?Youtube Link to This EpisodeDan's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/danbuettner/Dan's Website - https://www.bluezones.com/