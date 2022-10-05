Episode 166: Lisa Bilyeu – Co-founder of Quest Nutrition, Creator of Impact Theory, and Woman of Impact
Lisa Bilyeu is a co-founder of Quest Nutrition, Creator of Impact Theory, and Woman of Impact. This one is raw. Lisa is extremely forthcoming with health and body image issues she's had and continues to have while exploring the courage and confidence she's found while healing from and working on them. Definite warning for eating disorders, but what she has to say is truly important, and the trust she found in herself is incredibly inspiring so we hope you can listen regardless. Lisa explains starting a film company with her husband led her to years and years of agony just waiting for anything to work, her struggles with food and dysmorphia all while attempting to helm a nutrition brand, and how she and her husband spent years putting everything they had into a company to pause those dreams for a new direction that then became Quest, . Ready for a complete zero filter, honest and shocking conversation about what it's taken for Lisa to get the success she'd always wanted? It's a lot, and so so worth it. Check it out!Youtube Link to This EpisodeLisa’s New Book - https://www.radicalconfidence.com/Lisa’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/
Episode 165: Rich Kleiman – Sports Manager, Businessman, and Co-Founder of Thirty Five Ventures
Rich Kleiman is a Sports Manager, Businessman, and Co-Founder of Thirty Five Ventures. Pivoting from a music management career into sports management and using every good connection he's made along the way to build much more, Kleiman explains not only the importance of networking but how you're definitely doing it wrong. From managing Mark Ronson to Kevin Durant to establishing business with Jay-Z, Kleiman seems untouchable when it comes to making lasting connections with people and getting in front of them in the first place. Wondering what it means to make an actual connection instead of just checking the boxes you think are necessary for networking? Not sure where to even start in reaching out to people? You might want to give this one a listen.Youtube Link to This EpisodeRich’s Twitter - https://mobile.twitter.com/richkleimanThirty-Five Ventures - https://www.thirtyfiveventures.com/The Boardroom - https://boardroom.tv/
Episode 164: Pastor Touré Roberts – Best Selling Author, Founder of ONE (Formerly One Church LA), & Producer
Pastor Touré Roberts is a Best Selling Author, Founder of ONE (Formerly One Church LA), and Producer. In this whopping, nearly 2 hour long podcast PT (Pastor Touré) and Jen discuss a lot of what you might not expect from a church leader. PT doesn't shy away from the humanity of being a person of faith, but instead strives to help those who struggle to find balance. Opening up about being shot at 16 and accepting he would die, through a decades long marriage that fell apart, and into a leadership position guiding more people than he ever once thought possible, PT rejoices in his failures as much as his successes. Tired of the same old faith-based conversations where it feels like these leaders are holding back? Ever wondered what it takes to run a church of this magnitude and how that translates to entrepreneurship in general? Pastor Touré is just an absolute delight, you won't want to miss.Youtube Link to this EpisodePastor Touré Roberts' Youtube ChannelPastor Touré Roberts' Instagram
Episode 163: Dr. Jason Fung, the Doctor who invented Intermittent Fasting
Dr. Jason Fung is a nephrologist, known as the Doctor who Invented Intermittent Fasting, and NYT Best Selling Author. Everything calorie-related is covered in this episode. Dr. Fung is the professional, the scientist you'd want to hear from for calories, weight loss, intermittent fasting, diet, what foods are actually good and what foods aren't, etc. And lucky for all of us he's sharing everything. Debunking diet and calorie myths, finally explaining fasting in a way that feels achievable, and so much more. Tired of the old "calories in, calories out" conversation? Feel like you're doing everything you can to feel good and have the body you want, but something's missing? Interested in how fasting could help with certain diabetes even reversing type 2 and strengthening your body against cancer? Dr. Fung's got you covered!Youtube Link to This EpisodeThe Fasting MethodDr. Jason Fung’s Twitter
Episode 162: Dr. Anna Lembke – Psychiatrist, Author, and Chief of the Stanford Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic
Dr. Anna Lembke is a Psychiatrist, Author, and Chief of the Stanford Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic. Her recent book "Dopamine Nation..." is a look into all things about the modern space of addiction, and how and where we get our dopamine. Dr. Lembke is extremely forward and opens up about her own struggles with certain dopamine addictions and details the ways in which she broke those structures, and how most could do the same. Whether you think you have an unhealthy relationship with your procurement of dopamine or not, you may be shocked to find what Dr. Lembke considers detrimental: phone use, video games, romance novels! Seriously, reading! Reading can be a dopamine addiction! If you feel like you can't go 5 minutes without your phone, if you're overwhelmed with the social media and technological landscape that has altered how our brains receive and process joy, or if you know someone else who may be in trouble, this is the episode for you!Dr. Anna’s Lembke - https://www.annalembke.com/Youtube Link to This Episode
Episode 161: Adrian Grenier – Actor, Environmentalist, Creator of Earth Speed
Adrian Grenier is an Actor, Environmentalist, and creator of Earth Speed. Most may know him from his time on Entourage, and many may also be wondering what he's been up to. Well, Adrian has not slowed down one bit but has changed focus significantly through a personal-bettering journey he's been doing for years. In this episode, Adrian takes us through what pulled him away from the type of stardom he had and led him to environmentalism, love, and farming. Like, actual farming. Anxious to hear from someone who broke the cycle of the self-absorbed Hollywood star? Interested to learn how someone can use their creativity to tell a story of world improvement through the investments they make? This one's for you.Youtube Link to This EpisodeEarth Speed - https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthSpeedbyAdrianGrenier/Adrian's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/adriangrenier/
Episode 159: Payal Kadakia – Founder of ClassPass and Author of LifePass
Payal Kadakia is the founder of ClassPass and author of LifePass. You simply have to hear every single part of her story. There's a wealth of knowledge in every piece of Payal's life. From her traditional Indian dancing as a child into an impressive dance career as a young adult that was just a hobby, working in marketing and quitting to start a company getting $10,000 from the boss she was leaving to do this! The failure of her company, pivoting into her new idea, and really, every other instance of perseverance and tact Payal has exhibited. Need extremely straightforward advice on how to set goals or form habits? She's got you covered. Interested in hearing how she raised over 1 million dollars in a year based on previous good work ethic and strong relationships? Yes. Yes, you do. She's seriously amazing! You won't want to miss this one.Youtube Link to This EpisodePayal's WebsitePayal’s Instagram
Episode 158: Josh Peck – Actor, Comedian, Author of “Happy People Are Annoying”
Josh Peck is an Actor, Comedian, and now Author. Joining us for his new book "Happy People are Annoying" to discuss the highs and lows of his career and how he got to where he is. From being a child comedian working club to club in New York to movies and a spot on a Nickelodeon show, to his own show "Drake and Josh", then over 100 lbs of weight loss, massive addiction problems, and now a blossoming career accompanied by his absolutely giant social media presence. If you think you know any part of Josh's story, I promise, you don't. Josh is the sweetest, he loves his mom, and he's on an open book for us on this episode. Don't miss it!Youtube Link to This EpisodeJosh Peck's InstagramJosh Peck's Youtube Channel
Habits and Hustle Re-Release! Episode 67: Erika Nardini – CEO of Barstool Sports
In honor of International Women's Day, we wanted to re-release one of our favorite episodes from an absolute superstar woman, Erika Nardini. She is the CEO of Barstool Sports, and she is kicking some serious a**. “That’s not how it’s done,” seems to be their lifeblood. Arguing against predetermined limitations by proving you can make it happen if you just want it bad enough. Don’t know a thing about the radio? Who cares, start a successful radio show. No room or budget for a talk show? F*** it! Create a fully branded talk show in the merch closet of your office. Do you think you need thousands of followers/views? How about you start with a loyal hundred and work up from there? Give this a listen to hear how being honest and unapologetically raw can push you through an ever saturated, competitive industry while hearing the ins and outs of this feral media juggernaut. They won’t limit their speech, they won’t limit their opinions, they won’t limit their talent, and all of this makes their growth limitless.Youtube Link to This EpisodeErika’s InstagramBarstool’s Website
Episode 157: Dr. Keith Campbell – Nationally Recognized Expert on Narcissism, Personality, and More!
Dr. Keith Campbell is a Nationally Recognized Expert on Narcissism, Personality, and Cultural Change. With the constant misuse and misunderstanding of terms like, psychopath and narcissistic Campbell is here to set things straight. Not only defining and explaining these terms but how to recognize them and what to do if you find yourself in a relationship or employed by a narcissist. It's complicated, it's shrouded in misinformation, and Campbell seems our only solution to grasp the topic. Feeling beholden to a narcissist at work? Think you may be stuck loving someone who might not be able to love you back? Prepare for some eye-opening revelations as Dr. W. Keith Campbell guides you through the confusion of narcissism.Youtube Link to This EpisodeDr. Campbell’s Website - https://wkeithcampbell.com/
Episode 156: Gabby Bernstein – #1 NYT bestseller, Host of Dear Gabby Podcast, and Oprah named “New thought leader”
Gabby Bernstein is a #1 NYT bestseller, Host of Dear Gabby Podcast, and Oprah named “New thought leader”. With an impressive catalog of books and a particularly down-to-earth approach to self-actualization, Gabby guides us through the content of her new book, "Happy Days". Yes, there's meditation and words of affirmation, and everything you'd expect, but she goes a step further in why these practices work for her and why they might not be working for others. She also opens up about a recent tragedy in her life and what has helped her in processing that grief. Gabby's truly inspiring and accomplishes what many in her field may be missing when trying to approach these subjects with a wide audience. Even if this sort of thing has never connected for you, I urge you to give this a listen and hear the difference for yourself.Youtube Link to This EpisodeGabby's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/gabbybernstein/Gabby's Website - https://gabbybernstein.com/
Episode 155: Mickey Guyton – Country Music Artist, 4x Grammy Nominated, 2022 Super Bowl National Anthem Artist
Mickey Guyton is a Country Music Artist, 4x Grammy Nominated, 2022 Super Bowl National Anthem Singer. Mickey's the epitome of the "overnight success taking 20 years". Only recently gaining traction and exploding into a household name, in this episode she talks through failure after failure being tossed around and undervalued in the music industry since she was 17 years old. Describing being signed to a label as just a "wedding day" in preparation for a greater marriage, Mickey sheds light on all of the mysterious and unfortunate dealings in pursuing music as a career. From start to finish, label to label, and when she finally started taking her career into her own hands leading to her Grammy nominations! Let's face it, we're all late to the party when it comes to Mickey Guyton but now's as great a time as any to jump on. This is a perfect start.Youtube Link to This EpisodeMickey’s InstagramMickey’s Website
Episode 154: Talia Goldstein – Founder of Three Day Rule Matchmaking, Dating in 2022
Talia Goldstein, Founder of Three Day Rule Matchmaking speaks to Jen about dating in 2022 -- and explains why all the single hustlers are hiring Matchmakers. I know what you're thinking, "A matchmaker? In 2022? Is that still a thing?" Is it ever! Talia joins us on the podcast not only to discuss how she stumbled into matchmaking and got her business started, but also how it's actually been thriving through it all: online apps, pandemic, and everything else. She's also got some great tips on how to even get yourself out there, especially as a busy entrepreneur all culminating in an open register you can join free of charge! Not even sure where to begin with dating? Dating a ton, but nothing to show for it? Not sure anyone could ever be the right match for your hectic lifestyle? This is the perfect episode for you.Single? To join the free database or meet with a Matchmaker yourself, create a private profile at Threedayrule.comYoutube Link to This EpisodeThree Day Rule WebsiteThree Day Rule InstagramTalia’s Instagram
Episode 153: Dr. Breus Part 3 – The Sleep Doctor, Author of Newly Released “Energize!“, and Clinical Psychologist
Dr. Michael Breus is The Sleep Doctor, Author of Newly Released “Energize!“, and Clinical Psychologist. This is our third time having him on. What can we say? We love sleep and, I guess, so do all of you! This time around Dr. Breus is discussing his new book and Jen squeezes every new tip and trick she possibly can out of him. He explains how he can sleep for only six and half hours a night and be fully rested with more energy than he's ever had. What foods to eat, when to eat them, and (spoilers) what teas to drink to knock you right out for the night. Everyone sleeps. We all need it. We're all probably doing a bad job at it. You can't not listen to this episode.Youtube Link to This EpisodeDr. Breus’ InstagramDr. Breus’ New Book, Energize!
Episode 152: Ebenezer Samuel – Fitness Director of Men’s Health, Head of Training Innovation at FlexIt Fitness
Ebenezer Samuel is Fitness Director of Men’s Health, Head of Training Innovation at FlexIt Fitness. How could you not pick his brain on everything diet and fitness!? Ebenezer approaches every aspect of his own training, diet, and lifestyle and is open about every "secret" and technique he uses to achieve his success. He's critical of "fads" and "hacks" and Jen gets him to nail down some true core, concrete pieces of advice. Interested in flexibility? Building chest? Working abs? The myths of "toning" and "getting shredded?" The concept of "calories in; calories out" and what it gets right and wrong? You're not going to find a better wealth of knowledge or a better host to bring it out of him than in this episode. Check it out!Taped on location at Carillon Wellness Resort - https://www.carillonhotel.com/Youtube Link to This EpisodeEbenezer’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ebenezersamuel23/Ebenezer’s Articles - https://www.menshealth.com/author/217286/ebenezer-samuel/
Episode 151: Patrick Bet-David – Entrepreneur, Founder of Valuetainment, and Author
Patrick Bet-David is an Entrepreneur, Founder of Valuetainment, and Author. Excelling through an early career in fitness, quickly jumping into finance management, and eventually into the media mogul he is today, Patrick has created a wealth of "world-stopping" moments on his charge towards success. Responsible for incredible interviews with George W. Bush and Kobe Bryant (on the same day), and many more on his podcasts, Patrick continues pushing for truly life-changing events. Most recently tossing out a bid for former Presidents, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, to sit down together. If anyone can get it done, it's him. Listen and learn where he came from and how he became the success that he is. You won't want to miss this one!Youtube Link to This EpisodePatrick’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/patrickbetdavid/Patrick’s Website - https://www.patrickbetdavid.com/Valuetainment Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIHdDJ0tjn_3j-FS7s_X1k
Episode 150: Donny Deutsch – Branding and Marketing Guru, TV Personality, Founder of Deutsch Inc. (Acquired for $265M)
Donny Deutsch is a branding and marketing guru, a TV personality, and the podcast host of On Brand with Donny Deutsch. Donny built one of the world’s leading ad agencies, Deutsch Inc., and sold it in 2000 for $265 million. His success in business is just one part of his story! Donny is very much involved in the field of politics. He’s a regular on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and has an incredible podcast as well! Donny drops some great information on how the landscape of marketing has changed and super actionable tips that anyone can benefit from.Youtube Link to This EpisodeDonny’s InstagramDonny’s Website
Episode 149: Dr. David Edwards – Founder of Sensory Cloud and FEND, TIME’s Invention of the Year
Dr. David Edwards is a Harvard Scientist and the Founder of Sensory Cloud and FEND (TIME’s Invention of the Year). David is a faculty member in the Harvard John A Paulson School of Engineering & Applied Science and a member of three national academies in the USA and France. His work on airway hygiene is groundbreaking and his impact in the health sector has been very influential. This episode has so many practical health tips and information that is coincidentally very fitting for this time we’re in. Do yourself a favor and kick the New Year off by tuning into this powerful episode!Youtube Link to This EpisodeFEND’s Website - https://www.hellofend.com/FEND’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/hellofend/
Heather Monahan is a 2X Best-Selling Author, Top 50 Keynote Speaker 2022, TedX Speaker. After spending over a decade in high-stakes sales Heather risked everything, stood up for herself, and got fired. She then took that momentum and completely switched gears becoming an author and public speaker despite what everyone in her family/friends was telling her to do. The fact that she's telling her story and giving advice here on this podcast may have clued you in that the decision to go through with what she felt was right and having the confidence in her own conviction to pursue a new goal went very well for her. Heather isn't your average mentor on entrepreneurial ventures. She's got the sales experience. She knows first-hand how she's let herself down, how she's hidden her light, and what it took to claim her space, "blow up her lanes," and come out on the other side successful. I'm not saying you should do anything to get yourself fired, but maybe give this a listen and see what else you might be motivated to do.Youtube Link to This EpisodeHeather's InstagramHeather's Website
Episode 147: Dr. Bruce Lipton – Internationally Recognized Leader in Bridging Science and Spirit, Stem Cell Biologist & Bestselling Author
Dr. Bruce Lipton is an Internationally Recognized Leader in Bridging Science and Spirit, Stem Cell Biologist & Bestselling Author. We're often told the mind can be powerful and the way we view things can actually change the outcome of certain situations. And almost always, what does that person have to back it up? Dr. Bruce Lipton has literally studied that very phenomenon for decades. Scientifically attempting to link the capabilities of the mind and personal outlook on the outcomes of instances in our lives. He explains his research and how he sees real, tangible benefits to focusing more on personal perception, fulfillment, and conflict resolution in your own life that could go as far as securing you a job or lifestyle, or even further in helping with the complexities of modern disease and medicine. Not sure how science and spirit are inseparable for a truly healthy life? Skeptical of this kind of discussion? Give it a listen and see how you come out on the other side.Youtube Link to This EpisodeDr. Lipton’s InstagramDr. Lipton’s Website
Episode 146: Dan Buettner – NYT Bestselling Author, Nat Geographic Fellow & Founder of Blue Zones
Dan Buettner is a NYTimes Bestselling Author, National Geographic Fellow, and Founder of the Blue Zones. In a pursuit to understand what real longevity is and how different cultures and areas of the world have accessed that in ways most people haven't even come close to, Dan has spent decades tracking claims and debunking/verifying true longevity. From places where people commonly live to 100, to places where out of 3 million people only 8 have dementia, to people who don't even have a word for retirement, but instead, a lifelong commitment to enriching their communities and youth. This isn't going to be the "life-hacking" conversation you're used to when it comes to a healthier longer life. Dan has real substantive data from real, National Geographic-backed expeditions he and his crews have gone on. It is what you eat. It is how you eat it. It is managing your stress, spending time with loved ones, and contributing to society. It might not be what you want to hear. It might not be the easy road you were looking for, but Dan is a wealth of knowledge in what it really takes to live a longer, healthier, and more fulfilling life. Are you going to miss it?Youtube Link to This EpisodeDan's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/danbuettner/Dan's Website - https://www.bluezones.com/
Episode 145: Teneshia Warner – CEO of Egami Group, Founder Dream Project, Speaker and Author
Teneshia Warner is the CEO of Egami Group, Founder Dream Project, a speaker, and author. Egami Group is an award-winning multicultural marketing firm specializing in brands to urban and multicultural consumers. In this episode, we discuss the power of truly dreaming of your best life. Teneshia discusses the importance of dreaming and breaks down a step-by-step method to do it effectively. This woman is vibrating with incredible energy and wisdom! You won’t want to miss this. Youtube Link to This EpisodeTeneshia’s InstagramTeneshia’s Website
Episode 144: Jimmy DeCicco – CEO of Super Coffee (Valued at over $500M)
Jimmy DeCicco is the CEO of Super Coffee, which was recently valued at over $500M. Jimmy, the eldest of the 3 brothers involved in Super Coffee, has had an amazing entrepreneurial journey starting out from the college dorm to Shark Tank to raising $106 million in a Series C. Jimmy has a very impressive story to share about how he grew this empire! He discusses how to be aggressive, yet respectful and the value of culture and leading with purpose. He shares stories about how they raised $30k from their aunts, which retired them with a cash-out of $4mm. For anyone that wants to hear what it takes to really start from nothing and snowball into the fastest growing bottled-beverage company in food and beverage, this episode is for you!Youtube Link to This EpisodeSuper Coffee's InstagramSuper Coffee's Website
Episode 143: Amanda Knox – Exoneree, Writer, NYT Bestselling Author, Co-Host of LABYRINTHS Podcast
Amanda Knox is an exoneree, writer, NYT bestselling author, and the co-house of LABYRINTHS. In 2007, Amanda was wrongfully convicted of the murder of a 21-year-old British exchange student, Meredith Kercher, who died in the apartment she shared with Amanda in Perugia, Italy. Amanda discusses the challenges she faced in jail for 4 years. We discussed topics like stoic meditation, negative visualizations, and the creative mental exercises she used to get through this hellish period of her life. It’s truly impressive hearing Amanda’s ability to try to empathize with the people who had wronged her and the professional way she carries herself, especially after having every reason to be resentful. She’s an extraordinary woman and it was an honor to have her on the podcast. Youtube Link to This EpisodeAmanda’s InstagramAmanda’s Website
Episode 142: Robert Greene – Part 2, Critically Acclaimed Author
We are so honored to bring Robert Greene back for a second time on Habits and Hustle. For those of you who don't know, Robert Greene is an American author known for his books on strategy, power, and seduction. He is the man behind the international bestsellers: The 48 Laws of Power, The Art of Seduction, The 33 Strategies of War, The 50th Law (with rapper 50 Cent), Mastery, and The Laws of Human Nature. We had a really special moment during the podcast during which he learned that his newest book, The Daily Laws, became a NY Times Best Seller while we were live! He’s known as one of the greatest writers of our generation and surprisingly, he mentions that he had up to 80 jobs before becoming an author.Youtube Link to This EpisodeRobert Greene's Newest Book: The Daily LawsRobert Greene's Website
Episode 141: Melissa Wood – Founder of Melissa Wood Health, Certified in Yoga & Pilates, Creator of The MHW Method
Melissa Wood is the Founder of Melissa Wood Health, Certified in Yoga and Pilates, Creator of The MHW Method. Seemingly coming out of nowhere, Melissa explains her years of working towards her "overnight success". She started by working anywhere she could and moving into modeling. She openly discussed her struggles with an eating disorder, and how she eventually overcame them. She is known for her complete openness online, this interview is no different. Curious about what it took for her to burst on the scene only in the midst of a global pandemic? Looking for a new way of training and motivating yourself that meets you where you are? Melissa lays it all out here. Don't miss it.Youtube Link to This EpisodeMelissa’s WebsiteMelissa’s Instagram
