Episode 177: David Nurse – Life Optimization Coach, Best Selling Author, and Keynote Speaker

Episode 164: Pastor Touré Roberts is a Best Selling Author, Founder of ONE (Formerly One Church LA), and Producer

Pastor Touré Roberts is a Best Selling Author, Founder of ONE (Formerly One Church LA), and Producer. In this whopping, nearly 2-hour-long podcast PT (Pastor Touré) and Jen discuss a lot of what you might not expect from a church leader. PT doesn't shy away from the humanity of being a person of faith but instead strives to help those who struggle to find balance. Opening up about being shot at 16 and accepting he would die, through a decades-long marriage that fell apart, and into a leadership position guiding more people than he ever once thought possible, PT rejoices in his failures as much as his successes. Tired of the same old faith-based conversations where it feels like these leaders are holding back? Ever wondered what it takes to run a church of this magnitude and how that translates to entrepreneurship in general? Pastor Touré is just an absolute delight, you won't want to miss.Youtube Link to this EpisodePastor Touré Roberts' Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/user/ToureRobertsPastor Touré Roberts' Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/toureroberts/