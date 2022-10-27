Episode 191: Chelsay Brewster – Senior Scientist for Align Probiotic
Chelsay Brewster is a Senior Scientist for Align Probiotic and the Digestive Wellness Specialist for Proctor & Gamble’s Personal Health Care portfolio. By now you've probably heard about the "microbiome" and the importance of gut health in some vague terms. It's been brought up on this podcast several times, but never really explored quite like it is in this episode. Chelsay shines some light not only on the subject of gut health in reference to your immune system and it is your "2nd brain", but goes even further to specify how men and women may differ and what to look out for. Sometimes it's just a relief to hear an expert on a subject clear the air. This episode does just that.Youtube Link to This EpisodeAlign Probiotic Website - https://www.alignprobiotics.com/
Episode 190: DeVon Franklin – Producer, Author, Motivational Speaker, and CEO of Franklin Entertainment
DeVon Franklin is a Producer, Author, Motivational Speaker, and CEO of Franklin Entertainment. From his speaking in his church at a young age to pursue his dreams in Hollywood, to his time as an intern working under Will Smith, moving on to produce films grossing hundreds of millions, and starting his own company to produce films with Oprah, Keegan Michael Key, and more, DeVon Franklin does it all and does it well. And talk about charisma! This conversation flies by as Jen and DeVon cover all that, relationship advice, writing, acting, and more! DeVon is a beacon of kindness and joy in a world that insists on hammering home that you have to be selfish to be successful. Don't miss it!Youtube Link to This Episode
DeVon’s Website - https://devonfranklin.com/DeVon’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/devonfranklin/
Episode 189: Zion Clark – Motivational Speaker, Author, and Athlete
Zion Clark is a motivational speaker, author, and athlete. Zion was born without legs, was in and out of foster homes, was bullied, beaten up, and thrown out over and over again growing up, and has still made it out on the other side as an All-American athlete, wrestling champion, musician, and inspiration to so many. Zion tells his miraculous story and explains the mindset he's had to get him through it all. Looking for some personal motivation, or just want to hear from someone who's succeeded through it all? Give this one a listen.Youtube Link to This EpisodeZion’s Website - https://www.zionclark.com/Zion’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/bigz97/
Episode 188: Joe De Sena – CEO & Founder of Spartan and the Death Race, NYT Best Selling Author
Joe De Sena is CEO & Founder of Spartan and the Death Race, NYT Best Selling Author. Possibly the most hardcore individual on the planet, Joe describes every part of his life and every torturous routine he put himself and the people around him through. It's pretty incredible. Consistency being the key. Pulling his kids out of bed at 5 am every morning, having a live-in Kung-Fu master to teach his kids, doing a triathlon, and deciding to do the swimming portion even though he wasn't supposed to because he hadn't worked hard enough. That's just a shred of ridiculous things he and Jen talked about in this episode, but he gets results. You'll have to listen to hear how he and his kids' lives have benefitted from the strictness, and how he used that mentality to build his Spartan races from the ground up. Give it a listen.Youtube Link to This EpisodeJoe's Website - https://joedesena.com/Joe's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/realjoedesena/
Episode 187: Shaun T – Fitness Trainer, “Insanity”, “Hip Hop Abs”, Podcast Host, and Author
Shaun T is a Fitness Trainer, "Insanity", "Hip Hop Abs", Podcast Host, and Author. Possibly one of the largest household names in the fitness world, Shaun T blesses us with his enthusiastic presence! His personality isn't a front, but don't be fooled. This episode covers incredibly dark and serious subjects about his childhood trauma, insecurity, neglect, and how he rose from it all to be the Shaun T that he is now. He and Jen cover his childhood, his "coming out", the creation of the highest-selling workout of all time "Insanity", and much more. Ever wonder about the personalities behind those videos you work out to? Need a little personal motivation from someone who's been dragged through it and still crushing it on the other side? Don't miss this one.Content Warning: Childhood Sexual Abuse/Trauma
Shaun’s Website - https://www.shauntacademy.com/Shaun’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shaunt
Episode 186: Cassie Holmes – Award-Winning Teacher and Researcher of Time and Happiness
Cassie Holmes is an Award-Winning Teacher and Researcher of Time and Happiness. Cassie literally created her own class that she teaches about understanding and achieving happiness. She references a lot of her researched material here and explains some of the assignments she has her students do that seem genuinely thought-provoking, and at times, bittersweet in their presentation. Simple little tricks like combining your favorite tasks, calculating the time you have left with the people you care most about, and the "2 to 5 rule", which you'll be to listen to the episode to understand. Unsurprisingly, she's extremely cheerful and sweet, so if you're looking for a pleasant listen, or are just really in need of evaluation on your time and happiness, check this one out!Youtube Link to This EpisodeCassie Holmes’ Website - https://www.cassiemholmes.com/
Episode 185: Sam Morril – Stand-Up Comedian, Actor, Writer, and Producer
Sam Morril is a Stand-Up Comedian, Actor, Writer, and Producer. Coming off of his new Netflix special, "Same Time Tomorrow", Sam graces us with his low, gruff New York voice and dark sense of humor. A real comedians comedian they say. His style is jokes. Limited long-winded anecdotes, no hour-long thesis statements, but jokes, and he's absolutely as funny as his 20 some years of doing stand-up would lead you to believe. Discussing his disdain for the "tortured comedian" trope, his interview with David Letterman, his appreciation for coming up before TikTok, cancel culture, and more Sam is a dynamic voice in the comedy scene who's taken his time honing his craft, and he's just getting started. If you love comedy or just love hearing the story of a grounded hard-working person making success for himself in an impossible industry, this one is for you! It's a riot! Don't miss it!Youtube Link to This EpisodeSam’s Website - https://www.sammorril.com/Sam’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/sammorril/
Episode 184: Eric Thomas – Critically Acclaimed Author, World-Renowned Speaker, Educator and Pastor
Eric Thomas (ET) is a Critically Acclaimed Author, World-Renowned Speaker, Educator and Pastor. From homelessness to a GED to college to a PHD, and now one of the most powerful and successful speakers in the world, ET is an unstoppable force looking for every new way to improve his game and connect to more people. Every answer feels like a sermon, and every story seems to have been a profound learning experience for him. You can feel his voice in your bones and he's non-stop for the entire episode. If you've been needing a shake-up, or have been looking for a new thing to get you back on your path towards your own success, you won't be disappointed by this episode.Youtube Link to This EpisodeET’s Website - https://etinspires.com/ET’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/etthehiphoppreacher/
Episode 183: Jason Feifer – Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Magazine and Host of the Podcast Problem Solvers
Jason Feifer is Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Magazine and Host of the Podcast Problem Solvers. Jason has an anecdote for every situation and they're all great. He's retained so much information throughout his life and seems to key in on whatever happens to him in extreme detail. In this episode, he explains to Jen how and why he does this and how having a story for every conversation/question has helped him so much. He talks about success, transferrable skills (as he calls it, the ZigZag Payoff), and more in refreshing fun ways opening up an approach to your own pursuits that you may not have even thought of. Tweaking the usual information you might expect from someone talking about success and making it fun, new, and much more practical. He's funny, a wealth of knowledge, and a fast talker so there's plenty to get out of this episode. Give it a listen!Youtube Link to This EpisodeJason Feifer Website - https://www.jasonfeifer.com/Jason Feifer Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/heyfeifer
Episode 182: Aaron Alexander – Movement Coach, Creator of the Align Method, Author and Podcast Host
Aaron Alexander is a Movement Coach, Creator of the Align Method, Author and Podcast Host. Aaron has a wonderful and strange insight into fitness and self. Expressing a failing in his life with his approach to health, wellness, and fitness even though he was super jacked, just not feeling well or fulfilled. He then reframed his approach searching for larger experiences and the highs and lows they would come with. He's an interesting guy. He loves pain, and forces certain discomforts on himself. He even talked about his future venture into a complete darkness resort to push his mind and body in more exciting and cerebral ways. If you're into fitness and wellness, but maybe lacking fulfillment, or if you think you may need to shake up your own life and add a little positive discomfort, give this one a listen.Youtube Link to This EpisodeAaron's Podcast - https://www.alignpodcast.com/Aaron's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alignpodcast
Episode 181: Ed Mylett – Global Entrepreneur, Best Selling Author, Top Podcast Host, and TV Host
Ed Mylett is a global entrepreneur, best-selling author, top podcast host, and TV host. Recalling a story at 5 years old of distracting his drunk father from the rest of his family and later revealing the catalyst of his "one more" mantra as his father getting sober one day at a time, Mylett is grounded in his determination and motivation in principled, practical, and relatable ways. The content of this episode may have some variations of what you've heard before, but Mylett stands out with his strict time management and earnest scheduling practices. Lamenting long meetings and describing how he almost never schedules more than 22 minutes for one, or how he splits his days into "days" approaching certain hours entirely different than the others. It's really cerebral stuff, and incredibly fascinating to hear him explain. He says it himself, he's proven his methods time and time again with some of the most successful people on the planet. Maybe this episode has a taste of what you've been needing to hear too.Youtube Link to This EpisodeEd Mylett’s Website - https://www.edmylett.com/Ed Mylett’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/edmylett
Episode 180: Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban is Mark Cuban: an entrepreneur's entrepreneur, Shark on Shark Tank, multi-billionaire, and investor. It would be shocking if you didn't know him. If you are that small minority you'll have to let us know how that goes. For all others, Mark is how you'd expect: charming, quick, and knowledgeable. Emphasizing one of his newer ventures with Cost Plus Drugs that is completely disrupting the pharmaceutical industry to sell generic drugs at a fraction of their current cost, taking detours to rave about Alyssa's Cookies, and jumping from topic to topic throughout his long career, Mark isn't shy about what's worked and what hasn't. Making his email public and admitting to basically scrolling it like it were social media, investing $100 million in people he's never met, Mark remains a risk-taking juggernaut "doing the work," researching, and asking the right questions to get what he wants. This one's definitely worth a listen! C'mon, it's Mark Cuban.Youtube Link to This EpisodeMark's Newest Venture "Cost Plus Drugs" - https://costplusdrugs.com/Mark's Twitter - https://twitter.com/mcuban
Episode 179: Vanessa Van Edwards – Behavioral Investigator, Founder of Science of People, Best-Selling Author
Vanessa Van Edwards is a behavioral investigator, founder of the Science of People, and a best-selling author. She explains her research and findings for everything from what your Zoom background should be, to how high you should speak. Jen and Vanessa talk about comfort zones, handshakes, TED Talks, Shark Tank, and more as Vanessa breaks down the subtle vocal and gestural habits we all have that either guide us to or shield us from success. Never know what to do with your hands? Terrible at meeting new people? Always in your head about every single interaction you have throughout your day? Vanessa's sure to have some insight that you may find quite revealing.Vanessa’s Website - https://www.scienceofpeople.com/Vanessa’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/vvanedwards/
Episode 178: Jon Acuff – NYT Bestselling Author of 7 books and INC Top 100 Leadership Speaker
Jon Acuff is an NYT Bestselling Author of 7 books and INC Top 100 Leadership Speaker. He got people to "Start," taught them how to follow through and "Finish," and is now bringing people to the realization of their personal hang-ups and overthinking. "Soundtracks" is his new book and the basis of a lot of the conversation in this episode, those being about a mentality that plays on repeat in our head adjusting how we act and perceive the world, and how to adjust those "Soundtracks" to promote a more positive and affirming reality for ourselves. Jon is just full of fun and clever ways of approaching success and personal shortcomings. He also clearly "walks the walk" referencing many of the tools discussed by literally talking about his work graphs and alluding to little notes he's written himself. It's a fun episode and it's obvious he's given real thought to what he's saying with how effortlessly it seems to roll off his tongue. Are you notorious for getting in your own way? Maybe a chronic over-thinker, yourself? This is the one for you.Youtube Link to This EpisodeJon Acuff’s Website - https://acuff.me/Jon Acuff’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jonacuff/
Episode 177: David Nurse – Life Optimization Coach, Best Selling Author, and Keynote Speaker
David Nurse is a life optimization coach, best-selling author, and keynote speaker. With a focus on the NBA, David pushed himself early with that fixed goal in mind. Though, he saw parts of the world playing professionally in other countries his dream seemed just out of hand. So David pivoted. Challenged his dream and refocused to now becoming one of the greatest motivation coaches in the field. Stories, where people have a lifelong dream and persevere through all obstacles bound for success, are fine, but David's story is so much more and a testament to the different ways success can manifest if you open yourself up to it. In this podcast, he isn't shy about how he made it where he is. Interested in what it takes to coach some of the greatest athletes and CEOs in the world? Wondering at all what those people's formulas to success are? This one's for you.Youtube Link to This EpisodeDavid Nurse’s Website - https://www.davidnurse.com/David Nurse’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/davidnursenba/
Episode 176: Carl Daikeler – CEO & Co-Founder at Beachbody
Carl Daikeler is the CEO & Co-Founder at Beachbody. If you somehow don't know, he and his team have been responsible for practically every major exercise craze you've heard of for the last couple of decades, P90X, Insanity, etc. Even dietary trends with their Shakeology products. Carl opens us into his world of never really being drawn to fitness or nutrition himself but having a calling as a "problem solver" which led him to try to tackle obesity and improve people's health. From the start, through the infomercials, paving the way for so much in the fitness space, all the way to the pandemic, and now, Carl is firm in his belief that Beachbody is just getting started. If you're interested in hearing from a health and fitness juggernaut or are curious about how and where this giant of a brand started, then this is the episode for you!Youtube Link to This EpisodeBeachbody’s Website - https://www.beachbody.com/Carl Daikeler’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/carldaikeler
Episode 175: Tunde Oyeneyin – Peloton Cycling Instructor, Makeup Artist, and Best Selling Author of “Speak”
Tunde Oyeneyin is a Peloton Cycling Instructor, Makeup Artist, and Best Selling Author of “Speak”. Listening to this episode, knowing anything about who Tunde is now, would shock your system to its core. Being an instructor on one of the fastest-growing exercise platforms may make it seem like it's been a lifelong goal or a lifestyle that's always come easy, but Tunde has stories of struggle and personal weight loss that might catch a few listeners off-guard. This one's short and sweet and Tunde is very open about her way into fitness and health and how she became an instructor, and in part, a bit of a celebrity to those who know the brand. It's been a wild experience for her, so if you've ever wondered who those coaches on your screen are, where they came from, and what they're like, or if you just love a story about personal triumph and meaningful success, then this episode is for you!Youtube Link to This EpisodeTunde Oyeneyin’s Links - https://linktr.ee/tune2tundeTunde Oyeneyin’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/tune2tunde
Episode 174: Julia Haart – Bestselling Author, Fashion Designer, and star of Netflix’s ‘My Unorthodox Life’
Julia Haart is a self-made businesswoman, fashion designer and bestselling author. Building a shoe brand from nothing, not even knowing how to design shoes, guiding companies through the digital space with avatars and metaverse talk before most others knew it was a possibility, and generally having an attitude of "seeing what could be" instead of "what is." You'd think this episode with Julia was going to be strictly motivation and tales of success. You may not know Julia, then. From a life in a complicated and often strict religious community, finding her way out while keeping faith and opening up to find her liberation through business and her personal fulfillment, Julia is a spectacle of self-reflection and actualization. She shares everything talking through what it's taken to get where she is now. She just has an intense story all around that is captivating in its own right, but if you're interested in her business and how she used her lack of experience as a tool to combat an archaic industry, or her perseverance in having a company almost fail over and over again only to build it to where it is today. This episode is for you.Youtube Link to This VideoJulia Haart’s Book, Brazen - https://brazenbook.com/Julia Haart Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/juliahaart/
Episode 173: Jenna Kutcher – Digital Marketer, Host of Goal Digger, and Author
Jenna Kutcher is a Digital Marketer, Host of Goal Digger, and Author. She is a major proponent of just doing what you can with what you have, and this episode is full of little Jenna-isms to break your patterns and nail down your ideas. Seriously, she does her podcast in a closet with no video component, just starting because she knew she'd put it off forever waiting for the "right moment" or for things to be "perfect." Now, it's the biggest podcast of its kind in the U.S. with over 65 MILLION downloads and counting, and she didn't know a thing about podcasting! Not only that, but now she's written a book without really knowing how and doesn't seem to be slowing down. Need a little inspiration to kick you into following through on your projects? Looking for someone to snap you out of your own monotony with some practical/actionable advice? Maybe you've been in the game a while and need a little reminder of why you're doing it. Give this one a listen!Youtube Link to This EpisodeJenna Kutcher’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jennakutcher/Jenna Kutcher’s Website - https://jennakutcher.com/
Episode 172: Ken Coleman – America’s Career Coach, Best Selling Author, and host of The Ken Coleman Show
Ken Coleman is America’s Career Coach, Best Selling Author, and host of The Ken Coleman Show. Ken is a master at helping people uncover their passions. Challenging the concept of the "dream job", shifting into his radio profession in his mid-30s, and knowing the right questions to ask to guide other people to find jobs they would love and find fulfilling, Ken is an unstoppable force for finding what you're good at and doing what you love. Curious about how to make meaningful connections in the job space? Not exactly sure what you want to do with your life, but know you have a purpose? This is the episode for you!Youtube Link to this VideoKen’s Website - https://www.ramseysolutions.com/ken-colemanThe Ken Coleman Show - https://www.youtube.com/c/TheKenColemanShow
Episode 171: Ashley Thompson – Co-Founder and CEO of MUSH Foods
Ashley Thompson is the Co-Founder and CEO of MUSH Foods. After leaving a guaranteed career as a day trader at Goldman Sachs to follow a dream around "Overnight Oats" Ashley poured every last ounce of time and money she had into making MUSH a success. In this episode, she explains what lead her to make that decision as well as how she found her way onto Shark Tank and eventually a partnership with Mark Cuban. According to her, it's been a long way to becoming the person you hear on this podcast. She was apparently a "Boring, shy nerd," but listening you couldn't imagine where that's been left behind. If you're someone who loves a good success story, or who might want an inside scoop on what it's like to make it on Shark Tank and partner with Mark Cuban, this is definitely the episode for you!Youtube Link to This EpisodeMUSH Website - https://eatmush.com/MUSH Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mush/
Episode 170: Julie Solomon – Branding Coach (Named Top Brand Expert by FORBES), Host of the Influencer Podcast
Julie Solomon is a Branding Coach (Named Top Brand Expert by Forbes), and Host of the Influencer Podcast. She isn't shy about the stumblings she's had along the way. In this episode, Julie shows us all about how she racked up $30,000 in credit card debt, determined to make things right for her family set off to start a business blogging, and how she turned a humble following, even smaller than most other bloggers she knew at the time, into a career. She's all about branding! Finding your niche and using whatever you've got to pull ahead. If you've never really understood how to sell yourself, or maybe you've pushed yourself a little too far into a pit and are looking for some inspiration to get yourself back out of it, Julie has you covered. Don't miss it.Youtube Link to This EpisodeJulie Solomon’s Website - https://juliesolomon.net/Julie Solomon’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/julssolomon/
Episode 169: Chris Appleton – World-Renowned Conceptual Hairstylist and Global Creative Director for Color WOW Hair
Chris Appleton is a world-renowned conceptual hairstylist and Global Creative Director for Color WOW Hair. If you're worried this episode is just going to be about hair, I promise it's not. Don't worry though, if you were wanting hair discussion, there's plenty in here. Chris established himself as a hairstylist in London and before long was being contacted for opportunities in the U.S. After making the difficult decision to move for work Chris soon found himself as the "go-to" stylist for Christina Aguilera, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and so many more fashion/style-forward celebrities. This episode dives much deeper as we look into how Chris got to where he is and what keeps him grounded in a fast-paced world known for wild partying. If you're looking for tips and tricks for your own hair or are interested in how a professional celebrity stylist works this episode's got you covered. Alternatively, if you're interested in hearing how someone went from styling their poor mom's hair to helping make her feel good to launch into a career as one of the most well-known stylists in the world, give this one a listen.Youtube Link to This EpisodeChris Appleton’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/chrisappleton1/Chris Appleton’s Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjSnCJAj79UYXJCi6gQSWcQ
Episode 168: Jeremy Fall – Restaurateur turned NFT creator, founder of Probably Nothing and Photosynthesis
Jeremy Fall is a restaurateur turned NFT creator and founder of Probably Nothing and Photosynthesis. This is THE episode for anything NFT. If you've ever been interested in NFTs, if you already have minted one yourself, don't really know what you're doing, or even if you think they're pointless and don't care about them at all, you've got to listen to this episode. Jeremy does a calm and precise job of breaking down the crypto world and NFTs in a digestible, understandable way. Filled to the brim with analogies and heartwarming stories about what the space is actually capable of you might find yourself seeing NFTs in a new light by the time you're done listening.Youtube Link to This Episode Jeremy’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jeremyfall/Probably Nothing's Website - https://probablynothing.io/
Episode 167: Jordan Syatt – 5x World Record Powerlifter, Founder of Syatt Fitness, and Gary Vaynerchuk’s Personal Trainer
Jordan Syatt is a 5x World Record Powerlifter, Founder of Syatt Fitness, and Gary Vaynerchuk’s Personal Trainer. Ever heard a personal trainer say they didn't want to put the work in to achieve a certain goal? Jordan says it in this episode, and you couldn't guess why. It's incredible. He's so honest and unique with his approach to success. Everyone else just wants to tell you you're not working hard enough, but never asks "Why?" Jordan breaks down his social media blow up, balancing a family, and why working for Gary Vaynerchuk was the greatest and worst time he's had as a trainer. He's charismatic, undeniably knowledgeable, and insightful in ways you might not expect. Give it a listen!Youtube Link to This EpisodeJordan's Website - https://www.syattfitness.com/Jordan's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/syattfitness/
Episode 166: Lisa Bilyeu – Co-founder of Quest Nutrition, Creator of Impact Theory, and Woman of Impact
Lisa Bilyeu is a co-founder of Quest Nutrition, Creator of Impact Theory, and Woman of Impact. This one is raw. Lisa is extremely forthcoming with health and body image issues she's had and continues to have while exploring the courage and confidence she's found while healing from and working on them. Definite warning for eating disorders, but what she has to say is truly important, and the trust she found in herself is incredibly inspiring so we hope you can listen regardless. Lisa explains starting a film company with her husband led her to years and years of agony just waiting for anything to work, her struggles with food and dysmorphia all while attempting to helm a nutrition brand, and how she and her husband spent years putting everything they had into a company to pause those dreams for a new direction that then became Quest, . Ready for a complete zero filter, honest and shocking conversation about what it's taken for Lisa to get the success she'd always wanted? It's a lot, and so so worth it. Check it out!Youtube Link to This EpisodeLisa’s New Book - https://www.radicalconfidence.com/Lisa’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/lisabilyeu/
Episode 165: Rich Kleiman – Sports Manager, Businessman, and Co-Founder of Thirty Five Ventures
Rich Kleiman is a Sports Manager, Businessman, and Co-Founder of Thirty Five Ventures. Pivoting from a music management career into sports management and using every good connection he's made along the way to build much more, Kleiman explains not only the importance of networking but how you're definitely doing it wrong. From managing Mark Ronson to Kevin Durant to establishing business with Jay-Z, Kleiman seems untouchable when it comes to making lasting connections with people and getting in front of them in the first place. Wondering what it means to make an actual connection instead of just checking the boxes you think are necessary for networking? Not sure where to even start in reaching out to people? You might want to give this one a listen.Youtube Link to This EpisodeRich’s Twitter - https://mobile.twitter.com/richkleimanThirty-Five Ventures - https://www.thirtyfiveventures.com/The Boardroom - https://boardroom.tv/
Episode 164: Pastor Touré Roberts – Best Selling Author, Founder of ONE (Formerly One Church LA), & Producer
Pastor Touré Roberts is a Best Selling Author, Founder of ONE (Formerly One Church LA), and Producer. In this whopping, nearly 2 hour long podcast PT (Pastor Touré) and Jen discuss a lot of what you might not expect from a church leader. PT doesn't shy away from the humanity of being a person of faith, but instead strives to help those who struggle to find balance. Opening up about being shot at 16 and accepting he would die, through a decades long marriage that fell apart, and into a leadership position guiding more people than he ever once thought possible, PT rejoices in his failures as much as his successes. Tired of the same old faith-based conversations where it feels like these leaders are holding back? Ever wondered what it takes to run a church of this magnitude and how that translates to entrepreneurship in general? Pastor Touré is just an absolute delight, you won't want to miss.Youtube Link to this EpisodePastor Touré Roberts' Youtube ChannelPastor Touré Roberts' Instagram
