Episode 192: Anthony William – Medical Medium, #1 NYT Best Seller, and Chronic Illness Expert

Julia Haart is a self-made businesswoman, fashion designer and bestselling author. Building a shoe brand from nothing, not even knowing how to design shoes, guiding companies through the digital space with avatars and metaverse talk before most others knew it was a possibility, and generally having an attitude of "seeing what could be" instead of "what is." You'd think this episode with Julia was going to be strictly motivation and tales of success. You may not know Julia, then. From a life in a complicated and often strict religious community, finding her way out while keeping faith and opening up to find her liberation through business and her personal fulfillment, Julia is a spectacle of self-reflection and actualization. She shares everything talking through what it's taken to get where she is now. She just has an intense story all around that is captivating in its own right, but if you're interested in her business and how she used her lack of experience as a tool to combat an archaic industry, or her perseverance in having a company almost fail over and over again only to build it to where it is today. This episode is for you.