Habits & Hustle
Episode 193: Rich Roll - Vegan Ultra-Endurance Athlete, Author, and Public Speaker
Rich Roll is a Vegan Ultra-Endurance Athlete, Author, and Public Speaker. Taking a break from his own podcast to appear on this one, Rich delivers an open and powerful look at his incredible athleticism, determination, and struggles with sobriety. After hosting hundreds of podcasts, watching him sink into the other side so smoothly and graciously is a truly wonderful experience. Nothing seems off-limits. From his drinking in college that led to his addiction issues, his failed first marriage, and his triumph as the World's Strongest Man in his Ultra-Endurance Training in his 40s, Rich has lived a life worth sharing. And he does. Struggling with your own challenges no matter how deep and helpless they may feel? Curious about the mentality of a person who would race hundreds of miles past the age of 40? Give this one a listen.